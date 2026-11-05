Timeform Daily View - Friday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of three things to note on Friday.

Mirabad back at venue of career highlight

Unsuitable ground in the West Country means Aintree steps in to stage the big races which would otherwise have been lost, starting with the Haldon Gold Cup (15:00) transferred from Exeter. Dan Skelton won the Grade 2 limited handicap at its usual home last year with Thistle Ask and has a leading contender again this time with Mirabad. The change in venue has worked out particularly well for Mirabad because he gained the biggest win of his career over course and distance in April when springing a 50/1 surprise in the Maghull Novices’ Chase. Harry Skelton partnered shorter-priced stablemate Be Aware that day, but he could finish only third after making the running as Mirabad, normally a front runner himself but held up this time under Tristan Durrell, came from off the pace in a race that set up ideally for him. Returning from a breathing operation, Mirabad shaped well under another patient ride when second in a listed hurdle at Carlisle a couple of weeks ago. Still with plenty to do three out, he made good progress and was held only close home, beaten three quarters of a length by Wilful and earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. That should set him up nicely for his return to fences where he heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by a couple of pounds from top weight and 2024 winner JPR One who looks the main danger after his successful reappearance at Cheltenham. Here Comes Georgie can make light of 7 lb rise

The Premier Handicap (15:35) on Aintree’s card effectively replaces the Badger Beers Handicap Chase which should have taken place at Wincanton on Saturday. This looks a good opportunity for a quick double for the Skeltons with new stable recruit Here Comes Georgie heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings as he still looks on a very competitive mark towards the foot of the weights. Here Comes Georgie had done all his winning at around two miles when trained earlier in his career by Patrick Neville before failing to add to those wins when with Dylan Cunha but made a fine start to life with Skelton when successful over today’s trip of three miles and a furlong at Cheltenham last month. Another who had had a wind op, Here Comes Georgie, fitted with a hood for the first time over fences, took advantage of a reduced mark after travelling strongly at the rear of the field under Harry Skelton. Produced to lead between the final two fences, Here Comes Georgie idled on the run-in but had a length and a quarter to spare over Katate Dori, earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. He can make light of a 7 lb higher mark here at the chief expense of Leave of Absence. That one looks the pick from a quartet running for Anthony Honeyball who has won two of the last three Badger Beers. Aviatrice can fly in again at Dundalk