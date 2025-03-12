Timeform Daily Racing Tips | Friday 14 March

Cheltenham

1.20 1 pt – 7 Lulamba

The Triumph has had something of a renaissance in recent seasons, with Majborough, Lossiemouth and Vauban the last three winners. Willie Mullins saddles an astonishing eleven of the eighteen runners this time, yet almost as amazingly he’s not responsible for any of the top three in the market. In truth, it’s hard to ignore the conclusion that there are only scraps left when it comes to the top of the betting, East India Dock, Lulamba and Hello Neighbour quite rightly taking up a huge chunk of the book, but at the same time looking outside this trio is probably a fruitless exercise. East India Dock and Hello Neighbour are hugely likeable and have already shown a really good level of form by juvenile standards, but if there’s a potential superstar in the field then there’s little doubt it’s Lulamba. He arrived in Britain with a sizeable reputation after winning a newcomers event at Auteuil on his hurdling debut, and looked every inch a top-notcher in the making when giving the smart Flat performer Mondo Man 10 lb and a comprehensive beating at Ascot on his debut for Nicky Henderson, impressing with his physique, jumping and speed. He could be the real deal.

2.00 0.5 pt ew – 11 Our Champ

Sixteen runners is bizarrely few for a County Hurdle – even more went to post in last year’s renewal that was badly affected by non-runners – and perhaps that’ll make for a slightly different tactical make-up to usual. The norm is for a furiously run race that favours those coming from behind, but this isn’t full of obvious pace, and it could be worth looking for something that’ll be handy and not anchored out the back. Our Champ has the kind of enthusiastic, prominent style that might be required, and while it may be that he’s too exposed to win a top handicap like this one, the fact that five and six places are on offer each way make him worth supporting at huge odds. It’s not as if he’s totally out of things from a handicapping perspective anyway – he’s only 2 lb off top on Timeform ratings even if others have more potential – and it’s interesting that he has a wide-margin win and an excellent third in big-field handicaps to show for two career outings at Cheltenham. It’s true that he didn’t run especially well in the William Hill Hurdle last time, but the absence of his usual tongue strap may have been a factor, and that aid is refitted now, with Freddie Gordon also back on board claiming 3 lb.

2.40 No Bet Advised

This doesn’t set the pulse racing – the Mares’ Chase rarely does – with no real up-and-comers on show. Indeed, the top three in the betting have all contested the race before. Limerick Lace downed Dinoblue last year, but she’s worse off at the weights this time and hasn’t looked the same force in a handful of runs since, anyway. Dinoblue does strike as the likeliest winner, having also seen of Allegorie de Vassy on less favourable terms than these last time, but on the other hand she is a shorter price than when turned over at each of the last two Festivals, and, overall, this strikes as one to sit out on a week featuring so many superior betting opportunities.

3.20 0.5 pt – 5 Ma Shantou

Since At Fishers Cross justified favouritism in the Albert Bartlett in 2013 there’s been just one winner at single-figure odds (Monkfish in 2020), with two x 18/1 winners, two x 33/1 winners and Minella Indo at 50s in 2019. It’s not surprising therefore that we’re quite happy to eschew those towards the head of the betting, acknowledging that the Timeform top-rated The Big Westerner (a half-sister to the 2023 Albert Bartlett winner Stay Away Fay) has created a very favourable impression in winning both her starts over hurdles and surely hasn’t shown all she can yet. The same can be said about plenty of others, too, including Ma Shantou, who’s shown gradually progressive form in four starts over hurdles and shapes as though the likely increased emphasis on stamina that this race tends to provide will see him go on again. He needs to, admittedly, but he’s a big price and looked all about stamina when upped to this trip in a steadily-run race at Doncaster last time out, sticking to his task without being able to find a turn of speed. This test should suit him all the better, Harry Cobden is back in the saddle and Ma Shantou appeals as just the type to be staying on when others have done their running, this race often a proper slog.

4.00 2 pts Inothewayurthinkin to beat Banbridge in a match bet

If the first two days of Cheltenham told us anything, it was reiterated in a major way that horse racing is a highly unpredictable sport. As such, it’s perhaps naïve to merely expect Galopin des Champs to cruise his way round to history and a third consecutive success in the Gold Cup. But at the same time there’s a huge reluctance to bet against such an outcome. Yes, the staying chase division is as thin as it’s been for a very long time, but Galopin des Champs has plainly been the absolute standout performer in the category for several seasons now and there are zero reasons for believing he won’t prove that again at 4.00 on Friday. Trying to figure out what will come second is less straightforward, especially as that will largely depend on what kind of test Paul Townend wants it to be. Neither the Savills nor the Irish Gold Cup were run at anything resembling a good pace yet Galopin des Champs was emphatically on top at the line in both, but this is the Gold Cup and Townend will be conscious that Banbridge has three-mile speed and will surely be aiming to run the finish out of that rival. It needs remembering that this race will take the best part of a minute longer to run than the King George did and it’s less than a year since Banbridge had sufficient speed to win a Grade 1 over 2m at Punchestown. There’s also a chance that Ahoy Senor could revert to his front-running ways after a breathing operation, remembering he forced a good pace before coming down at the seventeenth in this two years ago. If that happens, then Inothewayurthinkin will surely be seen to better advantage than previously this season, when he hasn’t had his stamina properly tested in three starts yet has confirmed himself a high-class chaser with the potential to do better still back over longer distances. In the absence of an appealing outright bet and hoping that there’s no dawdle, Inothewayurthinkin is taken to finish ahead of Banbridge, with any odds against prices probably good value.

4.40 1 pt ew – Music Drive

There’s a typically strong Irish challenge for the premier hunter of the season, former Festival winner Angels Dawn spearheading that team, though the market looks to have underpriced the majority from that side of the Irish Sea once again. British-trained runners have won this on all bar two occasions since 2016 and the strongest contender this time looks to be Music Drive. A promising type for Gordon Elliot at the start of his career - thought good enough to contest a Champion Bumper - he’s returned from a lengthy absence to win both his starts in points this year and has clocked some impressive times in the process, both at least 6 seconds quicker than any other race on the card. Music Drive recorded an 11-length victory last time after only coming off the bridle when leading at the at the last and the well-run nature of this event should suit him to a tee. This is his first start over fences under Rules but he looks an assured jumper and represents a yard which has gone mighty close to winning this race in the past.

5.20 1 pt – Taponthego

An ultra-competitive affair brings the curtain down on this year’s Festival and it could well provide the shortest-priced favourite in a handicap all week. There’s no denying that French import Kopeck de Mee could be well-in on his debut for Willie Mullins, particularly judged on his latest success when defeating one who’d beaten his now 148p rated stablemate with Timeform, but his skinny odds has resulted in value elsewhere. Novices have tended to dominate this race lately, the qualification criteria now set at five runs possibly as a result and it’s one who’s had that many runs that appeals the most. Taponthego has made a most promising start and his nine-length defeat of McLaurey reads very well with that one having landed a major handicap since. He’s found the drop back in trip against him the last twice and his latest run behind William Munny received a timely boost in the Supreme earlier in the week. Taponthego is already proven in a big-field event where the pace is strong from the outset and he can get firmly back on the up returned to a more suitable distance.