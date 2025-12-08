Timeform analysis | Strong form to follow

Good-looking form for the grade, the first 2 unexposed at the trip and improving past a pair that had won 4 of their 5 most recent starts combined, Top Guy finding loads for pressure to snatch it close home.

TOP GUY was well backed and showed further improvement to get off the mark, benefiting from the step up in trip (sure to stay further still); held up, shaken up approaching 2 out, looked held between last 2, found plenty to lead close home; the way he saw things out suggests he's unlikely to fail for stamina whatever the test as a hurdler.

DIXIE MAFIA didn't impress in his coat but rather predictably improved a chunk upped markedly in trip for handicap debut, just finding one who also progressed plenty too good; mid-field, ridden after 2 out, edged ahead last, headed only late on; he'll surely continue to be of interest in similar company, though given the yard it shouldn't be long before he goes chasing, likely to be even better in that sphere given his physique/pointing background.

PRINCESSE MILANIA, (on toes), continues in good heart, losing nothing in defeat against a less exposed pair, and has the option of going back against her own sex; never far away, led under pressure 2 out, headed last, kept on.

GLANCE OF GLORY was probably found out more by the 6 lb rise in a deeper handicap than the increased emphasis on stamina, likely to see the trip out better another day; in touch, not always fluent, every chance 2 out, no extra run-in.

SANDSCAPE, in first-time visor, probably remains in form, though in truth didn't see things out so well as he might for the second start in succession, acknowledging the emphasis was still more on stamina this time; made running, headed 2 out, untidy last, weakened.

BOMBAY PETE was nibbled at long odds upped markedly in trip for handicap debut but made to look paceless even over this far; raced off the pace, not fluent third, fifth, pushed along after seventh, plugged on straight, never on terms; he is at least eligible for lower-grade handicaps.

THE CLONMEL KID was put firmly in his place back in a deeper affair, his handicap efforts uninspiring so far and still hard to know what his optimum trip/conditions might be, his 2 runs in the mud being poor; raced off the pace, ridden approaching straight, weakened before 2 out.

THE GREAT ESCAPE finished plumb last for the second successive outing, the longer trip neither here nor there in all probability; close up, untidy fourth, lost place 3 out, well beaten before next.