Timeform highlight two races which look like strong pieces of form for the grade and should work out well.
An interesting three-year-old event featuring several improvers, and in scoring readily Kitsune Power marked himself out as one to be very interested in this autumn.
Kitsune Power notched his third win of the season, improving fast bar a blip in the Britannia, as expected looking well suited by this still longer trip; patiently ridden, good headway from three furlongs out, led well over a furlong out, kept going well; he's open to further improvement over this sort of trip and looks one to keep on side, certainly likely to be an interesting runner for the Cambridgeshire should he get in.
Wait To Excel met with defeat this time but progressed again, going down only to another very much on an upward curve; prominent, went on two furlongs out, headed well over a furlong out, left behind by winner final furlong.
Post Impressionist had been in danger of becoming disappointing given his conspicuous earlier promise, but, fitted with a first-time tongue strap, suggested he could yet get back on the up when retried over a mile and a half, seeming to find this an insufficient test; held up, effort three furlongs out, stayed on final furlong, took time to get going; well worth another try at a mile and a half.
Forgivable ran creditably despite being a bit keener than ideal back in his own age group; mid-field, took strong hold, effort under three furlongs out, hung right two furlongs out, one paced.
Knightswood, back down in trip, is better than could show here, trying to come back for more having been headed when running out of room; soon led, headed over two furlongs out, short of room under two furlongs out, no room inside final furlong, eased off.
Overall there was little change to the running order but it is strong form for the grade, the front pair last-time-out winners and the third adding another placed effort to his recent sequence.
Isle Of Dreams completed the hat-trick in determined style, now two from two over C&D; pressed leader, pushed along three furlongs out, edged ahead over a furlong out, kept on, always holding on; should continue to give a good account.
Birdie Bowers, back up in trip, found only a thriving rival too good attempting to follow up from last time after a 5 Ib rise in the weights; travelled well, led until over a furlong out, rallied, just failed.
Quercus, away from his favoured Catterick, continues in good heart; close up, shaken up two furlongs out, challenged entering final furlong, stayed on.
See My Baby Jive, back on turf, ran well on balance of form; dwelt, prominent, pushed along over two furlongs out, one paced.
Aconcagua Mountain wasn't disgraced attempting to follow up from last time back at six furlongs; slowly into stride, mid-division, headway under two furlongs out, chased leaders entering final furlong, effort flattened out.
Coley's Koko, claimer ridden and without the headgear this time, continues to fall in the weights without showing any sign of taking advantage; handy, ridden under two furlongs out, not quicken.
One More Dream was never involved on handicap debut; mid-division, shaken up under two furlongs out, never landed a blow.
The Grey Bay continues below form; soon steadied, never involved.
Orchid Rose lost all chance at the start, not that she's of interest at present; very slowly away and always behind.
Karapiro, back on turf, fared no better than last time; held up, never a threat.
