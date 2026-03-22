Timeform analysis | Strong form to follow

Good form for the grade, a quartet of thriving 4-y-os filling the frame and all likely to remain of interest.

FINAL NIGHT split next-time-out scorers when third last time and, returned to a track where all previous wins have come and back down in grade, wasted no time resuming winning ways; mid-division, good headway under 2f out, produced to lead final 1f, kept on; he's enjoyed a really good time of it this winter and looks sure to remain of interest.

ATMOSPHERE showed the benefit of a recent run, right back to his best and beaten only by a thriving rival; mid-field, travelled smoothly, came a bit wider than ideal entering straight, shaken up around 2f out, headway over 1f out, kept on; he'll continue to give a good account.

JAZZY BABY took a small step forward having just his second start in a handicap; chased leader, produced to lead 2f out, headed final 1f, one paced; was well positioned the way this went but is low mileage and yet to be out of the frame, so boasts a more positive profile than plenty she'll meet at this level.

SEA FOUNDER, back down in trip, again ran well, arguably a bit better than the bare result too; in touch, shaken up over 2f out, not clear run under 2f out, had to weave way through over 1f out, kept on.

THE HARE RAIL is still a maiden and totally exposed, but ran creditably after 4 months off; prominent, pushed along approaching 2f out, not quicken final 1f, better placed than most.

BILLY MILL wasn't seen to best effect; waited with, pushed along over 2f out, still plenty to do over 1f out, edged left (ended up on stand rail), headway late on, never nearer, had a hopeless task from position; he'll probably be back down to his last winning mark next time.

ARANTES NASCIMENTO, back up in trip, was in the firing line for long enough to suggest he probably remains in form; raced wide, prominent, not settle fully, pushed along over 2f out, no extra final 1f.

CAPH STAR, on first outing for 4 months/since sole start for Gordon Treacy, showed a bit more than last time in first-time hood and tongue strap, but not enough to make him of interest; dwelt, waited with, settled better than last time, pushed along over 2f out, switched to far side soon after, one paced.

REY DE LA BATALLA, after 7 weeks off, ran to a similar level to last time and seems to be going through the motions; handy, pushed along 2f out, not quicken.

VALENTINE BOY was a shock winner in a lower grade last time, but ran poorly after 4 months off; mid-division, ridden early in straight, faded.

RHYTHM N ROCK, claimer ridden, again ran below form; steadied at the start, in rear, raced freely, never landed a blow.

MIDNIGHT'S DREAM isn't one to be interested in; slowly into stride, always behind.

MCKENNA, back in headgear, again showed little; led, pulled hard, headed 2f out, folded tamely.