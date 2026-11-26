Timeform provide an overview of three things to note on Friday.

Koala Rose looks a bright juvenile

Koala Rose was a fairly useful maiden on the Flat for Ralph Beckett and she could have hardly made a better impression when making a winning start over hurdles at Hereford earlier this month. Admittedly, that wasn’t much depth to the race, but the runner-up had similar form on the Flat, and Koala Rose gave her a 62-length hiding, looking potentially useful justifying odds-on favouritism. She went with plenty of zest, jumping accurately on the whole, and drawing clear from three out. Koala Rose was well clear entering the straight and easily drew further clear. Koala Rose is well worth her place moving into Listed company in the Coral “Daily Rewards Shaker” Fillies’ Juvenile Hurdle (13:15) and she sets a healthy standard on form – she is 5lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Taurus Bay expected to defy 3lb penalty

Taurus Bay proved progressive over hurdles last season, winning two of his four starts, and narrowly denied in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham. He was always a chaser in the making, though – a tall, good-topped gelding – and he could have hardly made a better impression when making a winning start in this sphere at Aintree three weeks ago, just like the same connections’ subsequent King George winner The Jukebox Man, who won this race, winning a Grade 2 on his debut over fences. That was a strong race he won, too, beating the highly-touted pair of Talk To The Man and No Drama This End. Taurus Bay jumped soundly in the main, tackled when in front at the last and asserting on the run-in for a comfortable success. He has a 3lb penalty to carry now as a result of that success, but he is a most exciting prospect, and is very much one to follow in the Coral John Francome Novices’ Chase (13:50).

Taurus Bay looks a smart prospect

Unbeaten Le Frimeur can bridge the gap

Plenty of these have been on the circuit for a while, but they are all much of a muchness, and it could be that the promising Le Frimeur can progress past them in the Coral Long Distance Hurdle (15:00). He had a big reputation prior to his debut at Chepstow last season, and he duly made a winning start under Rules, defying short odds to follow up his win in a point a few months earlier. Le Frimeur confirmed himself a good prospect when following up under a penalty at this course in March, beating a useful sort and the form of that race has worked out well. He took his form to a new level when taking the marked step up in grade in his stride when completing a hat-trick in a Grade 1 at the Punchestown Festival on his final start, overcoming relative inexperience in impressive fashion, displaying an excellent blend of speed and stamina upped to three miles. Le Frimeur still looked a little rough around the edges, so there’s almost certainly more to come from his this year – indeed, he's the only runner in the field with the Timeform ‘small p’ attached to his rating – and he has to command plenty of respect.