Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

An interesting race of its type, nearly all the field promising and at an early stage of their chasing career, the principals running to a useful level in a soundly-run affair.

BLOW YOUR WAD (IRE) built on the promise of his chasing debut behind subsequent Grade 1 winner Le Patron, his margin of victory in going one better meaning he's unlikely to go up a lot in the weights; in touch, shaken up 4 out, challenged next, edged ahead soon after last, kept on; likely to go well again.

OUTLAW PETER (IRE) was much improved on his third start over fences, bettering even the pick of his hurdles form; close up, travelled well, led tenth, led again 4 out, driven after, pecked last, headed run-in, not quicken late on; he's already shown his form at an admittedly easy 3m.

ES PERFECTO (IRE) built on the promise of his chasing debut, even though not seen to best advantage, left with a bit too much to do; dropped out, mistake sixth, still plenty to do 3 out, shaken up after, kept on well, took third run-in, nearest at the finish.

KOTMASK (FR) was quickly back on song, the step up in grade rather than the return to this trip telling on him by the end; in touch, effort after 4 out, challenged 2 out, held in third when mistake last, no extra.

GENERAL MEDRANO (IRE) comes from a race at Plumpton that has been boosted since, but he was unable to repeat the form, possibly needing softer ground to be seen to best advantage; held up, shaken up after 4 out, made little impression.

IDALKO BIHOUE (FR) disappointed after 2 months off, dropping out as if all wasn't well, though connections were unable to offer an explanation; led until tenth, every chance when shaken up straight, weakened quickly.

OFF TO A FLYER (IRE) looks the part for chasing but dropped right away in the straight switched to fences in an admittedly warm race; prominent, ridden after 4 out, left behind soon after.

RUSSIAN RULER (IRE) upped in trip, was easy to back and ran poorly, never going with much comfort, even when he was rushed up to the leaders; held up, not always fluent, off the bridle before most, hung right, ridden early final circuit, rapid headway to lead eleventh, headed 4 out, weakened quickly, pulled up.