Timeform analysis | Strong form to follow from York

A very valuable race of its type that should prove strong form, most making their first start in a nursery and as many as 10 successful on their latest outing, the highly progressive first 3 fitting both criteria, the pair that had to settle for minor honours seeking hat-tricks but no match for the well-backed favourite who sealed it with a turn of foot around 2f out, providing his top yard with a third win in this race since 2021 and a second 2-y-o winner of the meeting; they stayed towards the far side in the straight though it seemed to favour those on the near flank, the 3 highest draws making the frame and just 2 from single-figure stalls finishing in the top half.

STELLAR SUNRISE looked to have been let off lightly by handicapper judged on his Goodwood win and, well backed, proved as much, relishing the longer trip and having a nursery worth 6 figures wrapped up with 1f to go; drawn wide and raced on outer, close up, quickened to lead over 2f out, in command final 1f; one to keep on right side for a while yet.

COMMAND THE STARS, under a change of tactics after 6 weeks off, continues to improve in leaps and bounds, unlucky to bump into a fellow nursery debutant as well-in as the favourite but faring best of the rest in a deep race; held up, switched under 3f out, good headway out wide over 1f out, stayed on; will be suited by 1m and remain of plenty of interest.

SPECIAL DIVIDEND, whose stable is going well, improved a chunk making his turf/nursery debut upped in trip, this looking strong form; raced wide, waited with, driven over 2f out, progress 1f out, third final strides; fared much better than his close relative Dividend in this race last year and the way that one has progressed into his 3-y-o season offers hope that Special Dividend can follow suit.

ADVANCE TWENTYFIVE had been given what seemed a fair opening mark despite his SP and ran a cracker, impressing with how he went through it and beaten only by a trio of last-time-out winners that look even further ahead of the assessor; led, went with zest, headed over 2f out, kept on; sure to win races.

GOLD DAWN settled better than usual in first-time visor (also gelded since last seen) and showed something like debut form tried in a nursery, again a touch short come the finish and it's worth repeating that a drop to sprinting could eke out some improvement; stumbled start, mid-field, progress 3f out, ridden 2f out, not quicken final 100 yds.

BALLISTIC MISSILE, returned to the scene of his debut win, went a long way to backing up the bit of improvement he'd shown last time, faring best of those drawn in single figures; mid-field, progress 2f out, chased leaders entering final 1f, one paced.

DAYDREAMA put in some good late work making nursery bow over a longer trip and is in top form at present; dwelt, raced off the pace, still plenty to do and not clearest run over 2f out, headway under pressure 1f out, stayed on; there'll be less competitive events for him to contest in the coming weeks and he remains open to improvement for a trainer whose juveniles are still ticking along nicely.

HEY TRU BLUE shaped similarly to Goodwood returned to firmer ground, this also not favouring those who stuck towards the far rail; mid-field, effort on inner 2f out, beaten entering final 1f; stays this far but may prove best up to 7f.

BETTER AND BETTER, under a penalty, shaped better than the distance beaten suggests, seeming stretched by the longer trip; raced wide, mid-field, bumped after 1f, progress 3f out, chased leaders 2f out, no extra approaching final 100 yds.

HENGROIN is best not judged on this run switched to a nursery, possibly unsuited by the change of tactics; raced off the pace, pushed along under 3f out, steady headway 1f out, effort flattened out.

KANISHKA wasn't in the same form as when winning a maiden that hasn't really worked out when last seen 8 weeks earlier; close up, driven 2f out, weakened gradually.

AMAZING JOURNEY, back on firmer ground, is better judged on how well he'd shaped behind a pair of these at Goodwood, a slow start ending his chances almost immediately; in rear, off the bridle long way out, met some trouble 2f out, merely closed up late; likely to stay beyond 7f and remains capable of better.

JUST A GIRL had bagged the favoured rail when winning at Lingfield last time and failed to pick up once in the clear switched to a nursery; handy, lost place when not clear run over 2f out, got gap under 2f out, no response.

NORFOLK BLUE, without the headgear this time, has been handed a stiff-looking mark, this sort of grade probably a bit hot for him, too; in touch, pushed along under 3f out, left behind.

UBETTERSEETHIS beat a subsequent winner at Chester but found this too competitive; prominent, driven 2f out, dropped away approaching final 1f.

PEEL PARK arrived in his first nursery with a progressive profile but disappointed after 7 weeks off; mid-division, pushed along under 3f out, struggling under 2f out; should stay 7f.

CHAMPION ISLAND had beaten a couple of these at Goodwood but clearly wasn't 100% on the day; close up, lost place halfway, folded over 2f out.

LOGI BEAR, upped in trip, shaped as if amiss and may be one with problems considering he's been tailed off on 3 of his last 4 outings; mid-division, headway on inner 3f out, folded under 2f out, heavily eased off.

Thursday 21 August