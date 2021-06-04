Timeform: Cazoo Derby preview & verdict for Epsom Classic

Timeform highlight three horses in the Derby at Epsom on Saturday where Aidan O'Brien pins his hopes of a ninth success solely on the favourite Bolshoi Ballet.

The top rated Bolshoi Ballet (Timeform weight-adjusted rating: 137p) Aidan O’Brien still had six colts entered in the Derby earlier this week but come the declaration stage only favourite Bolshoi Ballet stood his ground. That looks a significant vote of confidence from a stable which has often arrived mob-handed at Epsom in the past. Bolshoi Ballet has had an identical Derby preparation to his sire Galileo who provided his trainer with the first of his eight Derby winners twenty years ago. He was well on top of his rivals when making a successful reappearance in the Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown but it was his runaway victory when following up in the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial over the same course and distance last month which sent him to the head of the Derby betting. Bolshoi Ballet won impressively by six lengths from stablemate Lough Derg in a fast time, with the subsequent Irish 2000 Guineas winner Mac Swiney back in fourth and another of his Derby rivals, Southern Lights, further behind. As a brother to Southern France who was third in the St Leger, there’s every chance he’ll improve again stepping up in trip.

The Improver Mohaafeth (132p) There are plenty of potential improvers in the Derby field, the favourite included, but one who has made significant strides this spring is Mohaafeth for William Haggas. He was beaten in his two starts in the autumn but returned with a ready win in a novice at Lingfield and was then stepped up in trip when making an impressive handicap debut over a mile and a quarter at Newmarket’s Craven meeting. However, Mohaafeth soon showed he had legitimate claims to much bigger things than handicaps when returning to the same course and distance for the listed Newmarket Stakes on 2000 Guineas day. All four runners in the field held a Derby entry at the time, but it was Mohaafeth who booked his place at Epsom with a ridiculously easy victory, leading on the bridle over two furlongs out and winning hard held by five lengths from the odds-on favourite Secret Protector. By Frankel and out of a smart mare who won both her starts at a mile and a quarter and promised to stay further, Mohaafeth should have no problem with the Derby distance and looks one of the biggest dangers to the favourite.

The Timeform Flag Hurricane Lane (Horse in focus, Trainer in form) Charlie Appleby has the Godolphin string in top form at present as a double at Kempton earlier this week goes to show. That pair were ridden by William Buick who partners the unbeaten Hurricane Lane who looks the pick of his stable’s three runners. He earned the ‘horse in focus’ flag from his latest success in the Dante Stakes at York where he had Ballydoyle’s one-time chief Derby hope High Definition back in third and Gear Up, who does take him on again here, back in fifth. Hurricane Lane had to dig deep to defend his unbeaten record, having taken a while to hit full stride, but was strong at the finish in beating Megallan by three quarters of a length, something which bodes particularly well for him stepping up to a mile and a half for the first time. Hurricane Lane has improved in leaps and bounds, making a winning debut on heavy ground in a novice at Newmarket late last year and then returning in a useful minor event at Newbury where he was able to make all the running after finding extra when challenged. The Verdict It's very notable that the hugely exciting BOLSHOI BALLET has been left as the sole runner for Ballydoyle among several colts they had to choose from and he can give Aidan O'Brien a ninth Derby this century, 20 years on from his sire Galileo's victory. Bolshoi Ballet won the two main Irish trials impressively and he should have even more to offer over this longer trip. Mohaafeth, Hurricane Lane and Irish 2000 Guineas winner Mac Swiney complete the shortlist.