Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

Timeform highlight a couple of races that look like strong form and should work out well.

2m½f maiden hurdle, Taunton Monday 8 January More quality and potential than the second division, to the extent this looks a maiden to follow, with no shortage of good stables on show, including via a front pair representing the 2 most powerful of all in Britain.

JOYEUSE (FR), from the family of Champion Hurdler Epatante, looked another useful French recruit (bought €235,000) for her powerful connections as she maintained her unbeaten record 15 months on from landing a bumper for Armand Lefeuvre, picking up her main rival without coming in for full pressure; in touch, jumped fluently, chased leader 2 out, quickened to lead flat, pushed out; she's set to make up for lost time, the attributes shown here suggesting she'll be worth her place in something better sooner rather than later. TUTTI QUANTI (FR) shaped promisingly for all he failed to justify his market position in a race featuring another good prospect as it turned out, an even closer second than on his debut (when tongue tied) for Francois Nicolle 5 months earlier; in touch, took strong hold, went prominent soon after 3 out, quickened to lead before next, headed flat, rallied; still open to improvement, he's a banker for something similar, especially if he settles better with this under his belt. INTO THE PARK (IRE) has shown promise on each start, notably so on this occasion, right on the heels of a much more highly-touted pair without coming in for the full treatment; mid-division, effort 2 out, stayed on, finished with running left; open to further improvement, he's one to keep an eye on. SHAKEYATAILFEATHER (IRE) shaped far better than he had in a couple of bumpers for Tom Weston/Harriet Dickin switched to hurdling after 9 weeks off, even deserving extra credit for doing best of those held up; patiently ridden, still plenty to do 4 out, headway when forced wide approaching straight, in contention 2 out, no further impression; better to come. GOONHILLY (IRE) remains likely to flourish at a later stage, even 5 weeks perhaps not enough rest to see him peak again after his Aintree slog; handy, not settle fully, slow fifth, pressed leader soon after 3 out, ridden when wandered approaching next, no extra before last.

TOUT SUR MOI (FR) who showed some promise in a couple of bumpers, did likewise sent hurdling in a first-time tongue strap after 11 weeks off, handicaps later on likely to be a more appropriate path; tracked pace, took strong hold, pushed along straight, left behind gradually. BLUEGRASS (IRE) might have needed the run after 9 months off, a positive ride accentuating things on this rather belated comeback (had breathing operation during absence); pressed leader, led briefly fourth, jumped on again 4 out, headed straight, brushed aside. KING OF THE ROAD (IRE) will have more chance in handicaps, qualified for them now on the back of his most encouraging display so far; raced off the pace, behind still 3 out, late headway, not unduly punished. CHATTY CHICH looks to have been brought along with handicaps in mind; waited with, no threat straight, not unduly punished. ONEWAYORTOTHER (FR) hasn't gone on from his encouraging reappearance; mid-field, in touch out wide home turn, not sustain effort. NO MEAN FEAT (IRE), without the headgear this time, again finished well held; never involved. DUNDORY (IRE) was never involved for the third time in as many tries over hurdles. JAXONNE (FR) again showed little after 9 weeks off; made most until 4 out, lost place when mistake next, left behind. EVERYONESACRITIC (IRE) reverted to showing little on his qualifying run after 7 weeks off; always behind.

2m handicap chase, Leicester Wednesday 10 January Not hard to make a case for most of these regardless of the lopsided market, an improver getting the better of a short-priced favourite as they came a little way clear of another pair yet to show their best, the form likely worth following.

JOHNNY MAC (IRE) highlighted his transformation for a new yard all the more as he overcame a rise in class and a mark 10 lb higher (7 lb out of weights) than here the previous month to bring up the hat-trick, his resolution on show yet again in gaining another verdict of a length or less; held up, slow fourth, outpaced early in straight, rallied well from 3 out, led when mistake last, battled well; he'd be able to run from the same mark and in a lower grade if an opening presents itself before he's reassessed. HUNTER LEGEND (FR) met with another short-odds defeat but almost certainly bettered his Ludlow form faced with a stiffer test and didn't do anything wrong, either, all in all adding to an encouraging start over fences; in touch, pressed leader straight, edged ahead soon after 2 out, headed last, kept on well, held only close home; he's still to get a clear run at his racing (off another 9 weeks prior to this) and may prove fairly useful if/when he does. CLONAKILTY (IRE) showed the immediate benefit of a breathing operation and tongue strap as he produced a contrasting finishing effort to first time up over fences 9 weeks earlier, even shaping as though ready for another crack around 2½m; pressed leader, led soon after third, headed when slow fifth, remained prominent until 3 out, outpaced soon after, rallied next, mistake last, stayed on; he's capable of better still. HAREL DU MARAIS (FR) fell in a point yet took well to chasing, giving hope he won't prove the rather frustrating maiden he became over hurdles; waited with early but jumped well and not settle so allowed head and led fifth, quickened straight, headed soon after 2 out, not quicken; positive tactics may well be the way to go with him. LIMETREE BOY (IRE) shaped as if needing the run after another 11 months off, again going like he's got chases in him, but getting him on the track has been difficult; held up, good progress after 3 out, threatened between last 2, not sustain effort. KALKAS (FR) needed the run tried hooded on his first outing since leaving Henry de Bromhead after 20 months off but went with no promise all the same, having had a breathing operation during his lay-off; pressed leader, jumped on second, headed soon after next, lost place gradually back straight, behind when clouted usual 5 out. NO QUARTER ASKED (IRE) faced a stiff task from 9 lb out of the handicap; led until second, remained prominent until straight, tailed off when pulled up last.