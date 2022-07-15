Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The winner may have dictated resulting in an ordinary timefigure, but it still seems best to take quite a positive view of this form, the in-form third providing some substance as to what a pair of three-year-olds on the up achieved, the runner-up at a disadvantage in where she raced in relation to the winner.

Zain Nights duly improved again for the application of headgear, allowed the run of the race but showing a good attitude and he's the type who could well have more to offer; dictated, tackled under four furlongs out, kicked on under two furlongs out, asserted over a furlong out, responded well, looked willing.

Divine Jewel is going the right way and still looks on a very handy mark, something she can prove on a more level playing field (very much conceded first run to winner in modestly-run affair); steadied at the start, patiently ridden, took keen hold, switched under three furlongs out, headway over a furlong out, best work finish, left poorly placed; open to further improvement, and definitely one to keep on side.

Miramichi is holding his form well, posting a creditable effort behind a couple of improving three-year-olds, clearly staying this far but possible that he's that bit better over 1¼m; chased leaders, took keen hold, effort over two furlongs out, edged right over a furlong out, no extra late on.

Frontispiece wasted no time getting back on track, without being seen to best effect, either; held up, shaken up over three furlongs out, edged right, late headway, left poorly placed.

Vaynor, easy to back, found it tougher in a stronger/deeper race than those he'd won last month, a failure to keep straight not helping; settled in touch after three furlongs, hung right under three furlongs out, not quicken, beaten over a furlong out.

Yarralumla failed to improve after seven weeks off upped to a trip that should suit; taken wide early, chased leader after three furlongs, challenged under four furlongs out, left behind by winner over a furlong out, no extra.