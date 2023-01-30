Tony McFadden highlights three winners at Cheltenham on Saturday who significantly improved their Timeform rating.

Stage Star (154p from 144p)

The Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase has a rich history - the one-two in the 2020 edition both went on to win at that season's Cheltenham Festival - and the latest renewal should also prove a strong piece of form as it featured some interesting, unexposed sorts. Topweight Stage Star, making his first appearance in a handicap, proved a cut above his rivals, though, and ultimately ran out an impressive three-and-three-quarter-length winner from Datsalrightgino who was ten lengths clear of the third. Stage Star has a patchy profile - he was disappointing on both starts in the spring last season and was also turned over at a very short price in a novice chase at Newbury in November - but he looks like a class act when on song, as he was at Cheltenham, where he coped well with a more competitive environment than he had previously been faced with over fences. A Timeform rating of 154p suggests that it will be graded novices rather than handicaps next on the agenda for Stage Star, who, of course, won the Grade 1 Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury last season. For context, seven novice chasers have earned a higher Timeform rating so far this season - there is likely to be more following the Dublin Racing Festival - and the standard is currently set by Mighty Potter (162). That shows there is more improvement needed from Stage Star but he is worth his place in a race like the Turners Novices' Chase at the Festival.

Il Ridoto (151 from 141)

There had been questions surrounding Il Ridoto's stamina - and even resolution in some quarters - following a couple of fourth-place finishes at Cheltenham where he travelled well but ultimately looked stretched by two and a half miles. However, Il Ridoto, who was fitted with cheekpieces for the first time, finally put it all together on Saturday and thoroughly saw out his race to get the better of the progressive Fugitif (155 from 148) by a length with the pair pulling 15 lengths clear of the third following a sustained battle at the end of a well-run race. The application of headgear is one possible reason why Il Ridoto showed improved form - in the region of 10 lb by Timeform's reckoning - but the change to more positive tactics may also have had an influence. The Plate, back over the same course and distance at the Festival in March, would seem like an obvious option, though Timeform's reporter nominated the Greatwood Gold Cup - a race Nicholls has dominated - as being an even better fit.

Gold Tweet (154+ from 133)

Gold Tweet had shown only useful form in France but he produced a much-improved display in the Cleeve Hurdle to enter the Stayers' Hurdle picture. Gold Tweet had form over two and three-quarter miles in chases, but the furthest he had tackled over hurdles prior to Saturday was around 19 furlongs. He was clearly well served by the step up to three miles at Cheltenham, though, and his pace came in handy at the end of a steadily-run affair as he quickened up well to score by three lengths from Dashel Drasher with a bit in hand. Gold Tweet isn't entered in the Stayers' Hurdle but he could still be supplemented for what is threatening to be a below-par edition. For context, Teahupoo, the new Stayers' Hurdle favourite following his wide-margin win in the Galmoy, is rated 162.