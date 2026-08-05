Timeform: Bow Echo is good, but nowhere near Frankel

Frankel tops Timeform’s all-time rankings with a rating of 147 recorded in the Queen Anne Stakes of 2012 and is some way clear of the next highest-rated miler this century, Hawk Wing (136).

Kingman and Baaeed share joint-third place on a rating of 134, while Bow Echo is currently rated among a group of six horses on 133, meaning George Boughey’s colt is already among the top 10 highest-rated milers this century.

That rating was achieved in his 2000 Guineas win in May and is currently the only time George Boughey’s colt has run to a rating in excess of 130. Frankel, in comparison, posted ratings of 130+ on six separate occasions over a mile.

Timeform’s Flat editor, David Johnson, said: "Frankel’s dominance over the mile division is well worth reiterating. Not only is his peak Timeform rating of 147 as much as 11lbs higher than anything any of his rivals have achieved, he is also dominant in terms of the depth of top-class performances – producing no less than six 130+ efforts at a mile.

"Closest to him, in terms of a one-off performance, is the mercurial Hawk Wing on 136 courtesy of his victory in a much-discussed Lockinge. Next in are Kingman and Baaeed, both on ratings of 134, and after that it starts to get crowded, with no less than six milers this century rated 133. Bow Echo is among them, alongside other Sussex Stakes winners like Canford Cliffs and Rock Of Gibraltar.

"Bow Echo is building a highly impressive winning record, although without a stack of top-class performances alongside, and the 2000 Guineas is so far the only time he’s broken the 130 barrier.

"Running to high ratings is as much about opportunity as ability, and neither Bow Echo’s St James’s Palace or Sussex wins have allowed him to really showcase his all.

"With potential targets like the Moulin and Breeders’ Cup Mile in the offing, and neither usually conducive to producing strung out fields, he might not get the opportunity to run to such a high rating again. However, whatever does happen later in the season, Bow Echo has already done enough to earn a place among the top 10 milers this century."