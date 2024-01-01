Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

Timeform highlight a couple of interesting novice handicap chases over the festive period that should work out well.
2m4½f novice handicap chase, Kempton
An interesting race of its type, nearly all the field promising and at an early stage of their chasing career, the principals running to a useful level in a soundly-run affair.
BLOW YOUR WAD (IRE) built on the promise of his chasing debut behind subsequent Grade 1 winner Le Patron, his margin of victory in going one better meaning he's unlikely to go up a lot in the weights; in touch, shaken up 4 out, challenged next, edged ahead soon after last, kept on; likely to go well again.
OUTLAW PETER (IRE) was much improved on his third start over fences, bettering even the pick of his hurdles form; close up, travelled well, led tenth, led again 4 out, driven after, pecked last, headed run-in, not quicken late on; he's already shown his form at an admittedly easy 3m.
ES PERFECTO (IRE) built on the promise of his chasing debut, even though not seen to best advantage, left with a bit too much to do; dropped out, mistake sixth, still plenty to do 3 out, shaken up after, kept on well, took third run-in, nearest at the finish.
KOTMASK (FR) was quickly back on song, the step up in grade rather than the return to this trip telling on him by the end; in touch, effort after 4 out, challenged 2 out, held in third when mistake last, no extra.
GENERAL MEDRANO (IRE) comes from a race at Plumpton that has been boosted since, but he was unable to repeat the form, possibly needing softer ground to be seen to best advantage; held up, shaken up after 4 out, made little impression.
IDALKO BIHOUE (FR) disappointed after 2 months off, dropping out as if all wasn't well, though connections were unable to offer an explanation; led until tenth, every chance when shaken up straight, weakened quickly.
OFF TO A FLYER (IRE) looks the part for chasing but dropped right away in the straight switched to fences in an admittedly warm race; prominent, ridden after 4 out, left behind soon after.
RUSSIAN RULER (IRE) upped in trip, was easy to back and ran poorly, never going with much comfort, even when he was rushed up to the leaders; held up, not always fluent, off the bridle before most, hung right, ridden early final circuit, rapid headway to lead eleventh, headed 4 out, weakened quickly, pulled up.
2m6½f novice handicap chase, Newbury
This looks form to view positively, the first 3 pulling a long way clear in the closing stages of a soundly-run race, all 3 clearly going to be significantly better chasers than they were hurdlers.
HENRY'S FRIEND (IRE) back up in trip, built significantly on the promise of his chasing debut, running to a useful level, one some way ahead of the pick of his hurdles form; tracked pace, shaken up before 4 out, lost place briefly, rallied to lead 2 out, kept on run-in, all out to hold on; has made a bright start over fences and is open to further improvement.
WALKING ON AIR (IRE) looks the part for chasing and, in good order after 8 months off, bettered his hurdling level of form straight away; held up, travelled well, headway 3 out, every chance next, kept on well run-in, just failed; sure to improve, he's well up to winning races over fences.
PASSING WELL (FR) has some strong form to his name but improved further as well, sticking to his task willingly back up in trip; held up, headway end of back straight, close up soon after, shaken up home turn, not quicken 3 out, rallied well run-in, stuck to task; will go on improving.
BALLYCAMUS (IRE) failed to repeat the form of his first effort over fences, though he would have finished closer but for belting one in the straight; led, not fluent second, headed early final circuit, led again thirteenth, headed when bad mistake 2 out, not recover.
NEON MOON (IRE) was well held, the first in trouble in the straight; tracked pace, not settle fully, not fluent eighth, dropped away early in straight.
LUBEAT FORAS (IRE) had been off under 3 weeks since his return from a lengthy absence and finished well held, his record very much one of a fragile performer; disputed lead until fifth, remained prominent, mistake eleventh, weakened before 3 out.
GOLDEN SON (FR) had a tongue strap on for the first time for his current yard but again stopped quickly, suggesting a problem; tracked pace, upsides sixth, led early final circuit, headed thirteenth, weakened before 3 out, pulled up.
