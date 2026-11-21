Our team of Timeform analysts with their best bets for today's action at Newbury and Fairyhouse.

JIPCOT - 13:10 Newbury (Kieran Clark)

The winner of this cracking handicap will need to be well ahead of the assessor and there are a few reasons to believe that JIPCOT is just that from a BHA mark of 131. Successful on his second outing over fences, he shaped with plenty of promise over three miles at Ascot on his next outing, impressing with his jumping and enthusiasm in the lead before weakening into fourth having found it too much of a test. He wasn’t over such a hard race when next seen at the Cheltenham Festival and signed off a promising novice campaign with another promising in-frame effort in a race won by Friday scorer Twinjets. A rare jumping lapse found him out on his return but he’s now lower in the weights than at Ascot and, with the return to less testing ground bound to suit at this intermediate trip, he’s a good-value bet at double-figure odds. GENTLEMAN TOBOOT - 13:40 Newbury (Martin Rigg)

Moneygarrow has been put in a short-priced favourite for this handicap, and it’s easy to make a case for him stepping back in trip for his reappearance after a promising effort in the Spa Hurdle at the Cheltenham on his final start last season, when he looked sure to take a hand for a long way only to weaken late on. But the value play looks to be GENTLEMAN TOBOOT, who was something of a flop on his first couple of runs in handicaps, but has since undergone a breathing operation. There’s nothing wrong with the form of his earlier brace in novice hurdles on testing ground, his defeat of Klub de Reve at Exeter (with Greatwood runner-up Tennessee Tango back in third) reading particularly well now that rival has gone on to win the Dovecote at Kempton and the novice handicap chase at this track yesterday.

MOSSY FEN ROAD - 14:20 Newbury (Dan Barber)

This line-up reads more like a Horses To Follow list than it does an everyday racecard, with a few of these having the potential to progress beyond handicaps. The weights are headed by Idaho Sun, who had some substantial bumper form well before his Grade 1 novice hurdle defeat of Mydaddypaddy that has earned him a BHA mark of 142. But current odds don’t seem to reflect doubts over whether that form is all it seems and, instead, MOSSY FEN ROAD looks a better option at much longer odds for a yard really warming up now. Granted, Mossy Fen Road disappointed at Musselburgh’s Trials’ Day meeting, but he wasn’t seen again and some of his earlier form - edging out the reopposing Mondo Man at Lingfield before hammering Spectacularsunrise and Tennessee Tango at Chepstow - makes his opening mark look well within reach. HEY NOW - 15:13 Fairyhouse (Stuart Jones)