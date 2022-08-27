Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

An interesting three-year-old event featuring several improvers, and in scoring readily Kitsune Power marked himself out as one to be very interested in this autumn.

Kitsune Power notched his third win of the season, improving fast bar a blip in the Britannia, as expected looking well suited by this still longer trip; patiently ridden, good headway from three furlongs out, led well over a furlong out, kept going well; he's open to further improvement over this sort of trip and looks one to keep on side, certainly likely to be an interesting runner for the Cambridgeshire should he get in.

Wait To Excel met with defeat this time but progressed again, going down only to another very much on an upward curve; prominent, went on two furlongs out, headed well over a furlong out, left behind by winner final furlong.

Post Impressionist had been in danger of becoming disappointing given his conspicuous earlier promise, but, fitted with a first-time tongue strap, suggested he could yet get back on the up when retried over a mile and a half, seeming to find this an insufficient test; held up, effort three furlongs out, stayed on final furlong, took time to get going; well worth another try at a mile and a half.

Forgivable ran creditably despite being a bit keener than ideal back in his own age group; mid-field, took strong hold, effort under three furlongs out, hung right two furlongs out, one paced.

Knightswood, back down in trip, is better than could show here, trying to come back for more having been headed when running out of room; soon led, headed over two furlongs out, short of room under two furlongs out, no room inside final furlong, eased off.