Timeform analysts best bets for Aintree, Doncaster and Southwell

Our Timeform analysts select three bets for Aintree, Doncaster and Southwell this afternoon.
LIR SPECIALE - 12.25 Doncaster (David Johnson)
Lir Speciale has won 3 of his 5 starts at Doncaster, in fact the only time he's disappointed here was when beaten favourite on his most recent start. That was over 1m on heavy ground though and this lesser test will suit given he's done all his winning at 6f/7f. He's lower in the weights now than when narrowly beaten at York in the summer and when winning a more competitive version of this race (only one division) last year.
KEATS HOUSE - 14.05 Southwell (Pat Jupp)
Putting up a banker in a class 6 all-weather handicap may not seem like the percentage call, but Keats House has very solid claims in the opener at Southwell. He’s below his last winning mark but both runs since the blinkers went on suggest he’s right back at the top of his game, finding only one too good both times and finishing immediately ahead of a next-time-out winner on his latest outing. He now has the assistance of a competent 5lb claimer in the saddle and is usually quite a smooth-travelling type, suggesting the switch back to all-weather will pose no problems.
OUR GUIDE - 15.00 Aintree (Dan Barber)
A Pertemps Qualifier a world away from the one at Newbury on Thursday loaded with chasers on the comeback trail, and that relative lack of guesswork involved in assessing the form makes Our Guide look a standout, given he's only just starting his handicap career in against a host whose improvement has already finished or else is nearing its end. Our Guide, conversely, is still progressing well, landing the odds on his handicap debut prior to successive placed efforts from higher marks, most notably his third in a well-contested running of the Silver Trophy, from which Perseus Way, Washington and Ike Sport have already won since. His form chance is there for all to see therefore but the market doesn't seem to have factored in sufficiently the longer trip, which not only seems sure to allow his obvious stamina to shine through but should place less pressure on his rather unconventional jumping technique.
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