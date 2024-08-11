Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

Timeform highlight a couple of maidens contested by well-bred sorts that should produce winners.

6f fillies' maiden, Yarmouth Wednesday 7 August

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

A fillies' maiden that looks worth being quite positive about, plenty of these making appeal on paper, including the pair of newcomers from powerful yards who filled the first 2 places; the gallop was nothing special, putting a better spin on the efforts of the second and fourth, who both came from towards the rear. RANEENN was sent off a big price given her connections but belied that lack of confidence to make a successful debut; led, travelled well, shaken up over 1f out, tackled soon after, dug deep for hand riding to hold on; knew her job, but should improve all the same. KHALDIYA made plenty of appeal on paper and shaped in kind, arguably going like the best horse at the weights having conceded first run to the winner; slowly into stride, held up, took strong hold, shaken up under 3f out, ran green, switched under 2f out, kept on well final 1f, just failed; sure to progress and looks a banker for a maiden. SCATTERING LIGHT was again sent off favourite and left debut form well behind; close up, challenged over 1f out, no extra final 50 yds; had every chance the way this went but hails from a pretty talented family and will probably continue to go the right way. BEAUTY BY MY SIDE made some appeal on paper and shaped promisingly; held up, shaken up around 2f out, still around 4/5 lengths adrift 1f out, finished well, never nearer; sure to progress and is one to note. ELIZABETH BAY failed to progress from debut, kept handier this time and seeming lit up as a result; close up, took strong hold, pushed along 2f out, ran green, weakened final 1f; may yet do better.

BINTSHUAA made plenty of appeal on pedigree, having a few smart types in her recent family tree, and offered something to work on; mid-field, pushed along over 3f out, one paced, not unduly punished; entitled to do better. CHALLENGE ANNEKA is a bit of a mixed bag on pedigree but ran to a fair level; dwelt, mid-field, not quicken from 2f out, not knocked about; a few 2-y-os from this yard have taken a big step forward from first run to second this year, so she's likely to do better. CROCODILE RIVER fared no better than first couple of starts; dwelt, raced off the pace, pushed along around 2f out, never a threat; will be better off in handicaps and is bred to stay at least 7f. PRIMROSE PATH was held back by inexperience; mid-field, pulled hard, pushed along 3f out, faded; is with a good yard and may do better. DUSKY RAIN offered little; very slowly away, held up, never a threat. CRISTALINO wasn't in the same form as last time; mid-field, pushed along over 2f out, dropped away.

1m maiden, Leopardstown Thursday 8 August

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

An above-average maiden featuring a number of well-bred sorts from top yards that was run at a strong pace; the winner, who was relatively weak in the market, pulled right away in the manner of one destined for better things. HILL ROAD, who had won a barrier trial back in May, holds some fancy entries and certainly looked a pattern-level performer in the making as he ran out a most convincing winner; tracked pace, went on over 1f out, forged clear; open to improvement and is one to be interested in, the Champions Juvenile Stakes back here next month reportedly next on his agenda. SHACKLETON made plenty of appeal on paper, like most newcomers from these quarters, and this was an encouraging start to his career; chased leaders, headway on inner early in straight, kept on, took second late on, no match for winner; sure to improve. DRIVERS SEAT showed more than first time up but looks more of a longer-term project; close up, pushed along entering straight, second 1f out, one paced; open to further improvement. TRINITY COLLEGE was much sharper second time up and looks to be going the right way; led early, remained prominent, led again briefly early in straight, kept on; likely to progress further. EMIT is bred to be useful and showed plenty to work on; mid-division, driven over 1f out, ran on; will improve.

MEDIEVAL NIGHT, whose yard knows this family well, has already been gelded and was very easy to back so is probably one for later on; held up, headway early in straight, one paced. SIR JEREMY was given a considerate introduction; raced well off the pace, headway entering straight, kept on, not knocked about; ought to do better somewhere down the line. KINGSTONIAN, like plenty of newcomers from this yard, shaped as if better for the run; mid-division, pushed along 3f out, one paced, not knocked about; should improve. BUCK BARROW again finished well held but is now qualified for handicaps after 3 fairly quick runs; always behind. RYBACK showed little again; missed the break, never involved. ADMIRADOR essentially acted as pacemaker for the eventual winner; forced pace, headed entering straight, folded.