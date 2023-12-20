Timeform Awards: Leading Male 3YO+ - Equinox

Pedigree Details

Sire: Cracksman

Dam: Absolutly Me

Dam’s sire: Anabaa Blue

Breeder: Mme Waltraut Spanner

Foaled: February 13, 2020

2023 Race Record & Fact file

Races: 6

Wins: 6

Major wins: Prix du Jockey Club, Prix Guillaume d’Ornano, Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe

Owner: Ecuries Serge Stempniak/Gousserie Racing

Trainer: Jean-Claude Rouget

Principal Rider: Cristian Demuro

No horse that had been unraced as a juvenile had won the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe since Rail Link struck in 2006. However, that changed in the latest season when Ace Impact capped a glorious campaign with victory at Longchamp, rubberstamping his status as the standout performer of his generation.

There's nothing unusual nowadays about the all-weather being used as the launchpad for a subsequent top-notcher – Enable famously won at Newcastle on her debut – but starting out at Cagnes-Sur-Mer is certainly an unorthodox path to take to the top.

After winning on the French Riviera, Ace Impact landed a conditions event at Bordeaux and a listed race at Chantilly before facing his first big test in the Prix du Jockey Club – also known as the French Derby. Ace Impact impressed with the turn of foot he found to sprint three and a half lengths in the Prix du Jockey Club and, after making the most of a straightforward opportunity in the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano, it was again his change of pace that marked him out as something special in the Arc.

Ace Impact, who was tackling a mile and a half for the first time in the Arc, still had most of the field in front of him two furlongs out, but he readily cut back his rivals with a surge striking enough to feature on any highlight reel of Arc winners through the ages.

Ace Impact achieved a Timeform rating of 133, which was comfortably the highest by a three-year-old around the globe or a horse of any age trained in Europe during the latest season. Given he raced only six times and retired with his career less than 10 months old, he surely would have been capable of even better had he been kept in training, too.