Timeform analysis | Two handicaps to note

Timeform highlight a couple of recent competitive handicaps that should provide strong form and look like races to follow.

Sandown, Saturday 8 July 1m2f handicap A really strong handicap on paper, five of them having already won at least one handicap this season and several other interesting ones too, and there seems little reason not to take a positive view in spite of a slower gallop than might have been expected, the second and fourth both doing well to get as close as they did in the circumstances.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

LORD PROTECTOR (GER), whose stable is going really well, went one better than last time, a race that's working out strongly, defying a 4 lb higher mark in an even deeper race, though his position on the day did prove an advantage; never far away, travelled fluently, produced to lead over 1f out, just kept up to work. HAUNTED DREAM (IRE) got straight back on the up, shaping well into the bargain from much further back than the winner in a steadily-run event; held up, not settle fully, headway when edged right well over 1f out, stayed on well, nearest at the finish; there ought to be a big prize in him before the season is out. ARAMAIC (IRE) ran creditably in first-time tongue strap, having every chance having been unhassled in front; led, kicked on under 3f out, headed over 1f out, kept on. MAJESTIC (IRE) is holding his form well, shaping better than the bare result and clearly still some mileage from a mark in the low 90s (unchanged after Epsom); soon steadied, steady headway from 2f out, kept on well final 1f, finished with running left, caught further back than ideal. PARADIAS (GER) shaped as if still in good form but seemed undone by the steadier tempo, his win last time franked further by Lord Protector winning this; mid-division, took strong hold, rapid headway soon after halfway, went second under 4f out, hung right 1f out, no extra late on. POSTMARK ran better than on his recent return to the Flat, even if the lack of pace back down in trip didn't seem to suit; prominent, outpaced over 2f out, stayed on again final 1f. MUSTAZEED (IRE), easy to back after 7 weeks off, found it tougher in pursuit of the hat-trick but this was a stronger race and the way it developed meant it was always likely to be hard for him to get involved from his position; missed the break, held up, not settle fully, still plenty to do 2f out, late headway, left poorly placed. TREGONY failed to come on for recent run in this stronger event, done no favours by the steady gallop; chased leaders, raced freely, hung right over 2f out, no extra only late on. HONITON (IRE) wasn't disgraced but his Newmarket win remains a standout on his record this year; in touch, hung right briefly 3f out, one paced, not unduly punished. SPIRIT OF THE BAY (IRE) again failed to repeat her Haydock form, though this was an even stronger race; dwelt, raced well off the pace, headway on inner 2f out, effort flattened out final 1f. MOKTASAAB again ran below form, though he would have finished a bit closer without late trouble and, although not one to trust, he is eligible for 0-90s these days; slowly into stride, held up, effort when carried head awkwardly over 2f out, keeping on when no room inside final 1f. YANTARNI was well held, beaten by more than lack of stamina over this longer trip, the race run at no great tempo after all; in touch, took strong hold, folded 2f out. AIKHAL (IRE) in first-time blinkers, failed to come on for recent run; raced wide, mid-division, in touch 4f out, folded over 2f out; plenty to prove at present.

Newmarket, Thursday 13 July 6f handicap A 3-y-o event that's usually a deep contest, this running looking no exception with some strong form lines represented, as many six of them reappearing from the race won by Quinault at York last month, including the first four that day, and a trio from that contingent made the frame again along with a reliable type, the first two progressive and clear of the rest; they raced in one large group and, as can be the case here, it paid to be handy, Tough Enough best of those from the rear, whilst the majority of those who raced on the wings can either be excused or marked up, most notably Be Frank and Frankness.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!