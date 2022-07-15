Timeform highlight two handicaps which look like strong pieces of form and should work out well.
The winner may have dictated resulting in an ordinary timefigure, but it still seems best to take quite a positive view of this form, the in-form third providing some substance as to what a pair of three-year-olds on the up achieved, the runner-up at a disadvantage in where she raced in relation to the winner.
Zain Nights duly improved again for the application of headgear, allowed the run of the race but showing a good attitude and he's the type who could well have more to offer; dictated, tackled under four furlongs out, kicked on under two furlongs out, asserted over a furlong out, responded well, looked willing.
Divine Jewel is going the right way and still looks on a very handy mark, something she can prove on a more level playing field (very much conceded first run to winner in modestly-run affair); steadied at the start, patiently ridden, took keen hold, switched under three furlongs out, headway over a furlong out, best work finish, left poorly placed; open to further improvement, and definitely one to keep on side.
Miramichi is holding his form well, posting a creditable effort behind a couple of improving three-year-olds, clearly staying this far but possible that he's that bit better over 1¼m; chased leaders, took keen hold, effort over two furlongs out, edged right over a furlong out, no extra late on.
Frontispiece wasted no time getting back on track, without being seen to best effect, either; held up, shaken up over three furlongs out, edged right, late headway, left poorly placed.
Vaynor, easy to back, found it tougher in a stronger/deeper race than those he'd won last month, a failure to keep straight not helping; settled in touch after three furlongs, hung right under three furlongs out, not quicken, beaten over a furlong out.
Yarralumla failed to improve after seven weeks off upped to a trip that should suit; taken wide early, chased leader after three furlongs, challenged under four furlongs out, left behind by winner over a furlong out, no extra.
A couple didn't run their race but this still looks good form among the lightly-raced trio who did, run at an honest gallop to boot, and the three of them look worth following; the race was open to older fillies but only three-year-olds took part.
Voodoo Queen, whose maiden win in the spring has worked out pretty well, proved herself ahead of an opening mark of 87 after 11 weeks off, presumably having picked up a niggle of some sort to have missed so much time but set to remain of major interest after this (well bred and will go on improving); chased leader, challenged under three furlongs out, led around a furlong out, kept going well.
Morning Poem ran at least as well in defeat as when winning the time before having gone up 8 lb, just bumping into a totally unexposed winner; steadied at the start, patiently ridden, good headway over two furlongs out, led briefly over a furlong out, kept on.
Natasha upped in trip and under a top claimer, ran well after 10 months off, ridden like there were no fitness doubts but ultimately shaping as though she might tighten up a little for the outing; led, tackled under three furlongs out, headed over a furlong out, no extra; it's unlikely we've seen the best of her yet.
Invigilate, upped in trip, again ran below form, by no means certain to stay but beaten by more than the trip alone; held up, effort under three furlongs out, hung right under two furlongs out, left behind.
Miss Harmony, easy to back, wasn't in the same form as last time even if this company was a lot hotter; settled in touch, pushed along three furlongs out, dropped away soon after.
