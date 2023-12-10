Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

Timeform highlight a couple of novice handicap chases that look like strong form and should work out well

2½m novice handicap chase Lingfield, Thursday 30 November

The extended run-in made for an exciting spectacle with the first 3 holding every chance and giving their all, the form likely to prove strong for the grade, the first 2 in particular worth siding with again next time. PASSING WELL (FR) has wasted no time proving himself a better chaser than hurdler, going one better than on his debut in this sphere with the step up in trip suiting well, showing a good attitude to go alongside his stamina; jumped soundly, disputed lead until fourth, went on after eighth, tackled from home turn, kept on well run-in, proved game; he's open to further improvement. HEVA ROSE (FR) backed up her winning return, doing little wrong despite the narrow reversal under a penalty, shaping as though a stiffer test may eke more from her; chased leaders, jumped fluently, challenged home turn, outpaced usual 2 out, rallied run-in, stuck to task. INVINCIBLE NAO (FR) left his chasing debut form behind, this probably as good as anything he produced over hurdles for the yard; in touch, mistake eighth, challenged home turn, every chance still run-in, no extra only late on; he may do better still in this sphere, seemingly less headstrong this season. THOR DE CERISY (FR), in first-time tongue strap, was again ridden patiently and failed to come on for his recent run, offering less encouragement if anything; raced off the pace, lost ground entering straight, never a threat. GREY D'ALCO (FR) ran no better than on return, dropping away as though one with problems; disputed lead, went on fourth, not fluent eighth, headed soon after, dropped away usual 4 out.

2m½f novice handicap chase Newbury, Friday 1 December

Invariably this is quite a warm race that it can pay to follow, and this year's contest looks no different, the sole previous chase scorer running out a ready winner but not hard to pick out promise behind. DJELO (FR) made it 2-2 over fences in impressive fashion, having a full complement to jump this time and coping well in the main, soon back on an even keel after his one error and still seeming to have a fair bit left at the finish; chased leaders, close up when mistake 5 out, went on after 2 out, drew clear final 100 yds under hands-and-heels ride; open to further improvement, there'll still be some mileage from a mark in the low-mid-140s, though he'll also have the option of going up in grade. PERSIAN TIME, a lightly-raced hurdler, shaped encouragingly with his attentions turned to chasing after 7 months off; waited with, not settle fully early on, not fluent 5 out, progress 2 out, untidy last, left behind by winner final 100 yds, not unduly punished; likely to improve and well capable of going one better in something similar. RICHHILL (IRE), easy to back, matched hurdles form this time in spite of the drop in trip, the potential there for him to do better again back over further; close up, untidy seventh, effort when not fluent 3 out, outpaced between last 2, plugged on flat. RUSSIAN RULER (IRE) ended last season in good heart and showed aptitude for chasing following yet another breathing operation after 7 months off; held up, not fluent fourth, pecked eighth, hung left early in straight, steadied into last, late headway; he's probably better when ridden positively, and can improve on this next time. HECOULDBETHEONE (IRE) shaped better than the bare result on chasing bow, to the extent that he looks something to bet on next time; led, jumped boldly, took strong hold, headed after 2 out, just over 2 lengths down in third when stumbled last, no extra; he hasn't always been the stoutest of finishers but chasing could be the making of him and he'll take some beating in a 0-120 next time, with improvement on the cards. LALLYGAG (GER) has the pedigree and build for chasing, and will surely improve on this initial effort, just seeming a bit caught out by the drop to 2m; in touch, went a bit in snatches, lost ground 3 out, left behind, not knocked about.