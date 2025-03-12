Timeform Daily Racing Tips | Wednesday 12 March

Cheltenham

1.20 2 pts – 10 The New Lion

It’s hard to overstate the size of the task facing The New Lion given the backdrop of utter Irish dominance at Cheltenham for years – you have to go back to 2017 to find the last British-trained winner of this and 2019 for the last one to even finish second – not to mention the poor record of the Challow as a guide for this race down the years. That being said, there’s been more than just a sprinkle of star quality in the manner he’s worked his way to a record of 4 from 4, and if there’s a horse to break the Irish stranglehold on this race in particular then surely it’s him. What’s more, there’s depth to his form, Califet En Vol winner of a listed novice since, and he looks a much speedier sort than the typical Challow Hurdle winner, and quite possibly more so than Final Demand.

2.00 0.5 pt – 4 Gorgeous Tom

Seven runners in the Broadway, all of them trained in Ireland and representing just three stables, may not be a rich endorsement of the current racing scene, but in fairness there’s no lack of quality among them. There aren’t many holes in Ballyburn, who was the best of them as a hurdler and already has the best chase form to his name. The way he forged away late over and extended twenty-one furlongs at Leopardstown last time offers plenty of encouragement that he'll be fully effective over this even longer trip, though he is a very powerful traveller and maybe there’s half a chance he could prove vulnerable to a stronger stayer. There are a few proven stayers among them and Gorgeous Tom isn’t one of them, but he leaves the definite impression he’ll be suited by the trip and could be worth chancing. Twice a winner from three completed starts over fences, Gorgeous Tom got caught out in a sprint finish when fourth, beaten less than a length, in the Drinmore at Fairyhouse at the start of December, but he’d have won it in another 50 yards given how strongly he finished after getting tapped for toe, and the subsequent exploits of Croke Park, Heart Wood and Firefox suggest it was a performance of no small merit. He’s had more than three months off since and could well be primed to deliver more progress, for a trainer in Henry de Bromhead who’s yet to win this race but has sent out the runner-up three times in recent seasons.

2.40 1 pt ew – 15 Comfort Zone

The Skeltons rely on Be Aware in their bid to win the Coral Cup for the third year running following on from Langer Dan’s two successes and, in truth, he’s not easy to knock, but it’s questionable how much juice there is in his price on Tuesday afternoon. A little further down the betting is Comfort Zone and he strikes as a better bet at around double the price. Not disgraced at Punchestown last spring, he’s clearly right at home in these big-field events as he's run very solid races to be third at Galway and Leopardstown on his last two starts over hurdles, with a win in a 20-runner premier handicap on the Flat in between. Saved for this since the end of December, he looks to have a lot in his favour even from a higher mark over here having been successful on both British raids as a juvenile, with Mark Walsh in the saddle for the first time and his trainer having a fine record in Festival handicaps – 4 winners and 8 places from 30 runners since he began training under his own name in 2017.

3.20 1 pt – 1 Stumptown

Strictly speaking, Stumptown has a bit to do in handicapping terms from a mark of 157, but there’s probably no handicap in the calendar in which weights and measures are of less relevance than this one, and, as the emerging force on the cross-country scene, he’s worth supporting again in a race that typically features its share of horses past their prime. He’s unbeaten in three cross-country races since being wiped out in last year’s La Touche Cup on his first try at the discipline, and he really did have plenty in hand when beating several of these rivals at this track in December, when Keith Donoghue merely nursed him to the front late on. There’s no question Stumptown has been laid out for this in the three months since, and it should come as no surprise if he finds a bit more improvement in first-time cheekpieces.

4.00 1 pt – 2 Energumene (without Jonbon)

The dual Champion Chaser Energumene was put firmly in his place by Jonbon in the Clarence House last time and it’s not easy to see why he should turn the tables, but that defeat did nothing to alter our view that he’s still the second best two-mile chaser around and that he should be favourite in the ‘betting without’ market. The fact that Energumene is tactically versatile strengthens the view that he’s the one to be on in this market given that the gallop seems highly likely to be frenetic with Solness and Quilixios in the field, worth remembering that Energumene had patient tactics adopted when winning his first Queen Mother in 2022.

4.40 2 pts – 7 Unexpected Party

The usual maximum field for the Grand Annual but, unlike many of the handicaps at the Festival, it’s likely that only a few of these are ahead of their marks. My Mate Mozzie is one who could be after just five starts over fences, certainly shaping well on his handicap chase debut when runner-up in a listed event at Leopardstown last month. He does lack experience of big-field races over fences, however, and that’s why the 2024 winner Unexpected Party is preferred. He’s ideally suited by an end-to-end gallop and, despite being a 10-y-o, is still relatively unexposed in handicaps at around the minimum trip. His whole campaign this season looks to have been geared round a repeat bid in this race and, as has been proven many times, there’s no British trainer better at target training than Dan Skelton. Unexpected Party’s fine jumping should stand him in really good stead and he’s just as effective on goodish ground as he is the mud.

5.30 No Bet Advised

There will be plenty of punters who feel ‘compelled’ to have a bet in every race at the Festival. But it really isn’t necessary and, a lot of the time, the obvious thing to do is sit out the bumper. That might come as a surprising opinion given that the average winning SP of the last six winners is a little over 4/1, but racecourse evidence is obviously thinner on the ground than for most Festival races and educated guesswork is very much the name of the game as a result. Willie Mullins has had a virtual monopoly on the race for a long time and, on Thursday afternoon, was responsible for four of the top five in the betting. By Timeform’s reckoning, the mare Bambino Fever has achieved most of that quartet in terms of form, powering clear from a next-time-out winner in a Grade 2 mares event at Leopardstown in early-February. She’d be our selection if forced to make one, but there are so many highly promising types in opposition that’s it’s really very hard to form any kind of a strong view.