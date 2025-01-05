Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

Timeform highlight a couple of all-weather races that look like strong form and should work out well.
5f handicap, Lingfield
Tuesday 31 December
A good-quality handicap despite it not attracting a big field, the busy finish particularly Lingfield-esque, but the form looks solid with a trio of in-form types filling the first 3 places.
KYLIAN went with more fluency this time and produced a career best to go one better than at Southwell; chased leaders, ridden over 1f out, stayed on to lead well inside final 1f; should continue to go well.
EXISTENT, turned out again quickly, ran creditably without getting the best of runs through, though wasn't inconvenienced to the extent that he could be classed as an unlucky loser, certainly not one to be making too many excuses for in any case; raced off the pace, not settle fully, slightly short of room over 2f out, headway over 1f out, kept on final 1f.
BEDFORD FLYER ran another good race, encouraging that he could back up his recent Southwell runner-up effort; in touch, challenged final 1f, no extra only late on.
NIGHT ON EARTH ran respectably having blazed the early trail; broke well, led, edged left and bumped rival heading into home turn, headed over 1f out, no extra late on.
GRACE ANGEL should strip fitter for the run returning from 3 months off; broke well, prominent, bumped over 2f out, led over 1f out, headed and weakened final 100 yds.
THE THAMES BOATMAN is a bit above his pay grade in this company but ought to be fitter for the run after 13 weeks off; raced wide, in touch, ridden over 1f out, merely plugged on.
ROSARIO, back down in trip, probably needed the run after 8 months off; slowly into stride, in rear, ridden over 1f out, made little impression.
SOMMELIER, back in headgear, again ran below form; slowly into stride, raced off the pace, never landed a blow.
1m handicap, Newcastle
Wednesday 1 January
Quite a strong race for the grade, for all that the gallop was only modest, the winner still pretty low mileage, the places filled by a last-time-out scorer and one who normally plies his trade at a higher level, whilst a couple who came from further back also shaped with some promise.
STORM STAR is yet to finish outside the frame in his career and deservedly got off the mark in handicaps on return from 9 weeks off, always in the right place the way this unfolded; prominent, travelled well, led under 2f out, ridden when hung left final 1f, kept on, well positioned; should remain competitive.
APIARIST backed up the form of his recent winning all-weather debut, despite leaving the impression a stronger gallop would have suited; in touch, raced freely, pushed along over 1f out, kept on; should continue to give a good account on this surface.
POPMASTER has a good all-weather record and acquitted himself pretty well giving plenty of weight away in a race not run ideally to suit; mid-field, pushed along over 1f out, headway final 1f, kept on, would have benefited from a stronger gallop.
SYMBOL OF LIGHT shaped well starting out for shrewd new ownership after 8 months off and he's unlucky not to have recorded a win yet for his current trainer, plenty of his form from last winter suggesting he's well up to defying this sort of mark; awkward leaving stalls, in rear, outpaced 2f out, headway 1f out, kept on, would have benefited from a stronger gallop; one to keep an eye on.
EMPIRESTATEOFMIND ran respectably; led until over 1f out, weakened last ½f, had the run of the race.
QAZAQ lost his unbeaten record in slightly tame fashion, though an awkward start left him poorly placed in a muddling affair, so he is perhaps best given the benefit of the doubt for now; held up, raced freely, headway out wide over 1f out, edged left, weakened final 1f.
BLUE PRINCE followed a good run with a below-par one; prominent, pulled hard, weakened over 1f out.
