Timeform analysis | Strong form to follow

Timeform highlight a couple of all-weather handicaps that look like strong form and should work out well.
1m handicap, Kempton
Wednesday 18 March
Good form for the grade, a quartet of thriving 4-y-os filling the frame and all likely to remain of interest.
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FINAL NIGHT split next-time-out scorers when third last time and, returned to a track where all previous wins have come and back down in grade, wasted no time resuming winning ways; mid-division, good headway under 2f out, produced to lead final 1f, kept on; he's enjoyed a really good time of it this winter and looks sure to remain of interest.
ATMOSPHERE showed the benefit of a recent run, right back to his best and beaten only by a thriving rival; mid-field, travelled smoothly, came a bit wider than ideal entering straight, shaken up around 2f out, headway over 1f out, kept on; he'll continue to give a good account.
JAZZY BABY took a small step forward having just his second start in a handicap; chased leader, produced to lead 2f out, headed final 1f, one paced; was well positioned the way this went but is low mileage and yet to be out of the frame, so boasts a more positive profile than plenty she'll meet at this level.
SEA FOUNDER, back down in trip, again ran well, arguably a bit better than the bare result too; in touch, shaken up over 2f out, not clear run under 2f out, had to weave way through over 1f out, kept on.
THE HARE RAIL is still a maiden and totally exposed, but ran creditably after 4 months off; prominent, pushed along approaching 2f out, not quicken final 1f, better placed than most.
BILLY MILL wasn't seen to best effect; waited with, pushed along over 2f out, still plenty to do over 1f out, edged left (ended up on stand rail), headway late on, never nearer, had a hopeless task from position; he'll probably be back down to his last winning mark next time.
ARANTES NASCIMENTO, back up in trip, was in the firing line for long enough to suggest he probably remains in form; raced wide, prominent, not settle fully, pushed along over 2f out, no extra final 1f.
CAPH STAR, on first outing for 4 months/since sole start for Gordon Treacy, showed a bit more than last time in first-time hood and tongue strap, but not enough to make him of interest; dwelt, waited with, settled better than last time, pushed along over 2f out, switched to far side soon after, one paced.
REY DE LA BATALLA, after 7 weeks off, ran to a similar level to last time and seems to be going through the motions; handy, pushed along 2f out, not quicken.
VALENTINE BOY was a shock winner in a lower grade last time, but ran poorly after 4 months off; mid-division, ridden early in straight, faded.
RHYTHM N ROCK, claimer ridden, again ran below form; steadied at the start, in rear, raced freely, never landed a blow.
MIDNIGHT'S DREAM isn't one to be interested in; slowly into stride, always behind.
MCKENNA, back in headgear, again showed little; led, pulled hard, headed 2f out, folded tamely.
6f handicap, Wolverhampton
Friday 20 March
A well-run sprint handicap which produced a good overall time, but it still proved difficult to get into it, recent winner King of the Bears making a bold bid, with only one who raced in the second wave behind him able to get past; with other last-time-out winners completing the frame, this looks good form.
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DARK ACE had a difficult time of things early in his 3-y-o season, but he got his act together towards the end of last year and got back on the up to make a winning return from 3 months off; in touch, ridden over 2f out, headway on inner early in straight, led close home; this panned out well for him, but with 3 last-time-out winners in behind, this looks strong form.
KING OF BEARS found only one too good this time but basically picked up where left off when last seen and there remains plenty of scope with his handicap mark considering he was rated a stone higher this time last year; forced pace, pushed along over 2f out, headed only late on; he'll be worth trying back at 5f again at some stage.
ARKLOW LAD ran creditably from 7 lb higher than last time in a deeper race, though hardly went through the race like one stepping up in trip; chased leaders, driven over 2f out, stayed on.
GRANT WOOD had his winning run ended but shaped as if still in form, the 3 that finished in front of him all racing closer to the pace; mid-field, pushed along over 2f out, stayed on, not ideally placed.
ABERAMA GOLD was coming off a slightly longer break but seems to be in a small lull for now; chased leaders, driven over 2f out, one paced; he's not the sort to stay down for long, and is likely to have the option of 0-80 company again next time.
PAPA COCKTAIL ran a typical race, with the way it developed now panning out ideally to suit; dwelt, held up, pushed along home turn, late headway, left poorly placed.
BUCCABAY found run of good form coming to a halt in a more competitive race than the ones he had been contesting; broke fast, close up, pushed along entering straight, weakened final 1f.
VALLEY OFTHE KINGS looked rusty after 6 weeks off, but he's not always the most enthusiastic at the best of times; in rear, pushed along soon after halfway, never a threat.
TENNESSEE GOLD was always behind over this shorter trip, but he probably isn't a sprinter.
MARCHING MAC needs further respite from the handicapper but went backwards from reappearance in any case; mid-field, ridden soon after halfway, weakened over 2f out.
MOULIN BOOJ is best at 5f nowadays and was unsuited by the step back up in trip; in rear, took strong hold, forced wide home turn, made no impression.
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