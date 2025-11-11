Timeform analysis | Strong form to follow

This is handicap form with a very solid look to it, plenty of in-form sorts in the top half of the field, their efforts backed up by the timefigure.

SANT ALESSIO, on all-weather for the first time for current yard, confirmed promise of last run, doing well to hang on after being largely responsible for the strong gallop; close up, led after 2f, ridden over 2f out, kicked a couple of lengths clear soon after, closed down final 100 yds, driven out; has taken well to this trip and won't be handicapped out of things after a small rise.

ERNIE'S VALENTINE again ran well, is going through a good spell since teaming up with this 7-lb claimer; in rear, shaken up home turn, steady headway straight, never nearer, suited by the strong pace.

STRATOCRACY shaped better than the distance beaten suggests, getting a less-than-ideal trip, and clearly remains in good form; raced wide in mid-field, went prominent on outer 3f out, shaken up home turn, kept on; he's only 1 lb above last winning mark.

THE HARE RAIL again ran creditably, seeming suited by the sound gallop and slightly longer trip; mid-field, pushed along under 3f out, steady headway from 2f out, nearest at the finish; is proving consistent on all-weather and won't need to drop much more in the weights to become of significant interest.

POLITICAL POWER is better judged on previous form, an uneconomical effort his undoing on this occasion; dwelt, rushed up around outer and went prominent after 2f/3f, ridden under 3f out, no extra final 1f as earlier exertions told.

THE CHILDE OF HALE did a bit better than last couple of starts but was again a fair way below the form of his Doncaster success; in touch, ridden home turn, plodded on.

KING OF SPEED seems to be going through the motions; in rear, shaken up 2f out, never landed a blow.

BAJAN BANDIT, in first-time cheekpieces, again ran below form; led first 2f, remained prominent, ridden under 3f out, dropped away; has barely beaten a rival in last 3 starts and no longer worth a rating.

PRODIGAL SON, after 3 months off, looked a very hard ride; raced off the pace, took strong hold, hung badly right home turn, soon beaten; he's one to tread carefully with on the back of this.