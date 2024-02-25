Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

A competitive handicap and it's form that should work out well, the front pair both still going the right way, in particular the prolific winner.

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

MCLEAN HOUSE is most progressive and racked up another win to improve upon what is already an impressive strike rate, justifying market confidence and opening up more options with regards trip; in touch, travelled fluently, headway 2f out, shaken up approaching final 1f, stayed on to lead final 50 yds; again left the impression there was a fair bit left in the tank at the line and his style of racing is likely to keep him ahead of the handicapper for a while longer yet.

BORGI was quickly reverted to more positive tactics and wasted no time getting back on the up, unlucky to bump into one on a slightly steeper uphill curve; close up, upsides 3f out, edged ahead over 1f out, tackled soon after, headed final 50 yds; he's taken well to the drop back to 1m and should continue in form.

RIOT, back down in grade, again ran creditably to prove an easy 1m is within his compass; mid-field, shaken up under 3f out, switched 1f out, kept on.

SANDY PARADISE remains in good form, but is being cut no slack by the handicapper as a result which leaves him vulnerable; handy, took strong hold, pushed along home turn, ran on.

LARADO ran respectably, but unsurprisingly proved vulnerable back up in the weights; soon led, joined 3f out, headed over 1f out, faded final 100 yds.

PARTY ISLAND, back down markedly in trip, offered something to work on; held up, shaken up around 2f out, kept on well final 1f, finishing with running left; he'll probably be close to his last winning mark when next seen and isn't one to write off when back at 11f+.

EPSOM FAITHFULL found run of good form coming to a halt, the turn of foot she displayed when recording back-to-back wins not in evidence on this occasion; mid-field, switched to inner early in straight, not quicken.

GOOD TOO continues out of sorts; raced off the pace, took strong hold, never a threat.

MINT EDITION, without usual headgear, ran no sort of race on first outing for 8 months/since leaving Edward Bethell; slowly into stride, always behind.