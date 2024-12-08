Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

No shortage of interesting profiles in this novice handicap and it'll pay to take a positive view of the form, the winner continuing his prolific spell and chased home by a pair that both shaped with plenty of promise; the pace was no more than fair.

WHITE RHINO added to an outstanding strike-rate as he maintained his unbeaten record over fences, beating a deeper field than at Ayr even more impressively; in touch, travelled well, untidy 5 out (jumped well otherwise), led 3 out, in command last, won readily; he'll progress again and could be the type to win a top handicap, including back around 3m.

PRESIDENT SCOTTIE, a progressive hurdler last season, very much looks the part for chasing and shaped well after 8 months off; in touch, jumped soundly in main, took closer order eleventh, untidy 4 out, went second 2 out, kept on; he'll benefit from going back to 3m and is sure to progress and win races over fences.

KILTA, fitter for recent run, ran well in a tougher race than he need contest, better than the result considering he had running left at the finish without the rider appearing to go for everything; held up, headway 4 out, driven only late on, kept on well, took third near finish; he's well worth a try at 3m and is one to note.

HEROS DE ROMAY, fairly useful over hurdles, showed aptitude for chasing after 10 months off for all he failed to justify support, shaping to a degree as if needing the run, though against that he had won first time back in each of his first 2 seasons; made running, joined ninth, lost ground before 4 out, no extra from 2 out; he should do better.

WHATDEAWANT might have needed the run after 7 months off but backed out of it quite quickly; pressed leader, upsides ninth, lost place soon after 4 out.

WALKING ON AIR again showed little in first-time tongue strap; prominent, lost place 5 out, soon beaten.

BENEFICIALLY YOURS, fairly useful over hurdles, was in the process of running well when departing sent chasing after 8 months off but sadly fell fatally; raced wide in touch, disputed lead tenth, went on before 4 out, joined when fell heavily next.