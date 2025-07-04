Timeform Coral-Eclipse ratings: Ombudsman 5lb clear

Ombudsman is 5lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on Saturday.
The four-year-old was making his first start in Group One company when sweeping clear of his rivals in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.
Short of room in the straight, he produced a superb turn of foot when in the clear to settle the outcome in a matter of strides, ultimately beating last season's Champion Stakes winner Anmaat by two lengths.
That earned Ombudsman a Timeform master rating of 130, marking him out as a top-class performer and the pick of those in Europe aged four or older. The three-year-old Field of Gold (132p), who like Ombudsman is trained by John and Thady Gosden, is the highest-rated horse in Europe following his superb display in the St James's Palace Stakes.
Ruling Court was a laboured third in the St James's Palace Stakes but had produced a very smart display when winning the Befred 2000 Guineas on his previous outing and he comes out second on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the Eclipse.
Ruling Court is part of a four-strong challenge from the classic generation that also includes Camille Pissarro, Delacroix, and Hotazhell. The four-year-olds in the line-up are Ombudsman and French challenger Sosie, who has won both starts in Group 1 company this season.
Tony McFadden, deputy racing editor at Timeform/Sporting Life, said: "Ombudsman announced himself on the Group 1 scene in spectacular fashion at Royal Ascot and that piece of form marks him out as the one to beat in the Coral-Eclipse. He is Timeform's highest-rated older horse in Europe, narrowly above Coronation Cup one-two Jan Brueghel and Calandagan."
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.