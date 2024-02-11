Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

Timeform highlight a couple of handicap chases from last week that should work out well and provide strong form to follow.

Market Rasen, 3m handicap chase Tuesday February 6

A result to view positively, with a pair of in-form runners chasing home one who'd been given a chance by the handicapper, that trio pulling well clear of the rest. CONCETTO proved a different proposition with prominent tactics back in use for the first time in 2023/24, taking advantage of a drop in the weights to resume winning ways - he'll remain competitive even once reassessed if he can maintain this sort of form; prominent, went with zest, jumped on fifth, kicked on early in straight, driven clear run-in. MIXEDWAVE has become a most likeable type and ran another good race, just unlucky to bump into a leniently-handicapped one; in touch, challenged from 3 out, stuck to task. INFLEXIBLE matched the form of last time and is well up to winning something similar, clearly an out-and-out galloper; never far away, not always fluent in first half of race, challenged from 3 out, kept on, pulled clear of rest.

JAR DU DESERT continues well below the level of form he showed in France, the longer trip neither here nor there; mid-division, shaken up soon after 4 out, one paced latter stages. GERYVILLE has got a bit to prove after this second successive below-par effort; dropped out, some headway out wide home turn, not sustain effort. SCENE ONE probably remains in form, simply shaping like a non-stayer upped in trip; waited with, crept closer end of back straight, went fourth 3 out, weakened from next. EASY BUCKS had been handed a stiff-looking mark on the back of his surprise Punchestown win and, again uneasy in the betting, was well held having quickly rejoined this yard from Shark Hanlon; led until fifth, remained prominent, brushed aside from early in straight. SONG OF EARTH remains with little form for current connections and was beaten before stamina should have been an issue back up in trip; held up, ridden home turn, soon done with. JIMMY THE DIGGER simply hasn't looked the same horse (bar his luckless reappearance exit) since shaping as if amiss on his final 2022/23 outing; mid-division, lost place when mistake 5 out, never going well after.

Ludlow, 2m handicap chase Wednesday February 7

Three smooth-travelling last-time winners had it between them up the straight and there are solid grounds for thinking it's good form for the grade. FORCE DE FRAP proved better than ever as he repeated last season's hurdles feat of recording back-to-back wins; held up, travelled well, took closer order sixth, effort 4 out, mistake next, outpaced briefly 2 out, stayed on to lead on the nod; he's a fluent traveller when on song and should go well bidding for the hat-trick. ABINGWORTH had no problem with the shorter trip after 10 weeks off, running at least as well in defeat as when winning the time before, losing out only on the nod; typically travelled well, jumped on second, headed circuit out, upsides sixth, hit next, blundered 5 out, effort 3 out, tackled next, kept on well, headed on line; he's got a tendency to hit a fence or 2 but that won't stop him winning more chases, the way he travels marking him down as potentially a cut above many he'll meet in this sort of grade. FAMOSO ran as well in defeat as when winning the time before, doing plenty to suggest he's capable of further success; mid-division, typically travelled well, effort 4 out, upsides when bumped slightly and mistake 2 out, every chance still last, no extra final 100 yds, not persevered with once held. CHANCE A TUNE ran a bit below his best hurdles form belatedly tried over fences, having the look of a chaser but seeming a bit cumbersome; mid-division, outpaced next, plugged on; he'll probably benefit from a return to further if persevered with in this sphere. BEANNAIGH DO in first-time tongue strap; led early, went on again fifth, joined next, mistake eighth, weakened from 4 out. IRON HEART in a change of headgear after 11 weeks off; prominent early, lost place second, no threat after.