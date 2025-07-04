Timeform Coral-Eclipse ratings: Ombudsman 5lb clear

Ombudsman is 5lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on Saturday.

The four-year-old was making his first start in Group One company when sweeping clear of his rivals in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot last month. Short of room in the straight, he produced a superb turn of foot when in the clear to settle the outcome in a matter of strides, ultimately beating last season's Champion Stakes winner Anmaat by two lengths. That earned Ombudsman a Timeform master rating of 130, marking him out as a top-class performer and the pick of those in Europe aged four or older. The three-year-old Field of Gold (132p), who like Ombudsman is trained by John and Thady Gosden, is the highest-rated horse in Europe following his superb display in the St James's Palace Stakes.

Timeform ratings for the Coral-Eclipse