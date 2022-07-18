Read an extract from Racehorses of 1976, which highlights that debates around watering and field sizes are not a modern phenomenon.

The hottest and driest summer on record kept many horses off the course in 1976 but thanks mainly to the artificial watering systems that are now general on our important racecourses racing survived the drought very well. In August a number of jumping fixtures and Chepstow's Bank Holiday flat meeting had to be cancelled because of the iron-hard ground. Epsom was also affected and its August Bank Holiday fixture was transferred to Kempton. However, most of the meetings attracted a reasonable number of runners. Twenty-one runners for six races at Lingfield in July was the lowest turnout: later there were only twenty-four runners for a six-race card at Pontefract, twenty-five for one at Folkestone and twenty-eight for others at Brighton and Redcar. But these were the only flat meetings at which there were fewer than thirty runners. Compare the situation with that before artificial watering was used. Let's take a look back at 1934 and 1935, two seasons taken at random. In 1934 on firm going Hamilton attracted seventeen runners for one card of six races, nineteen for another and twenty-six for another. Liverpool, Worcester, Edinburgh and Nottingham all drew fewer than thirty runners in a day, as did Pontefract and Epsom and that does not exhaust the examples of pitifully small fields. It was the same picture in 1935. Redcar, Wolverhampton, Haydock, Folkestone, Chepstow, Worcester, Lanark, Hamilton and Ayr all attracted fewer than thirty runners on one day, and probably there were several others. So much for the myth that in the days before artificial watering horses were turned out whatever the going!

Going back even further we can find evidence that the trainers of fifty or sixty years ago were just as averse to running their horses on firm going as are their counterparts today, George Lambton, writing of the mighty Diadem, said: ‘That year the going at Ascot was terribly hard, and I had some doubts about running her.’ The desirability of watering racecourses is still argued about today although many more racecourses have been equipped with watering systems in the past ten years or so. The most often-used argument against artificial watering is that in the long run it leads to a 'softening' of the breed. However, if our horses are indeed getting soft we can think of other, much more plausible explanations for it. In France watering has been the order of the day for a very long time and yet we didn't hear the pessimists who denigrated our English racehorses in 1976 be moaning the softness of the French thoroughbred!