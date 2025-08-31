Timeform analysis | Strong form to follow

Timeform highlight a couple of all-weather handicaps that look like strong pieces of form and should work out well.
1½m handicap, Southwell
Thursday August 28
The only trio at single-figure odds - a couple of 3-y-os plus a year-older rival knocking on the door - lived up to their collective billing as they came well clear, the form worth viewing fairly positively.
SAY WHAT YOU SEE benefited as expected from the step back up in trip as he maintained his fine spell, doing well under the circumstances to boot in passing everything else through the final 3f or so; soon steadied, still plenty to do entering straight, had to pick way through from 2f out, quickened to lead well inside final 1f, ran on; he surely can't go up as much as warranted, either.
SPIRIT OF JURA has amassed a very positive profile in her first season handicapping, improving still further in a narrow reverse against a fellow progressive 3-y-o; ridden more patiently, settled mid-field, good headway out wide entering straight, edged ahead briefly well inside final 1f, stayed on; reverting to forcing tactics if kept at this sort of trip next time won't do any harm.
ALWAYS A STAR has still to win but his consistency is hard to knock, emerging with credit here in pulling clear with a pair of improving 3-y-os; in touch, typically took strong hold, quickened to lead early in straight, tackled approaching final 1f, worn down gradually.
COTSWOLD COTTAGE ran well considering the rise in grade and in the weights (7 lb) from her Ffos Las win, all despite a different surface and a longer trip that possibly told after she'd been lit up; took strong hold, led briefly soon after start, remained prominent, led again entering straight, headed under 2f out, faded; she probably won't have so much on her plate next time.
ANTELOPE remains unproven at this sort of trip, not wilting given a second try but still doing more on the bridle than off it; in touch, went with zest, threatened entering straight, ridden when switched under 2f out, no further impression.
EVERYONEKNOWSADAVE probably remains in form, the market reflecting a stiffer task after his exploits in lower-grade handicaps; raced off the pace, pushed along entering straight, stayed on gradually.
PERCY JONES was found out in better-quality handicap company from a 5 lb higher mark than for his Wolverhampton scramble; led soon after start, headed under circuit out, pushed along straight, left behind gradually.
ARCON added to a patchy record, at longer odds in this stronger handicap than he'd been for his preceding come-from-behind Haydock success; held up, shaken up over 2f out, made little impression.
CROESO CYMRAEG again ran below his Sandown form, an increasingly all-or-nothing customer aged 11; dropped out, took keen hold, shaken up over 2f out, no response.
SUGARLOAF LENNY followed a good run with a below-par one; tracked pace, shaken up home turn, left behind straight.
CRYSTAL MARINER reverted to being too lit up under a change of tactics back over further; raced freely, led out wide under circuit out, headed when hung left, carried head awkwardly straight, weakened.
KING CHAOS has possibly gone off the boil, on the go without more than a 25-day break since April; awkward leaving stalls, settled mid-field, driven home turn, no response.
1m handicap, Southwell
Thursday August 28
Handicap form to be positive about, the front pair still on the up and the next 2 home both having something to recommend them as well, whilst further back Naepoint showed up well for a long way.
INDALO continues to go the right way, despite his free-going style, and again impressed with his turn of foot; waited with, typically took strong hold, rapid headway under 2f out, did well to sustain effort and lead final 100 yds; appeals as the type who can keep going the right way for a while longer yet.
GLORIOUSLY SASSY had no problem with the switch back to all-weather, confirming the step forward taken at Windsor; mid-field, settled better than has been the case, pushed along home turn, headway under pressure under 2f out, stuck to task, never nearer; is knocking on the door and can open his account in handicap company in the coming weeks.
SKY ADVOCATE had hinted at a return to form last time and duly got back on track returned to all-weather (now placed all 3 starts on synthetic surfaces); prominent, shaken up entering straight, edged ahead approaching final 1f, headed final 100 yds.
MYSTERYOFTHESANDS, making all-weather debut, was in another race that didn't really pan out for him but continues in good heart; raced off the pace, progress out wide early in straight, steady headway final 1f, never nearer; he remains of interest.
HYPERCHROMATIC wasn't really seen to best effect 7 days earlier and duly took a step back in the right direction returned to a turning track; in touch, pushed along over 2f out, ran on.
NAEPOINT, claimer ridden, shaped well on first outing since leaving Edward Bethell after 5 months off; handy, travelled well, led before halfway, shaken up 2f out, wandered approaching final 1f, headed soon after, no extra; looks sure to come on for this and is one to be interested in this backend, already proven on soft ground.
JIMMY SPEAKING has enjoyed a productive time of things during this series but wasn't in quite the same form as of late, a busy spell perhaps just taking the edge off him; led, headed before halfway, remained prominent, pushed along early in straight, weakened final 1f.
ON THE RIVER was a big price for one who shaped well when sent off favourite 6 weeks earlier, albeit in a thinner race, and performed no more than respectably; mid-field, pushed along over 2f out, one paced.
BLUE PRINCE, back up in trip returned to all-weather, also down slightly in grade, but seems to be going through the motions; off pace, ridden over 2f out, never a threat.
OCEAN ODYSSEY was upped markedly in grade and unsurprisingly found this too competitive; mid-field, ridden over 2f out, carried head bit high, not quicken.
CEPHALUS, back on all-weather/back in handicap company, again ran below form and looks to have gone off the boil; always behind.
LEGAL REFORM shaped as if better for the run after 12 weeks off; prominent, ridden under 2f out, weakened; likely to be closer to form next time.
TRANSPARENT arrived in good form but ran no sort of race; mid-field, labouring early in straight, dropped away from 2f out.
