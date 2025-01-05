Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

A good-quality handicap despite it not attracting a big field, the busy finish particularly Lingfield-esque, but the form looks solid with a trio of in-form types filling the first 3 places.

KYLIAN went with more fluency this time and produced a career best to go one better than at Southwell; chased leaders, ridden over 1f out, stayed on to lead well inside final 1f; should continue to go well.

EXISTENT, turned out again quickly, ran creditably without getting the best of runs through, though wasn't inconvenienced to the extent that he could be classed as an unlucky loser, certainly not one to be making too many excuses for in any case; raced off the pace, not settle fully, slightly short of room over 2f out, headway over 1f out, kept on final 1f.

BEDFORD FLYER ran another good race, encouraging that he could back up his recent Southwell runner-up effort; in touch, challenged final 1f, no extra only late on.

NIGHT ON EARTH ran respectably having blazed the early trail; broke well, led, edged left and bumped rival heading into home turn, headed over 1f out, no extra late on.

GRACE ANGEL should strip fitter for the run returning from 3 months off; broke well, prominent, bumped over 2f out, led over 1f out, headed and weakened final 100 yds.

THE THAMES BOATMAN is a bit above his pay grade in this company but ought to be fitter for the run after 13 weeks off; raced wide, in touch, ridden over 1f out, merely plugged on.

ROSARIO, back down in trip, probably needed the run after 8 months off; slowly into stride, in rear, ridden over 1f out, made little impression.

SOMMELIER, back in headgear, again ran below form; slowly into stride, raced off the pace, never landed a blow.