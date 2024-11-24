Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

This has the distinct feel of strong form for the grade, the first 3 in particular still low mileage and sure to remain of interest, while the time is further reason for positivity.

LAW OF SUPPLY has been most progressive since going chasing, excelling faced with both a much stiffer jumping test and much less testing ground; handy, jumped accurately, went with zest, still going well when led approaching home turn, tackled approaching 2 out, better than runner-up over last 2, kept up to work; likely to progress further, and can go through the grades for a while yet.

REGATTA DE BLANC was quite easy to back but probably ran her best race to date back over fences and in a handicap for the first time, going down only to a really progressive one; chased leaders, challenged early in straight, not as fluent as winner last 2, kept on; open to further improvement.

REGARDE probably improved a little further and would have proved more of a match for the less-exposed front 2 had he warmed up sooner; soon detached and early mistakes, headway out wide from twelfth, went fourth 4 out, took third early in straight, stayed on and seemed to have some running left in him at the line; he can do better still with the emphasis more on stamina.

HALL LANE, in first-time cheekpieces, ran better than last time with a conditional able to claim 10 lb up, but he's vulnerable to progressive ones, his Market Rasen win in the summer coming in a particularly weak race; mid-field, not fluent fifteenth, outpaced 4 out, plugged on straight.

BERTIE WOOSTER, a fair winning hurdler with a recent run behind him, ran below that level sent chasing; soon steadied, shaken up 5 out, made no impression.

TIME TO BITE failed to come on for recent run, for all that he didn't shape as badly as the bare result might suggest; led, untidy first, again 5 out, headed approaching home turn, folded.

LASKALIN, without the headgear this time, has won first time out and comes from a stable whose other 2 runners on the card both did just that, but he turned in a particularly lacklustre display after 7 months off; mid-division, untidy seventh, lost ground next, last and labouring thirteenth.

CONCETTO, back in blinkers, failed to come on for recent run; prominent, made mistakes (including when jumping right and going through the brush on the inside of the fence at both the thirteenth and fourteenth), left behind after another sticky jump 5 out.

MORFEE, easy to back, did no better than when reappearing over hurdles, possibly still needing this run and more at home in a slightly lower grade at some of the smaller tracks; held up, not always fluent, labouring fifteenth, lost touch 3 out, pulled up straight.

NORTHERN BOUND was beaten by more than the trip, simply running one of his lesser races back under a fully-fledged rider; held up, ridden fifteenth, pulled up straight.