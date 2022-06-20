Royal Ascot dominated the agenda last week but there were some exciting prospects in action elsewhere. Here are three winners who earned the Timeform Horse In Focus Flag, identifying them as being of significant interest next time.

Judith (Timeform rating 95P) Won, Newmarket, Friday June 17

Judith hails from an excellent middle-distance family - her dam is a half-sister to Duncan, Samuel and Gretchen among other winners - and she has looked a smart filly in the making, winning both starts with a bit in hand. Judith, who was unraced at two, won an Ascot maiden on debut last month and followed up in good style in a Newmarket novice on Friday, giving trainer John Gosden a third successive win in the race following on from Logician (subsequent St Leger winner) and Peter The Great. Judith picked up well to beat Ghaiyyath's brother Al Nafir by a length, with the pair pulling five and a half lengths clear in a steadily-run race, and there is surely more to come from the stoutly-bred Judith when she steps up in trip beyond a mile and a quarter.

Victory Dance (Timeform rating: 86P) Won, Newmarket, Saturday June 18

Victory Dance, a 700,000 guineas purchase as a foal, justified odds-on favouritism on debut at Newmarket, landing a seven-furlong novice that has been won by Master of The Seas and Lusail for the past two seasons, two horses who went on to win Group races and finish placed at the highest level. There's a good chance Victory Dance will soon be operating in Group company as he did well to win at Newmarket, staying on well inside the final furlong to catch a rival who had the run of the race and also had the benefit of past experience. Victory Dance is in excellent hands with Charlie Appleby and is entitled to improve significantly with this initial experience under his belt.

Dornoch Castle (Timeform rating 88p) Won, Haydock, Saturday June 18

Dornoch Castle, a half-brother to three winners, looked a good prospect when making a winning debut at Haydock on Saturday, proving a class apart from his rivals as he stormed three and three-quarter lengths clear, with the runner-up pulling a further eight lengths clear of the third. Dornoch Castle travelled well in the lead and soon had matters under control when quickening clear over two furlongs out, running on strongly to register a decisive success.