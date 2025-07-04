Menu icon
Ombudsman - clear with Timeform in the Coral-Eclipse
Ombudsman - clear with Timeform in the Coral-Eclipse

Timeform Coral-Eclipse ratings: Ombudsman 5lb clear

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Fri July 04, 2025 · 2d ago

Ombudsman is 5lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on Saturday.

The four-year-old was making his first start in Group One company when sweeping clear of his rivals in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

Short of room in the straight, he produced a superb turn of foot when in the clear to settle the outcome in a matter of strides, ultimately beating last season's Champion Stakes winner Anmaat by two lengths.

That earned Ombudsman a Timeform master rating of 130, marking him out as a top-class performer and the pick of those in Europe aged four or older. The three-year-old Field of Gold (132p), who like Ombudsman is trained by John and Thady Gosden, is the highest-rated horse in Europe following his superb display in the St James's Palace Stakes.

Timeform ratings for the Coral-Eclipse
Timeform ratings for the Coral-Eclipse

Ruling Court was a laboured third in the St James's Palace Stakes but had produced a very smart display when winning the Befred 2000 Guineas on his previous outing and he comes out second on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the Eclipse.

Ruling Court is part of a four-strong challenge from the classic generation that also includes Camille Pissarro, Delacroix, and Hotazhell. The four-year-olds in the line-up are Ombudsman and French challenger Sosie, who has won both starts in Group 1 company this season.

Tony McFadden, deputy racing editor at Timeform/Sporting Life, said: "Ombudsman announced himself on the Group 1 scene in spectacular fashion at Royal Ascot and that piece of form marks him out as the one to beat in the Coral-Eclipse. He is Timeform's highest-rated older horse in Europe, narrowly above Coronation Cup one-two Jan Brueghel and Calandagan."

