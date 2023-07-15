Timeform analysis | Two handicaps to note

Timeform highlight a couple of recent competitive handicaps that should provide strong form and look like races to follow.
A really strong handicap on paper, five of them having already won at least one handicap this season and several other interesting ones too, and there seems little reason not to take a positive view in spite of a slower gallop than might have been expected, the second and fourth both doing well to get as close as they did in the circumstances.
LORD PROTECTOR (GER), whose stable is going really well, went one better than last time, a race that's working out strongly, defying a 4 lb higher mark in an even deeper race, though his position on the day did prove an advantage; never far away, travelled fluently, produced to lead over 1f out, just kept up to work.
HAUNTED DREAM (IRE) got straight back on the up, shaping well into the bargain from much further back than the winner in a steadily-run event; held up, not settle fully, headway when edged right well over 1f out, stayed on well, nearest at the finish; there ought to be a big prize in him before the season is out.
ARAMAIC (IRE) ran creditably in first-time tongue strap, having every chance having been unhassled in front; led, kicked on under 3f out, headed over 1f out, kept on.
MAJESTIC (IRE) is holding his form well, shaping better than the bare result and clearly still some mileage from a mark in the low 90s (unchanged after Epsom); soon steadied, steady headway from 2f out, kept on well final 1f, finished with running left, caught further back than ideal.
PARADIAS (GER) shaped as if still in good form but seemed undone by the steadier tempo, his win last time franked further by Lord Protector winning this; mid-division, took strong hold, rapid headway soon after halfway, went second under 4f out, hung right 1f out, no extra late on.
POSTMARK ran better than on his recent return to the Flat, even if the lack of pace back down in trip didn't seem to suit; prominent, outpaced over 2f out, stayed on again final 1f.
MUSTAZEED (IRE), easy to back after 7 weeks off, found it tougher in pursuit of the hat-trick but this was a stronger race and the way it developed meant it was always likely to be hard for him to get involved from his position; missed the break, held up, not settle fully, still plenty to do 2f out, late headway, left poorly placed.
TREGONY failed to come on for recent run in this stronger event, done no favours by the steady gallop; chased leaders, raced freely, hung right over 2f out, no extra only late on.
HONITON (IRE) wasn't disgraced but his Newmarket win remains a standout on his record this year; in touch, hung right briefly 3f out, one paced, not unduly punished.
SPIRIT OF THE BAY (IRE) again failed to repeat her Haydock form, though this was an even stronger race; dwelt, raced well off the pace, headway on inner 2f out, effort flattened out final 1f.
MOKTASAAB again ran below form, though he would have finished a bit closer without late trouble and, although not one to trust, he is eligible for 0-90s these days; slowly into stride, held up, effort when carried head awkwardly over 2f out, keeping on when no room inside final 1f.
YANTARNI was well held, beaten by more than lack of stamina over this longer trip, the race run at no great tempo after all; in touch, took strong hold, folded 2f out.
AIKHAL (IRE) in first-time blinkers, failed to come on for recent run; raced wide, mid-division, in touch 4f out, folded over 2f out; plenty to prove at present.
A 3-y-o event that's usually a deep contest, this running looking no exception with some strong form lines represented, as many six of them reappearing from the race won by Quinault at York last month, including the first four that day, and a trio from that contingent made the frame again along with a reliable type, the first two progressive and clear of the rest; they raced in one large group and, as can be the case here, it paid to be handy, Tough Enough best of those from the rear, whilst the majority of those who raced on the wings can either be excused or marked up, most notably Be Frank and Frankness.
QUINAULT (GER) has been one of the success stories of the season and, having beaten 5 of these at York last time, took another step forward to complete the 6-timer and remain unbeaten in handicaps, his rise quite remarkable having started out in such events from a mark of 59, bagging another top-end 3-y-o contest and proving game in doing so; made all, typically travelled strongly, driven 2f out, tackled over 1f out, edged left soon after, just held on; the way he goes about things suggests that his improvement may not have stopped just yet, though he'll need to keep progressing as he steps out of events confined to just his own age group and into the remaining major handicaps of the campaign.
