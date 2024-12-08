Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

Timeform highlight a couple of handicap chases that should work out well and provide strong form to follow.
Wednesday 4 December
No shortage of interesting profiles in this novice handicap and it'll pay to take a positive view of the form, the winner continuing his prolific spell and chased home by a pair that both shaped with plenty of promise; the pace was no more than fair.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
WHITE RHINO added to an outstanding strike-rate as he maintained his unbeaten record over fences, beating a deeper field than at Ayr even more impressively; in touch, travelled well, untidy 5 out (jumped well otherwise), led 3 out, in command last, won readily; he'll progress again and could be the type to win a top handicap, including back around 3m.
PRESIDENT SCOTTIE, a progressive hurdler last season, very much looks the part for chasing and shaped well after 8 months off; in touch, jumped soundly in main, took closer order eleventh, untidy 4 out, went second 2 out, kept on; he'll benefit from going back to 3m and is sure to progress and win races over fences.
KILTA, fitter for recent run, ran well in a tougher race than he need contest, better than the result considering he had running left at the finish without the rider appearing to go for everything; held up, headway 4 out, driven only late on, kept on well, took third near finish; he's well worth a try at 3m and is one to note.
HEROS DE ROMAY, fairly useful over hurdles, showed aptitude for chasing after 10 months off for all he failed to justify support, shaping to a degree as if needing the run, though against that he had won first time back in each of his first 2 seasons; made running, joined ninth, lost ground before 4 out, no extra from 2 out; he should do better.
WHATDEAWANT might have needed the run after 7 months off but backed out of it quite quickly; pressed leader, upsides ninth, lost place soon after 4 out.
WALKING ON AIR again showed little in first-time tongue strap; prominent, lost place 5 out, soon beaten.
BENEFICIALLY YOURS, fairly useful over hurdles, was in the process of running well when departing sent chasing after 8 months off but sadly fell fatally; raced wide in touch, disputed lead tenth, went on before 4 out, joined when fell heavily next.
Friday 6 December
The runner-up is a veteran but the others in the frame are all unexposed novices and it should pay to take a positive view of the form; the pace was even.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
LOWRY'S BAR confirmed promise of chasing debut and, with so much to like about his profile, will surely go on improving and win some good races, including when tried over 3m; prominent, awkward second (jumped fine overall), shaken up before 4 out, jumped on last, had bit in hand (rider briefly sat up near line).
STORMY FLIGHT ran a cracker up against unexposed rivals, this track (2 from 2 over C&D last season) bringing out the best in him; close up, jumped well, went on after seventh, headed last, stuck to task.
THE DOYEN CHIEF is shaping up well and won't be long in winning chases with more improvement to come; waited with, in contention after 5 out, chased leaders 2 out, kept on.
LORD OF THUNDER ran respectably and remains a chaser to view positively; led until after seventh, every chance still 2 out, no extra before last; he's an enthusiastic sort and likely to be effective around 2m.
TOMMYS CHARM, a winner on hurdling debut last season and second on his only other outing, shaped as if better for the run sent chasing after 8 months off; mid-division, brief headway out wide home turn, mistake 4 out, no extra; he's got the raw materials for chasing and should last longer next time.
GARINCHA went backwards from reappearance; held up, outpaced after 5 out, beaten when mistake 3 out.
QUEL DESTIN, who'd had another breathing operation, ended last season out of form and ran poorly after 8 months off; in touch, off pace after 5 out, weakened approaching 2 out (rider reported the gelding lost its action).
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.