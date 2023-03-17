Read Timeform's report of a vintage Cheltenham Gold Cup, which was won in style by Galopin des Champs.

A vintage Cheltenham Gold Cup, featuring the last two winners, as well as those victorious in the Irish Gold Cup, King George and Grand National, plenty of others with serious claims too, L'Homme Presse perhaps the most notable absentee; and the race, soundly run, lived up to expectations, a worthy champion emerging in style, the form having a very solid look to it, despite several departing when still in with a chance in the last mile, the winner's performance rated one of the best in the race this century, arguably only Don Cossack on a par in the last dozen years, Galopin des Champs with plenty of time to win the race again, the same age as Al Boum Photo, Best Mate and Kauto Star were for their first win, as Arkle and L'Escargot were for that matter.

Galopin des Champs put up one of the best performances in the Gold Cup in recent years, confirming himself at the top of the chasing tree in some style, certainly in terms of how he travelled and finished the race, less so in terms of his jumping which was decidedly ordinary, given the high level that he ran to; held up, not always fluent, travelled well, hit three out, smooth headway entering straight, led last, ridden and kept on well; he was the youngest of the field and, if he stays healthy, it's hard to see why any of these might beat him 12 months down the line. Bravemansgame lost no caste in defeat, running at least as well as when winning the King George, performing in now characteristic fashion, really solid and dependable; prominent, jumped soundly, went with zest, shaken up after three out, led two out, headed last, one paced run-in; he wasn't himself at Aintree last season, but the Bowl would be the obvious target, a chance that this season's renewal could be a really good one. Conflated ran a career best over this slightly longer trip, a good Grand National trial, should connections choose to go there, though he would need to prove his stamina again in that; waited with, headway from eighteenth, shaken up three out, chased leaders straight, short of room before two out, one paced.

Noble Yeats ended up running creditably, though that owed much to his rider, others likely to have given up on him, full stride found only late on, whether the cheekpieces (on for the first time since the Grand National) were a help or a hindrance debatable; soon steadied, pushed along before halfway, labouring back straight, mistake eighteenth, tailed off after, kept on well straight to snatch fourth near the line; he is understandably among the favourites for the Grand National next month, though in terms of this race Conflated ran about the best trial. Protektorat just missed out on making the frame for a second time, doing a bit too much and not finishing the race so well as he had last season, denied fourth close home; prominent, not settle fully, left second seventeenth, led briefly three out, weakened after two out, not fluent last; the Bowl at Aintree seemed to come too soon after his Gold Cup exertions last season, though it again looks the obvious race for him. Royale Pagaille ran to a similar level as last time, though never threatened to get involved, again these probably not his optimum conditions; in rear, pushed along sixteenth, mistake eighteenth, left behind after; he's entered in both the Grand National and Irish National, testing ground probably key to his chance in either. Eldorado Allen had plenty to find in this company and just wasn't up to the task; held up, left behind eighteenth. Ahoy Senor frustratingly was let down by his jumping, ironically having turned in one of his most convincing rounds over fences, fluent in the main, even if typically going slightly right, still full of running when he came down; led, went with zest, not fluent fifteenth, fell seventeenth; he'll presumably go to Aintree for the Bowl if none the worse.

Hewick, after five months off, was running a cracker back over fences when he took a nasty fall for all he was likely to have weakened; tracked pace, left in front seventeenth, shaken up straight, headed soon after, beaten when fell heavily two out; he holds a Grand National entry and, while this ended up not being an ideal prep for that, he would clearly be one to consider if taking his chance. Sounds Russian didn't get the chance to show what he could do, out of the race through no fault of his own; waited with, mistake sixteenth, yet to be asked for effort when brought down next; perhaps he'll get a chance to show what he can do at this level at Aintree. A Plus Tard looked in good shape after four months off, but didn't get the chance to show if he was back on song or not; patiently ridden, in last place but yet to be asked for effort when badly hampered seventeenth, not recover, pulled up three out; regarded as needing to go left handed, he could bid to gain compensation in the Bowl at Aintree. Minella Indo, the 2021 winner and with a fine record at the meeting, ran no sort of race, such efforts becoming a bit too frequent at this level, following the King George and Punchestown Gold Cup last season, suggesting he's best treated with caution now; raced off the pace, never travelling well, lost touch eleventh, pulled up circuit out. Stattler looked likely to be suited by this test, but just ran no sort of race, a disconcerting performance, but probably best just having a line put through it; raced off the pace, never travelling well, pulled up before eleventh.