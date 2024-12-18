Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

STAR TURN, after 11 months off, showed nothing on first outing since leaving Alan King; raced off the pace, lost touch approaching straight.

WINDSURFER was too free upped in trip for handicap debut; mid-division, not settle fully, in contention 3 out, folded next.

MODEL APPROACH , claimer ridden, seems to be going the wrong way; chased leader, left in front fourth, headed before 3 out, lost touch soon after.

CHARGING THUNDER shaped well from what had appeared to be a fairly stiff opening mark, not giving up his unbeaten record without a fight despite not settling fully; tracked pace, took strong hold, led on bridle early final circuit, wandered approaching 2 out, headed there, tiring when short of room run-in; remains with potential.

WILLIE SHAKE HANDS left the impression he's ahead of his opening mark, impressing with how he went through the race before getting outstayed over the longer trip; waited with, took strong hold, smooth headway entering straight, led 2 out, ridden last, headed run-in.

COURT CIAN ran well after a weights rise and may have even more to offer back over further, failing only narrowly to justify support; in rear, shaken up home turn, outpaced 2 out, rallied last.

SAUCE OF LIFE , strong in the betting, stepped up on reappearance run 11 weeks earlier to open his account over hurdles, seeing things out in the manner of one who will stay further still; prominent, driven before 2 out, stayed on to lead run-in.

Strong form for the grade, 2 of the 4 that pulled clear recent winners; the early pace wasn't strong but things developed far enough out to ensure it wasn't muddling.

A race in which subsequent Grand National winner Corach Rambler defeated a couple who went on to win big handicaps themselves in 2021, and this year's race has a strong feel to it as well with a trio coming clear, the winner having done nearly everything right.

HAITI COULEURS followed up from last time with a really likeable display, making it 4 wins and a second from his last 5 starts and with the tools to think he can hold his own in even stronger events; chased leaders, went with zest, upsides from seventh, pressed on fifteenth, hit 4 out (had jumped well to that point), going well when entering straight, not fluent last, driven out; capable of better again.

TRANSMISSION improved further in a stronger race than the one he'd won here at the November meeting; patiently ridden, not always fluent, crept shade closer 4 out but still plenty to do entering straight, kept on well, took second close home; he's open to further improvement and and shapes like he'll stay long distances.

PEAKY BOY might have had his winning run ended but showed better form in defeat than when making a successful start over fences and it's unlikely he's reached his limit yet after just 6 starts under Rules; in touch, chased leaders from seventh, second when entering straight, kept on but lost second close home; better to come.

MOON D'ORANGE was back in headgear for his first handicap start over fences after 7 weeks off yet ran to just a similar level to previously in this sphere, kept handier than last time but not really seeing his race out; close up, jumped on sixth, joined next, carried head bit awkwardly early in straight, no extra from 2 out.

DESTROYTHEEVIDENCE, easy to back, was below the form of his first 2 chase outings, his jumping coming a little unstuck around here; tracked pace, mistake fourteenth, lost ground when slow 4 out, pecked badly next, dropped away.

LIVIN ON LUCO went backwards from his chasing bow, finding it hard to get into a rhythm around here, the longer trip neither here nor there on the day; mid-field, untidy second, again sixteenth, struggling after.

BEACHCOMBER found his jumping failing to pass muster in first-time cheekpieces going back left-handed in a stronger race; jumped right at times, led until slow sixth, remained prominent, lost place when mistakes thirteenth, fourteenth, beaten 4 out.

ISAAC DES OBEAUX, easy to back after a further 9 weeks off, ran too badly to be true, never really looking at ease after an early error; raced off the pace, mistake second, shaken up thirteenth, labouring sixteenth, behind when pulled up 4 out; he should make a chaser but it's back to the drawing board for now.

HILLCREST went backwards from a hard race on his chasing bow, not the biggest surprise given this came just 3 weeks on from that return from a mammoth lay-off; mid-division out wide, made mistakes, struggling sixteenth, pulled up 4 out.