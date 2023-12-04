The smallest field for the Hatton's Grace since 2014, one that unfolded into a dash from 2 out, only the outsider not trained by Willie Mullins or Gordon Elliott, though it's still a race to view in an extremely positive light, a high-class pair, namely last year's winner and an unbeaten second-season hurdler, sprinting clear of another Grade 1 winner and serving up a tremendous battle that saw Teahupoo come out on top once more.

TEAHUPOO (FR), strong in the betting after 7 months off, proved at least as good as ever to make it back-to-back successes in this race, claiming another notable scalp just as he had when ending Honeysuckle's unbeaten record last year, coping really well with a test of speed back down in trip and wearing down the strong-travelling runner-up as they dominated; raced wide, held up, took closer order approaching 3 out, not fluent there, ridden next, upsides approaching last, edged right soon after, edged ahead final 100 yds; he'll reportedly head straight to the Stayers Hurdle and, boasting an outstanding record when fresh (4-4 when returning from an absence of 3 months or longer), he'll surely go there with very strong claims of going 2 places better than he achieved last spring, now rightly antepost favourite for the race after this.

IMPAIRE ET PASSE (FR), last season's leading novice, was easy to back stepping into open company and although he lost his unbeaten record after 7 months off, still shaped well in defeat, going through this in typical fashion and soon able to put daylight between himself and the remainder - which included a Grade 1 winner - as he went clear with the winner, succumbing only late on to that one's relentless challenge; handy, went with enthusiasm, untidy first but jumped accurately after, led entering straight, quickened 2 out, joined approaching last, bumped run-in as winner was beginning to get on top, edged out final 100 yds; everything about this performance suggested that a return to 2m will be in his favour and he remains one to be firmly interested in, quotes of 7/1 for the Champion Hurdle looking an overreaction (albeit more than likely competing for second in an era including Constitution Hill) and a potential clash with stablemate State Man in the Matheson next is something to savour with improvement still very much a possibility.

ASHROE DIAMOND (IRE), progressive as a novice last campaign, culminating in top-level success here against just her own sex, goes well fresh and ran as well as could be expected after 8 months off, a stronger gallop likely to have been beneficial but certainly third best at the weights, soon put in her place by a pair of high-class geldings; in rear, raced freely, took closer order home turn, pushed along 2 out, left behind soon after, held when awkward last, not knocked about.

ZANAHIYR (IRE) had a possible fitness edge once more - as well as being able to bag an uncontested lead - but ran below form, the highest level seeming beyond him nowadays; led, headed entering straight, weakening when mistake again 2 out.

BUDDY ONE (IRE), back down in trip, was found out in much better company but did arrive firmly on the up and wouldn't be one to give up on when returned to calmer waters; prominent, lost place back straight, left behind between 3 out and 2 out.