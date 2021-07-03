Timeform: Sandown's Coral-Eclipse Stakes preview and verdict

Timeform provide the top rated, the improver and the Timeform Flag horse for the Coral-Eclipse Stakes at Sandown on Saturday.

The top rated Mishriff (Timeform weight-adjusted rating: 138)

While a field of four is frankly disappointing for what should be one of the best middle-distance races of the entire year, in Mishriff we do at least have a top-class colt heading the Timeform adjusted ratings. This will be another opportunity for Mishriff to land his first Group 1 contest on home turf, with his biggest wins so far all coming overseas. His first major success came in last year’s Prix du Jockey Club, while earlier this year he had a very lucrative campaign in the Middle East, firstly winning the world’s richest race, the Saudi Cup, in which he outstayed the American colt Charlatan on his first start on Dirt.

Showing his versatility, Mishriff then went to Meydan and followed up over a mile and a half on turf in the Dubai Sheema Classic. Both Japanese mares, Chrono Genesis and Loves Only You, beaten a neck and the same in second and third, have gone on to Group 1 success themselves since. Mishriff’s only defeat in his last six starts came in the Champion Stakes last October when finishing some way behind Addeybb who he meets again here. While the winner clearly appreciated the soft surface that day, that wasn’t necessarily the reason for Mishriff’s poor showing as none of John Gosden’s runners on the Ascot card performed anywhere near their best.

The Improver St Mark’s Basilica (133p)

The Eclipse is traditionally the first big clash of the generations over middle distances and last year’s top two-year-old St Mark’s Basilica is a fascinating rival to the year-older Mishriff. Having ended last season winning the Dewhurst Stakes, he too has been successfully campaigned abroad so far this year, completing the double in both colts’ classics in France. When he joined Mishriff on the Prix du Jockey Club’s roll of honour last month, St Mark’s Basilica became Aidan O’Brien’s first winner of the ‘French Derby’. Going up in trip, St Mark’s Basilica ran his best race yet at Chantilly in which he enjoyed an ideal passage round the inner in the big field, never far off the pace and then quickening ahead over a furlong out to win with more authority than his winning margin of a length and three quarters would suggest. A long way behind him, incidentally, was the other three-year-old in this field, the Dee Stakes winner El Drama who dropped away after racing handily. The obvious improver in the line-up, St Mark’s Basilica should be well equipped in this small field if it comes down to a test of speed.

The Timeform Flag Addeybb (Trainer in form)

Like his two main rivals, the senior member of the field Addeybb will having his first start of the year in Britain after another successful campaign in Australia in the spring. He notched a Group 1 double in Sydney last year and contested the same two races again this year, though this time went down to the mare Verry Elleegant in the Ranvet Stakes at Rosehill but then turned the tables on her to win the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick for the second year running in April. Normally in cheekpieces, Addeybb wore blinkers last time but his usual headgear is back on here. The rain in the south earlier in the week was good news for Addeybb whose best efforts have come on a softer surface, notably when recording his biggest domestic success in the Champion Stakes at Ascot last October in which Mishriff didn’t give his running. He’s a great credit to his in-form trainer William Haggas and adds plenty of interest to a small but high-quality field.

The Verdict Only four runners but still a fascinating Eclipse. MISHRIFF showed himself to be a top-class colt when scoring cosily in the Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic in March and he can cement his placing among Europe's best middle-distance performers by ending the winning run of Aidan O'Brien's Prix du Jockey Club hero St Mark's Basilica. Addeybb shouldn't be underestimated and he can also have a say.

Timeform weight-adjusted ratings: 138 Mishriff

135 Addeybb

133p St Mark’s Basilica

120 El Drama