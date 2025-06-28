Timeform analysis | Strong form to follow

The favourite might have disappointed but this still looks likely to prove good form, Mystic Moment setting a fair standard but put in her place by an unraced one, promise from a couple of the other newcomers in behind, too.

STIMULATIVE TRIP, whose yard are enjoying a better year with their juveniles, is bred to be useful and overcame trouble to make a winning start, impressing with a sharp turn of foot when in the clear; in touch, travelled smoothly, headway when carried right approaching final 1f, quickened to lead soon after, comfortably; open to improvement.

MYSTIC MOMENT again found just one too good, improving for the step up in trip but ultimately no match for an above-average newcomer; tracked pace, travelled well, carried right over 1f out, shaken up soon after, no match for winner.

CRYSTAL PIER made plenty of appeal on paper and produced a promising first effort, unable to sustain her effort having done well to get into contention; slowly into stride, in touch, every chance entering final 1f, one paced; sure to improve.

KAORI, well backed, is bred to be smart and showed plenty to work on amidst greenness; handy, effort when carried right over 1f out, faded; open to improvement.

PARODA DIVA was more exposed than the rest and will need to improve to defy her penalty; close up, led under pressure over 1f out, headed soon after, weakening when carried head awkwardly final 100 yds.

BOX CLEVER shaped better than the bare result and can be expected to do better with this behind her, stopped in her run just as the race was beginning to develop; in touch, lost place when denied a run approaching final 1f, kept on final 100 yds.

SPECULATIVE was given a considerate introduction and is probably one for the longer term; dwelt, in rear, brief headway under 2f out, not unduly punished.

MISS HONEY was too free just 13 days on from having made a successful debut, her rider unable to get any cover after she was lit up from the start and still very green when push came to shove; led, pulled hard, headed when hung right over 1f out, weakened; it's probably safe to assume she'll be given more of a break after this and is worth another chance to at least match the form she showed at Kempton.

AMALOU made some appeal on breeding but showed only greenness; held up, soon off bridle, never involved.