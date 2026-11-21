Our team of Timeform analysts with their best bets for today's action at Ascot, Haydock, Huntingdon, Lingfield and Punchestown.

LUCKY PLACE – 13.30 Ascot (Rory King)

Admittedly he’s closing in on two years since he won but let’s focus on the positives for Lucky Place in the Ascot Hurdle – he won a much stronger renewal of this race two years ago when last seen over hurdles at Ascot, he’s had a run to put him straight and, most significantly of all, he looks highly likely to get his own way in front up against a trio who all tend to be ridden with at least a degree of patience. He could well take a fair bit of passing if on song. PREDATORS GOLD - 13.38 Punchestown (Phil Thompson)

Willie Mullins has declared four for Saturday’s Ryans Cleaning Handicap Chase at Punchestown, a show of strength more usually seen in top-end handicaps or graded company, and Paul Townend’s mount Predators Gold is the pick of the quartet. He looked a smart prospect when winning a strong Navan maiden chase on his return from 18 months off last December and, though things did not quite go to plan afterwards, he was still in the process of running a big race when falling two out in the Grade One WillowWarm Gold Cup at Fairyhouse in April, form that has worked out well. His final start of last season is easy to forgive, having appeared stretched by 3m, so this return to an intermediate trip will suit and, with his excellent record when fresh another positive, he is fancied to make a successful handicap debut before tackling more high-profile targets later in the campaign. HUCKLESBROOK - 13.45 Lingfield (David Johnson)

The Roger Teal stable has made a good start to the all-weather season and there are reasons for thinking that Hucklesbrook can extend that run further. He was a really useful sprinter last year, winning twice, including in a really competitive race at York. He’s been winless since, but his mark has dropped as a result and there have been signs of encouragement at times this year, most recently when beaten less than a length when third at Newbury off this mark in August. Soft ground and track position excuse his most recent outing at Haydock and this drop to 0-85 company presents him with the easiest chance he’s faced in a good while. HARTINGTON - 14.25 Haydock (Dan Barber)

No question this staying handicap will take some winning but, with reduced numbers this year, it doesn't look as hot as usual, which can only bode well for the likeable stayer Hartington given he was only just touched off by the improving Electric Mason - who’d bumped into graded-calibre Ma Shantou the time before - in a 17-strong field in last year’s renewal. That fine second came on the back of a reappearance win at Carlisle in a race that worked out well, giving hope he'll be ready to show his form again first time out this season, confidence clearly enhanced by his stable’s work with its returners already this autumn.

JAGWAR – 15.00 Haydock (Simon Walker)

Normally, when a punter sees ‘breathing operation, cheekpieces, no recent run and change of jockey’ alarm bells would be ringing. But so far as Jagwar is concerned there’s a case for believing none of the above are negatives and, so far as the rider is concerned, Cobden getting on top for the first time is almost certainly a positive. Jagwar’s tendency to miss out the odd fence has prevented him from winning the races he should have so far, but this smaller field and change of jockey looks like an ideal opportunity for him to put it all together in the jumping department. He’s still relatively unexposed as a stayer and his form in handicaps really isn’t that far behind the top two in the betting, looking a sporting bet to announce himself at the top table with a victory. SNICKET - 15.10 Huntingdon (James Davies)

Junior bumpers aren’t often the most compelling of betting heats but there’s angle for suggesting Snicket is interesting in the finale at Huntingdon. Firstly, he wasn’t seen to best effect in a muddling race over C&D on his debut early last month, meeting trouble in running and also held back by inexperience, and that form has worked out better than might have been expected. Secondly, James Owen is compiling a good record with horses on their second outing in bumpers, even if it’s from a relatively small sample, with Nazare and Jubilant two second-time-out winners in recent years at this track, so there’s plenty of reason to think Snicket can take a step forward, especially with an appealing pedigree for this type of event. VANDERPOEL - 15.18 Ascot (Greg Spink)

Vanderpoel took his form up a notch to record a third success over the larger obstacles on return over C&D recently and still almost certainly on the up, Ben Pauling’s horse can shrug off a 7lb rise and follow up. His usual pilot Ben Jones gets back on board and boasting an impeccable career record on right-handed tracks (5-5), this excellent jumper has plenty to recommend, his versatility with regards tactics another string to his bow, too. OUR DAGGER – 18.00 Newcastle (Pat Jupp)