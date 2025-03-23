Timeform analysis | Strong form to follow

It was probably a slight advantage to be handy, but this is still handicap form to view positively, the front pair quite low mileage whilst the third was having just his second start at 1m.

CRACKING GOLD, who'd had a breathing operation, isn't really settling down as he gains in experience, but had promised a display of this nature a couple of times and duly proved better than ever to gain a first win in handicap company; chased leaders, raced freely, shaken up 2f out, led soon after, edged right, driven out; he'll remain of interest and appeals as the type who'll take well to a big-field scenario back on turf (undone by draw in Britannia last year).

SOVEREIGN SEA, making handicap debut, ran well against more battle-hardened rivals; handy, pushed along 2f out, headway under pressure approaching final 1f, one paced; this confirms his opening mark to be fair and he'll be shortlist material next time, especially as further progress can't be ruled out.

SILVER TRUMPET, after 7 months off, ran up to best; waited with, switched over 2f out, shaken up soon after, steady headway final 1f, came from further back than the pair who beat him; he's not yet exposed at this sort of trip.

BAJAN BANDIT was back at a more suitable level and shaped as if still in good form; mid-field, ridden when carried left 2f out, kept on; deserves credit for his consistency of late but more is required if he's to defy a mark in the low 80s.

RHYTHM MASTER looked rusty after 4 months off; dwelt, held up, shaken up early in straight, kept on, never landed a blow, not ideally placed; likely to be closer to form next time.

BARNABY found run of good form coming to a halt, more to it than the longer trip (not ridden by promising 7-lb claimer this time); mid-field, driven entering straight, one paced.

SHIMMERING SPIN went backwards from reappearance, possibly finding this coming too soon 3 weeks on given his apparent fragility; disputed lead, went on before halfway, ridden over 2f out, headed soon after, hung badly left, dropped away.

LONGHAIRED GENERAL wasn't in the same form as last time; disputed lead first 3f, remained prominent, ridden when carried left 2f out, weakened.