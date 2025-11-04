Timeform analysis | Strong form to follow

Timeform highlight a couple of races that should throw up winners and provide form to follow.

Newmarket, 7f novice Friday 31 October

An interesting late-season novice, one of the 2 previous winners in the line-up putting up a useful effort, backed up by the timefigure, several of the newcomers shaping with promise behind him, a race likely to throw up plenty of winners; the field raced as 2 groups, the winner making all up the centre, the second and third in the stand side group. YAZIN found significant further improvement to follow up his win at Redcar in some style, strong at the finish having travelled well through the race, showing himself a useful colt, the way he won promising more to come particularly when he goes up in trip; raced centre, led overall, travelled well, shaken up 2f out, kept on well final 1f, well on top finish; will progress further and should do well again at 3 yrs. PRINCLING improved on his debut form, though not by perhaps as much as anticipated, coming out on top in his group but left in the winner's wake; raced stand side, in touch, led under 3f out, kept on final 1f, no impression on winner; will stay 1m; remains open to improvement. RICHIE'S ROCKET, made more appeal on pedigree than looks, but produced a promising first effort, knowing his job and looking as if he'll take after the stouter elements in his pedigree; raced stand side, chased leaders, kept on final 1f, took third close home; will stay 1m; should improve. BEARISH, just about the pick of the field on looks, made a promising start, pretty clued up and looking more of a stayer than might be expected from his pedigree; raced centre, prominent, shaken up over 2f out, stayed on final 1f; sure to improve and up to winning a maiden at least. MAN OF VISION, in first-time tongue strap, ran to a similar level as on debut, keeping tabs on the winner for longest in his group but losing ground late, as though he might've needed the run after 5 months off; raced centre, tracked pace, challenged 2f out, weakened final 1f; remains capable of better. KING'S CAVALRY, looking to be carrying condition, showed a good amount of ability, seeing the race out pretty well, a fair bit of stamina in his pedigree; slowly into stride, raced centre, held up, effort over 2f out, kept on final 1f, never on terms; will stay 1m+; will improve.

MOVING SHADOW failed to repeat his first effort, the second and third having also let down that form since, just a bit too keen for his own good; raced stand side, took strong hold, led group after 1f, shaken up 2f out, weakened final 1f. ENGLISH TIME, physically the type to make a better 3-y-o, showed some ability on debut, in need of experience; raced centre, chased leaders, shaken up over 3f out, ran green, weakened under 2f out; has scope and should improve. THE JOKER was well below form after 9 weeks off; broke well, raced stand side, disputed lead in group, shaken up under 3f out, weakened over 1f out; his 2 runs at Sandown are much better than his 2 runs at the Newmarket tracks. WEFFAAG looked badly in need of the experience, but he hinted at ability and should know more next time; very slowly away, raced centre, raced well off the pace, ran green, headway over 2f out, effort flattened out; should do better. DARTREY fared no better after 10 weeks off over 1f longer trip and has so far looked very limited; raced stand side, held up, not settle fully, left behind over 2f out. CROCKHAM HEATH, bred for longer trips, looked badly in need of the experience, sent off at long odds, given he's from a top stable, and offering little immediate encouragement; slowly into stride, raced stand side, raced off the pace, ran green, left behind 2f out. KEEP IT CLASSIC, sent off at huge odds, looked backward and went with little encouragement; raced centre, held up, shaken up halfway, ran green, made no impression. LUANSOBE was well held, failing by a long way to match his debut effort after completely blowing the start; very slowly away, raced centre, raced off the pace, labouring under 3f out. ROCKAFELLER SKANK has yet to beat a rival in 3 starts; raced stand side, in touch, labouring 3f out, wandered.

Carlisle, 2m5f novice handicap chase Sunday 2 November

A really interesting race of its type and one that's sure to throw up plenty of winners, loads likely to be of interest next time out; the order changed very little, the first 2 occupying those places from the word go and the others in the frame always handy, too, a few of those that were held up likely to show themselves much better than this sooner rather than later. THE JUKEBOX KID was all the rage in the market making a quick switch to fences after 7 months off and looked good in justifying the support, both in terms of how he went through the race and his jumping; pressed leader, jumped well, jumped on tenth, asserted from 3 out, ridden out; he's sure to go on to better things. GRAND GESTE was 3 lb out of the weights and comfortably bettered his hurdling form on first outing over fences after 8 months off, relishing the task and hard to believe he won't win races this season, eligible for far weaker ones than this and his hurdles profile suggesting he'll be at least as effective back over further; soon led, jumped well in main, headed tenth, pressed leader after, every chance when not fluent 3 out, stayed on FIRST CONFESSION has the physique of a chaser and shaped well first time up after 8 months off, especially with a view to going back over further; chased leaders, outpaced after 4 out, rallied approaching 2 out, stuck to task; he's open to improvement. LAGANHILL showed plenty to work on sent chasing after 7 months off and is likely to improve, especially faced with more of an emphasis on stamina (sure to stay beyond 21f); in touch, untidy second, not quicken after 4 out, kept on. KILBARRY HILL, after 6 months off, was left poorly placed and not seen to best effect on chasing debut, seeming sure to do better back over further (looked a proper stayer over hurdles last season) and with much weaker handicaps for him to contest from this kind of mark; held up, never nearer.

MR HOPE STREET is the sort to make at least as good a chaser as hurdler and was ridden with an eye on the future first time up after 7 months off, never dangerous but not knocked about; he's sure to improve, possibly by a large amount. BENMORE might not have been fully wound up after 8 months off and probably knocked a fair amount of stuffing out of himself with a bad error on chasing debut, too; mid-field, bad mistake seventh, dropped away from 4 out; he should do better, though it probably needs remembering that his jumping over hurdles was by no means without fault. HALPHA SOLEIL was one of the most exposed in this field and is better judged on previous form, maybe short of peak fitness after 6 months off and certainly up against it in such a strongly-contested race of its type; in touch, left behind from 4 out. JUPITER DES MOTTES looks the type to make a better chaser than hurdler and, on the face of it, was underwhelming first time up over fences, but he's more of a staying type than many of these and, given how the race developed, it wasn't surprising he lacked the speed to get involved, not given a hard time and sure to leave this form behind under different circumstances, especially upped to 3m+. I AM MAX disappointed, acknowledging this was a deep handicap and he belted one early; in touch, clouted third, lost place after tenth. BOWLING BUDDY had undergone a breathing operation since last seen and offered little sent over fences after 8 months off, an Irish point winner earlier in his career but hardly a chasing type in appearance; mid-field, lost place from tenth, behind when pulled up before 4 out. OTTIZZINI is rising 9 after 3 full seasons over hurdles and didn't take to chasing at the first attempt after 8 months off; in rear, awkward first, slow second, never going well after, well behind when pulled up before 4 out.