Timeform analysis | Strong form to follow

The only trio at single-figure odds - a couple of 3-y-os plus a year-older rival knocking on the door - lived up to their collective billing as they came well clear, the form worth viewing fairly positively.

SAY WHAT YOU SEE benefited as expected from the step back up in trip as he maintained his fine spell, doing well under the circumstances to boot in passing everything else through the final 3f or so; soon steadied, still plenty to do entering straight, had to pick way through from 2f out, quickened to lead well inside final 1f, ran on; he surely can't go up as much as warranted, either.

SPIRIT OF JURA has amassed a very positive profile in her first season handicapping, improving still further in a narrow reverse against a fellow progressive 3-y-o; ridden more patiently, settled mid-field, good headway out wide entering straight, edged ahead briefly well inside final 1f, stayed on; reverting to forcing tactics if kept at this sort of trip next time won't do any harm.

ALWAYS A STAR has still to win but his consistency is hard to knock, emerging with credit here in pulling clear with a pair of improving 3-y-os; in touch, typically took strong hold, quickened to lead early in straight, tackled approaching final 1f, worn down gradually.

COTSWOLD COTTAGE ran well considering the rise in grade and in the weights (7 lb) from her Ffos Las win, all despite a different surface and a longer trip that possibly told after she'd been lit up; took strong hold, led briefly soon after start, remained prominent, led again entering straight, headed under 2f out, faded; she probably won't have so much on her plate next time.

ANTELOPE remains unproven at this sort of trip, not wilting given a second try but still doing more on the bridle than off it; in touch, went with zest, threatened entering straight, ridden when switched under 2f out, no further impression.

EVERYONEKNOWSADAVE probably remains in form, the market reflecting a stiffer task after his exploits in lower-grade handicaps; raced off the pace, pushed along entering straight, stayed on gradually.

PERCY JONES was found out in better-quality handicap company from a 5 lb higher mark than for his Wolverhampton scramble; led soon after start, headed under circuit out, pushed along straight, left behind gradually.

ARCON added to a patchy record, at longer odds in this stronger handicap than he'd been for his preceding come-from-behind Haydock success; held up, shaken up over 2f out, made little impression.

CROESO CYMRAEG again ran below his Sandown form, an increasingly all-or-nothing customer aged 11; dropped out, took keen hold, shaken up over 2f out, no response.

SUGARLOAF LENNY followed a good run with a below-par one; tracked pace, shaken up home turn, left behind straight.

CRYSTAL MARINER reverted to being too lit up under a change of tactics back over further; raced freely, led out wide under circuit out, headed when hung left, carried head awkwardly straight, weakened.

KING CHAOS has possibly gone off the boil, on the go without more than a 25-day break since April; awkward leaving stalls, settled mid-field, driven home turn, no response.