MILL STREAM (IRE) is improving in leaps and bounds since being switched to handicaps and pulled clear with the highly progressive Quinault having finished behind that rival last time, too; in touch, travelled well, ridden around 2f out, challenged over 1f out, kept on well, just failed; due another rise on the back of this but will remain of plenty of interest, still relatively lightly raced after all.
DARK THIRTY (IRE) was in the unfavoured group in the Britannia last time (that form starting to work out well as anticipated) and ran a cracker returned to sprinting for the first time since debut, just no match for a pair of improvers; prominent, driven over 2f out, upsides over 1f out, held when hung left entering final 1f; he's most likeable.
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS had found only Shaquille and Quinault too good on his last 3 starts and shaped as if still in very good form, the latter coming out on top once more, this mark likely to still prove workable as he takes on his elders; close up, ridden 2f out, one paced.
EXECUTIVE DECISION (IRE) was a big drifter in the betting back up in trip but again ran respectably in another highly competitive event; mid-division, took keen hold, headway under pressure over 2f out, hung left over 1f out, kept on, never on terms; she'd make plenty of appeal in a 0-85, especially when against just her own sex.
TOUGH ENOUGH whose form last time has produced winners, shaped well up in grade on hat-trick bid, the only one to make any inroads from the rear, which admittedly can prove hard at this track; steadied at the start, patiently ridden, driven under 3f out, steady headway from 2f out, switched entering final 1f, never a threat; still on a good mark and remains one to look out for.
BE FRANK arrived firmly on the up chasing a hat-trick and did more enough to show that he remains top form, typically hitting the line strongly having raced on the outer flank and it bears repeating that 7f will suit; in touch, outpaced over 2f out, kept on again final 1f, needs the emphasis more on stamina; he's another who's eligible for lesser contests and remains one to follow.
TAJALLA (IRE) who sweated up beforehand, wasn't seen to best effect upped in trip on handicap debut, racing on the wing and ending up near the far rail well away from the action; mid-division, took keen hold, stumbled after 2f, ridden over 2f out, never landed a blow.
FERROUS (IRE) claimer ridden, found this too competitive back up in trip, though given the strength of his Goodwood success isn't one to dismiss back in calmer waters; close up, ridden under 3f out, weakened gradually from over 1f out.
EMINENCY (IRE) has been locking horns of late with the majority who contested the finish and is best not judged on this run fitted with cheekpieces, left poorly placed reverted to hold-up tactics, longer trips worth exploring; raced off the pace, driven under 3f out, switched last ½f, never involved.
ALPHA CAPTURE (IRE) without a tongue strap this time, has been handed a stiff-looking opening mark and produced a laboured effort back down in trip after 4 months off, no surprise to see the headgear refitted swiftly; dwelt, in rear, off the bridle before most, hung left over 1f out, merely passed beaten horses.
REDEMPTION TIME ran poorly, much more to it than where he raced; slowly into stride, took strong hold, hung left under 2f out, always behind.
FRANKNESS had shaped last time as if the return to 6f would be beneficial but can have this run overlooked having been easy to back, caught on the outer flank and furthest away from where this unfolded; mid-field, driven 3f out, left behind over 1f out.
DESERT COP wasn't in the same form as in the King Stand last time sent handicapping, hard to solely blame being out wide on the flank; mid-division, ridden 3f out, struggling when lugged left under 2f out.
ROUSING ENCORE (IRE) gelded since last seen, fared little better than last time; mid-field, ridden over 2f out, dropped away final 1f.
ANIMATE (IRE) ran badly returned to turf and quite possibly may be better on synthetics; handy, ridden halfway, carried head bit awkwardly, soon beaten.
