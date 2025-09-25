Timeform backs Sprint Series with £40,000 final

Timeform will sponsor a new Sprint Series on the all-weather at Chelmsford this autumn, beginning on 2nd October and culminating in the £40,000 final on 18th December.
The final will be upgraded from a Class 5 handicap to an open handicap with Class 4 status. The boosted total prize fund makes the final significantly more valuable than a normal Class 4 handicap, offering horses operating at a lower handicap level the chance of landing a major prize.
Timeform will also sponsor 10 qualifiers, with the top six finishers from each qualifier eligible to run in the final. Qualifiers will comprise a range of five and six-furlong sprints, from Class 4-6, with each having a total prize fund of between £7,000-£11,000.
Promoting a regular series that focuses on grassroots racing aligns with Timeform’s brand values of covering every race, every day in the same detail and depth. In doing so Timeform ensure accuracy, credibility and judgement, providing the most accurate data and content for a wide range of customers.
Timeform's Flat editor David Johnson said: “As a big fan of all-weather racing, particularly at shorter distances, I’m delighted that Timeform are sponsoring a series like this. Analysing horse racing is fundamental to Timeform as a business, whether that is the very best horses operating at Group level, or the day-to-day handicappers that keep the sport going and this series will provide extra reward for those that operate at a grass-roots level with a total of £40,000 prize money for the final.
“A series like this should increase the competition and allow fans to follow the form on a week-by-week basis, being able to account for the intricacies of each individual qualifier with the hope of putting all that information together to solve the final. At a time when betting on horse racing continues to face pressures from outside influences, it is an opportunity to showcase how using form, knowledge and skill to bet can add huge enjoyment to the sport when done responsibly.”
Martin Dixon of The Horse Watchers ownership group said: “It's the sort of series that attracts the attention of any owner with the type of horse that can run in the qualifiers, simply because the final gives you an opportunity to run for significantly more money than is usually the case with horses in class 5 or 6 handicaps.
“It gives lower-grade horses an opportunity to win a sum that pretty much covers their costs for the year. That always attracts the attention of an owner or trainer and it is very welcome when those opportunities are put forward.
“We'll have a look at our team after the Horses In Training Sale and if we have a horse that is right to be aimed at the series, it's certainly something we will be looking at. From a prize-money perspective it makes sense, and that's very important.”
Qualifying races:
02/10 – Timeform Sprint Series Qualifier 6f (Class 6) Total Prize Fund £7,000
09/10 – Timeform Sprint Series Qualifier 5f (Class 6) £7,000
16/10 – Timeform Sprint Series Qualifier 6f (Class 4) £11,000
23/10 – Timeform Sprint Series Qualifier 6f (Class 5) £9,000
30/10 – Timeform Sprint Series Qualifier 6f (Class 6) £7,000
06/11 – Timeform Sprint Series Qualifier 5f (Class 5) £9,000
26/11 – Timeform Sprint Series Qualifier 6f (Class 5) £9,000
27/11 – Timeform Sprint Series Qualifier 6f (Class 6) £7,000
04/12 – Timeform Sprint Series Qualifier 5f (Class 4) £11,000
04/12 – Timeform Sprint Series Qualifier 6f (Class 5) £9,000
Final:
18/12 – Timeform Sprint Series Final 6f – £40,000
(Final to become an open handicap & upgraded to class 4 status)
