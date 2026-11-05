Timeform Daily View - Friday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of three things to note on Friday.
Mirabad back at venue of career highlight
Unsuitable ground in the West Country means Aintree steps in to stage the big races which would otherwise have been lost, starting with the Haldon Gold Cup (15:00) transferred from Exeter. Dan Skelton won the Grade 2 limited handicap at its usual home last year with Thistle Ask and has a leading contender again this time with Mirabad.
The change in venue has worked out particularly well for Mirabad because he gained the biggest win of his career over course and distance in April when springing a 50/1 surprise in the Maghull Novices’ Chase. Harry Skelton partnered shorter-priced stablemate Be Aware that day, but he could finish only third after making the running as Mirabad, normally a front runner himself but held up this time under Tristan Durrell, came from off the pace in a race that set up ideally for him.
Returning from a breathing operation, Mirabad shaped well under another patient ride when second in a listed hurdle at Carlisle a couple of weeks ago. Still with plenty to do three out, he made good progress and was held only close home, beaten three quarters of a length by Wilful and earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. That should set him up nicely for his return to fences where he heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by a couple of pounds from top weight and 2024 winner JPR One who looks the main danger after his successful reappearance at Cheltenham.
Here Comes Georgie can make light of 7 lb rise
The Premier Handicap (15:35) on Aintree’s card effectively replaces the Badger Beers Handicap Chase which should have taken place at Wincanton on Saturday. This looks a good opportunity for a quick double for the Skeltons with new stable recruit Here Comes Georgie heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings as he still looks on a very competitive mark towards the foot of the weights.
Here Comes Georgie had done all his winning at around two miles when trained earlier in his career by Patrick Neville before failing to add to those wins when with Dylan Cunha but made a fine start to life with Skelton when successful over today’s trip of three miles and a furlong at Cheltenham last month.
Another who had had a wind op, Here Comes Georgie, fitted with a hood for the first time over fences, took advantage of a reduced mark after travelling strongly at the rear of the field under Harry Skelton. Produced to lead between the final two fences, Here Comes Georgie idled on the run-in but had a length and a quarter to spare over Katate Dori, earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. He can make light of a 7 lb higher mark here at the chief expense of Leave of Absence. That one looks the pick from a quartet running for Anthony Honeyball who has won two of the last three Badger Beers.
Aviatrice can fly in again at Dundalk
Dundalk’s evening card features the Cooley Fillies Stakes (18:45), a listed contest over a mile where there are plenty with chances. Four of the runners make the journey over from Britain, with Karl Burke’s Leading Dancer probably having the strongest claims among the visitors. A listed winner at Newbury this time last year, she’s had a light campaign in similar events this autumn and was better than the result when denied a clear run at Longchamp last time.
Among the home team, Carolina Jetstream is a four-time course winner and was a close fourth in this race last year, while Suzie Songs was successful in a similar event at Cork two starts back and shaped well when fourth in a competitive fillies’ handicap at Leopardstown last time.
That pair are among the dangers but the best of these could well be last year’s winner Aviatrice for David Marnane. She has an excellent record at Dundalk, with her debut being the only time she has finished out of the first two in seven starts at the track. She’s had something of a frustrating season up until now, mainly in handicaps, and was placed again last time, but her three-quarter length second to Mallavelly in a fillies’ race over seven furlongs at Dundalk was her best run this year and signalled that she might be ready to win this again.
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