Timeform analysis | Strong form to follow

Timeform highlight a couple of all-weather handicaps that should throw up winners and provide form to follow.
1m½f handicap, Wolverhampton
Tuesday 4 November
This is handicap form with a very solid look to it, plenty of in-form sorts in the top half of the field, their efforts backed up by the timefigure.
SANT ALESSIO, on all-weather for the first time for current yard, confirmed promise of last run, doing well to hang on after being largely responsible for the strong gallop; close up, led after 2f, ridden over 2f out, kicked a couple of lengths clear soon after, closed down final 100 yds, driven out; has taken well to this trip and won't be handicapped out of things after a small rise.
ERNIE'S VALENTINE again ran well, is going through a good spell since teaming up with this 7-lb claimer; in rear, shaken up home turn, steady headway straight, never nearer, suited by the strong pace.
STRATOCRACY shaped better than the distance beaten suggests, getting a less-than-ideal trip, and clearly remains in good form; raced wide in mid-field, went prominent on outer 3f out, shaken up home turn, kept on; he's only 1 lb above last winning mark.
THE HARE RAIL again ran creditably, seeming suited by the sound gallop and slightly longer trip; mid-field, pushed along under 3f out, steady headway from 2f out, nearest at the finish; is proving consistent on all-weather and won't need to drop much more in the weights to become of significant interest.
POLITICAL POWER is better judged on previous form, an uneconomical effort his undoing on this occasion; dwelt, rushed up around outer and went prominent after 2f/3f, ridden under 3f out, no extra final 1f as earlier exertions told.
THE CHILDE OF HALE did a bit better than last couple of starts but was again a fair way below the form of his Doncaster success; in touch, ridden home turn, plodded on.
KING OF SPEED seems to be going through the motions; in rear, shaken up 2f out, never landed a blow.
BAJAN BANDIT, in first-time cheekpieces, again ran below form; led first 2f, remained prominent, ridden under 3f out, dropped away; has barely beaten a rival in last 3 starts and no longer worth a rating.
PRODIGAL SON, after 3 months off, looked a very hard ride; raced off the pace, took strong hold, hung badly right home turn, soon beaten; he's one to tread carefully with on the back of this.
1m½f handicap, Wolverhampton
Saturday 8 November
Strong handicap form, the progressive winner nailing one who is going through a good spell right on the line, whilst the third and fourth are also well treated; the gallop was sound, too.
CITY OF POETS, after 6 weeks off, was taking on his elders for the first time and found some progression to record a first win in handicap company, showing none of the quirks that marred his Lingfield display; mid-field, went with zest (shade keen in early stages), shaken up entering straight, forced wide soon after, kept on well final 1f, led line; can't go up much for this and will remain of interest, less exposed than most he'll meet.
ZRYAN looked at least as good as ever as he went down narrowly on all-weather for the second time in 3 starts, beaten only by a lightly-raced 3-y-o; prominent, shaken up entering straight, edged ahead approaching final 1f, headed post; will continue to give a good account.
BRASIL POWER, without the headgear this time, turned in just about his best effort of the season under rider who is good value for claim; waited with, pushed along over 2f out, headway early in straight, kept on well, never nearer; is already below his last winning mark and not one to write off.
SILVER SWORD looked primed for a big run, hailing from an in-form yard, below last winning mark and back on all-weather for the first time since running a couple of crackers last winter, but didn't quite live up to market expectations; disputed lead first 3f, remained prominent, shaken up 2f out, challenged over 1f out, carried head bit awkwardly, no extra final 100 yds; will remain competitive under these conditions.
INVITED, back up in trip, was undone by a rise in the weights for narrow win at Lingfield 12 weeks earlier, but again ran creditably; handy, ridden 2f out, one paced.
HITCHED again ran respectably without building on recent return; raced off the pace, ridden over 2f out, steady headway, never landed a blow.
EPICTETUS shaped as if still in good form; disputed lead first 3f, remained prominent, upsides again 2f out, headed over 1f out, faded; if connections persist with these aggressive tactics, he might be worth another try at 7f.
PARLANDO shaped much better than the distance beaten suggests; in rear, travelled fluently, headway when not clear run over 1f out, hampered again final 1f, not recover, not persevered with once held; is below his last winning mark and may drop another pound or 2 for this, so isn't one to write off.
MR BALOO had a really good time of it on all-weather last winter, but failed to meet expectations returned to a synthetic surface; mid-field, ridden under 3f out, faded from 2f out.
OVIEDO, back down in trip/back on all-weather, having just his second start on all-weather, fared little better; awkward leaving stalls, never dangerous.
GREAT BLASKET again ran below form, has possibly gone off the boil; mid-field, rapid headway out wide after 2f, led after 3f, pushed along over 2f out, joined soon after, headed over 1f out, weakened.
METABOLT, without the headgear this time, making all-weather debut, ran no sort of race; raced off the pace, went in snatches, never dangerous.
