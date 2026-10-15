Timeform Daily View - Friday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of three things to note on Friday.

Turbocharged for hurdles debut

Dan Skelton had his hundredth winner of the season at Southwell on Tuesday, breaking his own record for the fastest century by a couple of weeks as he goes in pursuit of Martin Pipe’s record of 243 winners in a season. The stable’s summer jumpers have done their bit for the record bid, but as Skelton said earlier this week, ‘now it’s over to the autumn/winter team’. ‘Turbocharged’ (one of our 50 'Horses To Follow')would perhaps be a good description of Skelton’s focus on breaking Pipe’s total this season, and the horse of that name makes his debut over hurdles in the opening novice (13:27) on Uttoxeter’s card. The five-year-old was bred to do well in bumpers as he’s out of Turbo Linn who had a remarkable career for Alan Swinbank, starting off unbeaten in five bumpers and then proving smart on the Flat too, winning the Lancashire Oaks and even contesting the Coronation Cup. Turbocharged made his debut in a hot bumper at Newbury last November, finishing third in a race where the first four home all won next time – winner Bass Hunter went on to finish third in the Champion Bumper. Turbocharged then had a breathing operation and wasn’t seen out again until March when he confirmed his debut promise in spades, running out an impressive seven-length winner at Haydock from Hurlyburly and earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. A brother to Flying Fortune who won the Persian War Novices’ Hurdle, Turbocharged should be hard to beat if translating his bumper form to hurdles.

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Venetian Lion still ahead of handicapper

The heavy going forecast at Haydock is admittedly a concern, but the highly progressive three-year-old Venetian Lion still looks well treated for ‘Hot Trainer’ William Haggas as he seeks a fourth win from his last five starts in the second division of the mile handicap (14:52). Venetian Lion has done particularly well since being fitted with a tongue strap in handicaps, and he got off the mark in good style at Nottingham in August before going on to complete a hat-trick with further wins at Newmarket and Pontefract. He won particularly well at Pontefract and, encouragingly, that was under the softest conditions he has faced to date, travelling strongly and then going clear for hand riding before being eased to win by three quarters of a length while value for plenty more. While Venetian Lion couldn’t complete a four-timer at Kempton last time, it was tactics rather than his revised mark which looked his undoing as he went like the best horse at the weights and earned the ‘Horse in Focus’ flag. Shuffled back before halfway, Venetian Lion kept on well for third, coming from further back than the first two Elan d’Or and Loblolly. Venetian Lion’s trainer has won two of the last three editions of this race, and Venetian Lion, who tops the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, can win again if coping with conditions. Coulsty Exchange to build on stable debut