Timeform analysis | Strong form to follow

Timeform highlight a couple of all-weather handicaps that look like strong form and should work out well.
Southwell, 1m handicap
Wednesday 19 March
It was probably a slight advantage to be handy, but this is still handicap form to view positively, the front pair quite low mileage whilst the third was having just his second start at 1m.
CRACKING GOLD, who'd had a breathing operation, isn't really settling down as he gains in experience, but had promised a display of this nature a couple of times and duly proved better than ever to gain a first win in handicap company; chased leaders, raced freely, shaken up 2f out, led soon after, edged right, driven out; he'll remain of interest and appeals as the type who'll take well to a big-field scenario back on turf (undone by draw in Britannia last year).
SOVEREIGN SEA, making handicap debut, ran well against more battle-hardened rivals; handy, pushed along 2f out, headway under pressure approaching final 1f, one paced; this confirms his opening mark to be fair and he'll be shortlist material next time, especially as further progress can't be ruled out.
SILVER TRUMPET, after 7 months off, ran up to best; waited with, switched over 2f out, shaken up soon after, steady headway final 1f, came from further back than the pair who beat him; he's not yet exposed at this sort of trip.
BAJAN BANDIT was back at a more suitable level and shaped as if still in good form; mid-field, ridden when carried left 2f out, kept on; deserves credit for his consistency of late but more is required if he's to defy a mark in the low 80s.
RHYTHM MASTER looked rusty after 4 months off; dwelt, held up, shaken up early in straight, kept on, never landed a blow, not ideally placed; likely to be closer to form next time.
BARNABY found run of good form coming to a halt, more to it than the longer trip (not ridden by promising 7-lb claimer this time); mid-field, driven entering straight, one paced.
SHIMMERING SPIN went backwards from reappearance, possibly finding this coming too soon 3 weeks on given his apparent fragility; disputed lead, went on before halfway, ridden over 2f out, headed soon after, hung badly left, dropped away.
LONGHAIRED GENERAL wasn't in the same form as last time; disputed lead first 3f, remained prominent, ridden when carried left 2f out, weakened.
Southwell, 5f handicap
Friday 21 March
This looks strong form for the grade, the winner making all and landing his first race for current connections on just second start for them, while the second is a model of consistency and made him pull out all the stops, with the third also likely to have been right up there with them had he got a better run through.
SEVENSEES, who'd shaped well when fourth in a stronger race than this on stable debut at Chelmsford 10 weeks previously, resumed ways dropped back to the minimum trip, again showing plenty of speed and a good attitude when challenged; made all, ridden over 1f out, held on gamely; he won't go up much for this and is the sort his current yard does well with.
MOULIN BOOJ continues in good heart and proved at least as good as ever in defeat, this the sixth successive time he's made the frame; prominent, challenged final 1f, kept on.
POPULAR DREAM attracted support and wasn't seen to best effect, likely to have gone even closer had things panned out a little better; mid-field, not clear run and forced to switch over 1f out, stayed on final 1f.
TAN RAPIDO ran creditably after 4 months off and should strip fitter for the run; raced wide in mid-field, headway over 1f out, no extra last ½f.
ROCK OF ENGLAND ran respectably after 6 months off and ought to find this bringing him on; slowly into stride, raced off the pace, headway under pressure over 1f out, stayed on final 1f.
READY FREDDIE GO, fitter for recent run, got back on track and stuck to the task after it looked like he might drop away; prominent, outpaced over 1f out, plugged on again final 1f.
CLOUD KING was relatively strong in the betting but might just have needed the run after 6 months off; in touch, ridden over 1f out, no extra final 1f.
GOOD EARTH shaped as if needing the run after 5 months off; mid-field, weakened over 1f out.
JE NE SAIS QUOI failed to come on for recent run; dived right leaving stalls, always behind.
