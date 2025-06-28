Timeform analysis | Strong form to follow

Timeform highlight a couple of two-year-old races that featured some promising types and should produce winners.
7f fillies' novice, Newbury
Tuesday 24 June
The favourite might have disappointed but this still looks likely to prove good form, Mystic Moment setting a fair standard but put in her place by an unraced one, promise from a couple of the other newcomers in behind, too.
STIMULATIVE TRIP, whose yard are enjoying a better year with their juveniles, is bred to be useful and overcame trouble to make a winning start, impressing with a sharp turn of foot when in the clear; in touch, travelled smoothly, headway when carried right approaching final 1f, quickened to lead soon after, comfortably; open to improvement.
MYSTIC MOMENT again found just one too good, improving for the step up in trip but ultimately no match for an above-average newcomer; tracked pace, travelled well, carried right over 1f out, shaken up soon after, no match for winner.
CRYSTAL PIER made plenty of appeal on paper and produced a promising first effort, unable to sustain her effort having done well to get into contention; slowly into stride, in touch, every chance entering final 1f, one paced; sure to improve.
KAORI, well backed, is bred to be smart and showed plenty to work on amidst greenness; handy, effort when carried right over 1f out, faded; open to improvement.
PARODA DIVA was more exposed than the rest and will need to improve to defy her penalty; close up, led under pressure over 1f out, headed soon after, weakening when carried head awkwardly final 100 yds.
BOX CLEVER shaped better than the bare result and can be expected to do better with this behind her, stopped in her run just as the race was beginning to develop; in touch, lost place when denied a run approaching final 1f, kept on final 100 yds.
SPECULATIVE was given a considerate introduction and is probably one for the longer term; dwelt, in rear, brief headway under 2f out, not unduly punished.
MISS HONEY was too free just 13 days on from having made a successful debut, her rider unable to get any cover after she was lit up from the start and still very green when push came to shove; led, pulled hard, headed when hung right over 1f out, weakened; it's probably safe to assume she'll be given more of a break after this and is worth another chance to at least match the form she showed at Kempton.
AMALOU made some appeal on breeding but showed only greenness; held up, soon off bridle, never involved.
6f maiden, Kempton
Wednesday 25 June
This is a maiden to keep on side, the experienced pair that dominated the betting leading home a trio of promising debutants with a large gap back to the also-rans, despite the race beginning in earnest only around 2f out.
CAPE ORATOR, whose debut form from 6 weeks earlier is proving strong, confirmed that promise and became the sixth next-time-out winner to emerge from said race, going right away again at the line; made running, switched to rail after 1f, quickened 2f out, tackled 1f out, asserted final 50 yds; bears repeating that there's lots to like about him physically and he'll go on improving for a while, be it at this trip or beyond.
MR WRITER like the winner had also contested a race first time up that's produced winners and left that form well behind, looking sharper for the outing and shaping well in defeat to a potentially useful type; prominent, challenged 1f out, not quicken final 50 yds; will stay further and sure to win races.
GHOST MODE, hooded for debut, shaped with plenty of encouragement behind a pair of promising types who had the benefit of experience; in touch, took keen hold, pushed along under 2f out, ran on but not knocked about; will be suited by at least 7f and one to look out for, especially as the yard's juveniles tend to improve markedly for an outing.
SOVEREIGN VIEW, already gelded, offered something to work on, bred for longer trips and lacking the change of gear of the first 3; close up, pushed along 2f out, one paced, not unduly punished; will stay at least 7f and likely to improve.
CAPTAIN FOX, a 6-figure breeze-up buy, shaped encouragingly and will learn plenty from this; mid-field, raced freely, shaken up 2f out, progress approaching final 1f, finished with running left under hands-and-heels riding; one to follow as his stamina is drawn out, his in-form yard having an excellent record with its juveniles on their second start this year.
DARKEST RED, a cheap purchase given pedigree, looks one for low-grade nurseries over further later on; slowly into stride, raced off the pace, pushed along over 2f out, steady progress approaching final 1f, never dangerous.
PLASTERED isn't badly bred but was held back by inexperience, likely to learn plenty from the outing; awkward leaving stalls, mid-field, off the bridle before most, left behind over 1f out.
WOOLISLE looks one for the longer term; raced off the pace, pushed along under 3f out, forced to switch over 1f out, never involved.
RAGING RAJ, upped in trip, went backwards from debut 12 weeks earlier, much more to it than a wide trip; mid-field, driven 2f out, dropped away.
AMALFI BLUEBELL, bred to need time and distance, showed nothing; dived left leaving stalls, soon behind.
