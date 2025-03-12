Timeform Daily Racing Tips | Thursday 13 March

Cheltenham

1.20 0.5 pt – 6 Diva Luna & 9 Jubilee Alpha

There were only eight runners in last season’s Dawn Run, but Willie Mullins alone saddles almost that many this time around in the biggest-ever field for the race. There are plenty of potential improvers among them, but equally a lot of them will need to improve plenty, and it’s worth focussing on some of the higher achievers towards the top of the betting. The Timeform top rated Galileo Dame and current favourite Sixandahalf are huge players, but it’s worth remembering that this race has gone to the British-trained runners in each of the last three seasons, and it could be worth splitting stakes on the pick of the home team. Jubilee Alpha’s recent wins at Taunton and Windsor have been working out well and put her close to the standard it takes to get involved at the business end in a typical renewal of this race. She lines up open to further improvement and with no obvious negatives to her chance. Diva Luna hasn’t yet matched her bumper form over hurdles – she beat Jubilee Alpha in a Grade 2 event at last season’s Grand National meeting – but has impressed with her jumping in three starts so far and it’s notable that she’s the only course winner in the field, having scored over two and a half miles at this track on New Year’s Day. She advanced her form in defeat behind a useful gelding at Sandown last time and most likely has an even better effort in the locker.

2.00 1 pt – 14 Pic Roc

The decision to revert this novice to handicap from a Grade 1 has been well rewarded with a maximum field and whilst a few unsurprisingly look ahead of their marks the one that stands out the most is Pic Roc. A strong-travelling type, the return to a big-field scenario should be right up his street, as he displayed when runner-up on his final 2 starts over hurdles last season. Pic Roc fell on his chasing debut, though his jumping has been very assured since and the drop back in trip should also be in his favour, shaping as if his turn was near last time, whilst it’s also worth noting his usual positive tactics are frequently rewarded on the New Course. Improvement looks on the cards and he’s the one that the market has underestimated with both trainer and jockey enjoying a terrific season, the latter already on the scoresheet at this meeting.

2.40 – 1 pt ew - 8 Feet of A Dancer

It’s four years since Mrs Milner swept to a clear-cut success in this and lightning can strike twice as the same stable’s lightly-raced mare Feet of A Dancer looks to hold very sound claims in this season’s edition. Feet of A Dancer gained eligibility for this courtesy of her third behind the reopposing Win Some Lose Some in the Leopardstown qualifier but for so much of that race she looked at least the equal of a winner who is now giving her 2 lb rather than receiving 5 lb. That was Feet of A Dancer’s first try at three miles, and it’s fair to say she did more running on the bridle than off it, but that was a function of her travelling so powerfully that she ended up in front sooner than surely planned and this bigger field and likely stronger gallop on less testing ground ought to play to her strengths all the more, with a later delivery surely in store. With a view to the extra places on offer across the board, it’s hard to see a handful beating her if she lines up in the same form, while it’s worth highlighting as well her fine record fresh, with form figures of 1113 when lining up following a break.

3.20 – 1 pt – 1 Djelo & 1 pt 5 Heart Wood

There’s been an undercurrent of merely anointing Fact To File the Ryanair winner since connections made it clear they weren’t willing to have another crack at the formidable Galopin des Champs for the time being but a dig below the surface suggests it ought not be so cut and dried. Firstly, Fact To File has been campaigned as a stayer since building up to his win in the Brown Advisory last year, but he didn’t beat anything even close to the top bracket in that race and his two performances this season since catching Galopin des Champs and Fastorslow rather off guard in a potentially shaky John Durkan don’t tally with current skinny odds; he was only five lengths ahead of Gentlemansgame when runner-up in the Savills, while he was nosed out of that position at the Dublin Racing Festival by Grangeclare West, a 66/1 chance on the day who’s trailed home last on his only appearance since. With Il Est Francais sure to set a scorching pace, which will test Fact To File dropping back in trip, it’s worth fishing around the bigger prices and Djelo and Heart Wood made most appeal. Djelo has gone from strength to strength this season and his sole misstep came at the acquired taste that is the new Windsor at a time when his yard was under a cloud. And he’s all but gone unbeaten otherwise this season. A strong pace will suit Djelo, as it will Heart Wood, who thrived in such circumstances in routing the field in a competitive handicap around this shorter trip at last year’s DRF and looked a bigger threat for a long way than it proved when a couple of places behind the favourite over Christmas, with a possible lack of stamina but also switching to the unfavoured side perhaps to blame for his effort petering out.

4.00 1 pt – 9 Lucky Place

Teahupoo is a rock-solid favourite for the Stayers’ Hurdle, as he’s not far off half a stone ahead of his nearest rival on form and lines up following the same path to the Festival as in 2024. He’s surely in no way overpriced, however, and it’s hard to resist looking for an alternative. Most of the others very much fall into the category of ‘known quantities’ and a bit of progress could end up going a long way, meaning it’s worth looking for those with some potential. Lucky Place tops the list of candidates, as he’s already advanced his form by more than 10 lb this season and might easily improve again, the way he found extra late on when giving weight and a beating to Gowel Road here on New Year’s Day boding well for his prospects over nearly half a mile further. He’s yet to run a bad race in his life – indeed, he was one of just a handful from his stable to perform with credit at this fixture last year when fourth in the Coral Cup – and it’s by no means out of the question he’s got sort of high-class effort that’ll be required in his locker.

4.40 1 pt – Masaccio

The Timeform Novices’ Handicap over C&D here earlier in the year is a long-standing source of winners at the Cheltenham Festival and the first and third from the latest edition look to be the key players in an ultra-competitive affair, albeit one that largely lacks unexposed types. The highly-progressive Jagwar was victorious on that occasion and heads the betting after being value for extra, though he’s usually patiently ridden which means that he’ll require plenty of luck in running back in a huge field and preference is for Masaccio at more than double the price. His second to a subsequent Grade 1 winner off level weights reads exceptionally well and he proved last time that he can show his best in a well-run race. Masaccio is now better off at the weights with the favourite and if he receives the same positive ride then he should be on the scene once again.

5.20 0.5 pt ew – 6 Mint Boy & 1 pt – 23 Walking On Air

The £44,000 connections of Walking On Air spent buying him out of Nicky Henderson’s yard was looking rather steep after tame efforts on his first three outings for Gary Brown, but his most recent effort in the Great Yorkshire Chase at Doncaster suggests it could be a shrewd investment after all. Admittedly, he missed out on a big pot that day courtesy of a final-fence fall, but the fact is that he’d just taken control of the race and the form has substance with the runner-up The Changing Man winning a graded novice next time out before finishing second in Tuesday’s Ultima. A 5 lb rise to a mark of 129 leaves Walking On Air looking well treated even on the bare facts of that run and that’s without accounting for him having even better form going back, with the fact he’s already got a good Festival run to his name – he finished fifth off a mark of 138 in the 2023 Pertemps – another positive. There’s no harm in having a second crack at a big-field handicap and Mint Boy looks interesting for last season’s winning trainer Gavin Cromwell. He’s yet to win a race over fences but his recent third in a maiden at Punchestown was much more like it and this longer trip strikes as a likely catalyst for improvement now tackling a handicap for the first time over fences.