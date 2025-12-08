Timeform analysis | Strong form to follow

Timeform highlight a couple of novice handicaps at Aintree that look like strong form and should work out well.
3m½f novice handicap hurdle, Aintree
Saturday 6 December
Good-looking form for the grade, the first 2 unexposed at the trip and improving past a pair that had won 4 of their 5 most recent starts combined, Top Guy finding loads for pressure to snatch it close home.
TOP GUY was well backed and showed further improvement to get off the mark, benefiting from the step up in trip (sure to stay further still); held up, shaken up approaching 2 out, looked held between last 2, found plenty to lead close home; the way he saw things out suggests he's unlikely to fail for stamina whatever the test as a hurdler.
DIXIE MAFIA didn't impress in his coat but rather predictably improved a chunk upped markedly in trip for handicap debut, just finding one who also progressed plenty too good; mid-field, ridden after 2 out, edged ahead last, headed only late on; he'll surely continue to be of interest in similar company, though given the yard it shouldn't be long before he goes chasing, likely to be even better in that sphere given his physique/pointing background.
PRINCESSE MILANIA, (on toes), continues in good heart, losing nothing in defeat against a less exposed pair, and has the option of going back against her own sex; never far away, led under pressure 2 out, headed last, kept on.
GLANCE OF GLORY was probably found out more by the 6 lb rise in a deeper handicap than the increased emphasis on stamina, likely to see the trip out better another day; in touch, not always fluent, every chance 2 out, no extra run-in.
SANDSCAPE, in first-time visor, probably remains in form, though in truth didn't see things out so well as he might for the second start in succession, acknowledging the emphasis was still more on stamina this time; made running, headed 2 out, untidy last, weakened.
BOMBAY PETE was nibbled at long odds upped markedly in trip for handicap debut but made to look paceless even over this far; raced off the pace, not fluent third, fifth, pushed along after seventh, plugged on straight, never on terms; he is at least eligible for lower-grade handicaps.
THE CLONMEL KID was put firmly in his place back in a deeper affair, his handicap efforts uninspiring so far and still hard to know what his optimum trip/conditions might be, his 2 runs in the mud being poor; raced off the pace, ridden approaching straight, weakened before 2 out.
THE GREAT ESCAPE finished plumb last for the second successive outing, the longer trip neither here nor there in all probability; close up, untidy fourth, lost place 3 out, well beaten before next.
2m½ novice handicap chase, Aintree
Saturday 6 December
This looked a really interesting race of its type beforehand and it's surely form to view positively for all there was the odd disappointment, Guard The Moon by no means unsupported for all he was sent off the outsider of the field and impressing with his jumping in seeing off another who was almost certainly ahead of his mark.
GUARD THE MOON is a half-brother to the smart chaser Potterman who took extremely well to his first experience of fences, justifying support after 8 months off and destined for good-quality handicaps after bettering his hurdling form immediately; jumped well in main, led second, made rest, drew clear from 2 out, in control when blundered last, driven out; he's just as effective around 3m judged on hurdling form but jumped so well here that there's no rush to put him back over further.
KDEUX SAINT FRAY was just 3 lb higher than at Cheltenham and still looked ahead of his mark for all he couldn't follow up, finding only a chasing debutant that took to it extremely well too good; pressed leader, jumped soundly, left behind by winner after 2 out, stayed on, pulled clear of rest; he's looking a secure jumper and will surely be of considerable interest again next time.
INEDIT STAR ran creditably to be placed once more, simply beaten by a couple of better-treated ones and his ongoing maiden status over fences more a reflection of his handicap mark than any lack of effort on his part; in touch, pushed along approaching straight, kept on.
IT'S HARD TO KNOW showed more of what he's about after failing to cut any ice in good company on his last 2 starts as a novice hurdler, looking plenty fit enough and seemingly beaten by better-treated ones more than anything on chasing debut but sure to find less competitive handicaps than this from his current mark, especially away from novice company; jumped fine, led early, tracked pace after, shaken up after 3 out, not quicken.
PLEASINGTON couldn't even match his chasing debut form, let alone improve on it, and maybe holding him up over a longer trip didn't work, his pedigree firmly suggesting he should stay 2½m but hardly having looked short of speed previously after all; held up, crept closer back straight, shaken up after 3 out, one paced; overall, he's surely worth another chance to at least confirm his Wetherby form.
CAPTAIN BUTLER is very much the type to make a chaser but found his jumping letting him down in the second half of the race; waited with, hit tenth, not fluent eleventh, 4 out, shaken up entering straight, held when clouted 3 out; should do better.
