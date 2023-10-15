Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

Timeform highlight a pair of two-year-old races from the last couple of weeks which seem sure to throw up plenty of winners.

Saturday, October 7 9f maiden, Curragh

Plenty of eye-catching pedigrees on show in this maiden which should throw up its share of winners, and it was newcomers to the fore as a trio drew clear from the rest of the pack, Illinois running out an impressive winner. ILLINOIS (by Galileo: brother to 3 winners, including smart 1½m/12.3f (Chester Vase) winner Venice Beach and useful 1m-9.4f winner Broadway and half-brother to several winners, including top-class winner up to 1½m Danedream (2-y-o 6f winner, by Lomitas), won King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: dam unraced), bred in the purple, was a little uneasy in the betting but looked out of the top drawer as he made a winning start to his career, having matters quickly in hand once hitting the front; handy, travelled well, pushed along entering straight, led over 2f out, in command entering final 1f, kept on well; he's an exciting prospect and has already entered some markets as short as 20/1 for next year's Epsom Derby. SOUL OF SPAIN (€50,000Y, €160,000 2-y-o: by Phoenix Of Spain: fourth foal: half-brother to useful winner up to 1¼m (stays 2m) Castlebar and winner up to 5.5f Napa Spirit (both by Invincible Spirit): dam, 8.4f-11f winner, half-sister to smart winner up to 1m Yellow Rosebud) shaped with plenty of encouragement first time up, comfortably faring best of those from off the pace and chinning his stable companion late on for the runner-up spot; dwelt, held up, pushed along over 3f out, chased leader under 2f out, stayed on, took second close home; open to improvement. BACCHANALIAN (by Siyouni: third foal: dam 1m winner out of useful 11.3f winner Demurely, herself half-sister to very smart winner up to 1½m L'Ancresse) looks a good sort physically and shaped well on debut, momentarily looking to throw down a challenge to the winner until that one turned on the afterburners; mid-division, headway on bridle under 3f out, ran green initially under pressure but knuckled down once ridden over 1f out and stayed on, lost second close home though pulled clear of rest; sure to progress and win races. INVENTION (€250,000Y: by Galileo: seventh foal: brother to smart winner up to 9f Rain Goddess (2-y-o 7f winner) and closely related to useful 1¼m-1½m winner Dream With Me (by Frankel): dam, maiden (should have stayed 1m), out of 1000 Guineas winner Virginia Waters), whose sister Rain Goddess finished runner-up twice at the top level, headed the market but looked badly in need of the experience, doing very well to finish best of the rest behind the leading trio in the circumstances; mid-division, ran green (carried head bit high), driven around halfway, outpaced entering straight, bumped under 2f out, plugged on; should have learned plenty from this and is open to significant improvement.

NAVAJO SCOUT, easy to back kept to maiden company, ran to a similar level to last time; mid-division, not settle fully, shaken up entering straight, plugged on. CULT FIGURE (85,000F, 58,000Y: by Dark Angel: second foal: dam, 1m-9.4f winner, half-sister to useful 2-y-o 6f/7f winner Bible Black) wasn't seen to best effect out wide on the track, but showed a bit nevertheless; dwelt, held up, headway under 3f out, effort flattened out; better to come. WALTER HARTRIGHT (€68,000F, €65,000Y: by Saxon Warrior: third foal: dam unraced half-sister to dams of smart 5f performer Cotai Glory and very smart performer up to 1m Saffron Beach) wasn't seen to best effect on debut; raced wide, soon steadied, effort entering straight, bumped under 2f out, steady headway soon after, never landed a blow. FINE PRINT (€48,000F, €64,000 2-y-o: by Zoffany: first foal: dam, 9.7f winner, closely related to 7f/1m winner One Spirit and 7f winner Some Spirit (both useful), fitted with a tongue strap, shaped as if in need of the experience; raced off the pace, ridden entering straight, never dangerous. SOLAR SAVING set the standard of those with experience but possibly found the race coming too soon after just 3 days off, well worth another chance as a result; prominent, pushed along over 3f out, led briefly over 2f out, folded. MONT ST MICHEL (by Galileo: sixth foal: brother to US 1m winner Switch In Time and useful 1¼m winner (stayed 1¾m) Kiss You Later and half-brother to 10.7f-1½m winner (stays 2m) Make The Switch (by Dansili): dam US Grade 1 7f winner), bred to need time and distance, shaped accordingly; in rear, driven around halfway, made no impression; will stay 1¼m+. MEXICAN JOE again showed little; in touch, not settle fully, shaken up under 4f out, weakened from 2f out. FIGHTER, who attracted support, fared no better than on debut; led until around first 2f, remained prominent, outpaced early in straight, short of room over 2f out, soon beaten. TOUR OF DUTY (€170,000F, 450,000Y: by Camelot: fifth foal: half-brother to French 12.5f winner Seelie (by Le Havre): dam, 2-y-o 6f winner, half-sister to very smart winner up to 1½m (including Moyglare Stud Stakes) Chelsea Rose, herself dam of St Leger winner Kew Gardens, runner-up in Irish St Leger) wasn't seen to best effect, should come on for the experience; raced wide, in touch, pushed along over 4f out, no extra from 2f out. TSUNAMI SPEED, who sweated up beforehand, ran even worse without the tongue strap this time over the 2f longer trip; raced off the pace, never dangerous. LIBERTY LOOMING, after 3 months off, was upped 3f in trip and again finished well held; close up early, raced freely and went on around first 2f, raced clear soon after, closed down entering straight, headed under 3f out, weakened. NOBODY (€5,000Y: by Estidhkaar: fourth foal: half-brother to winner up to 6f Arriba Arriba (by Outstrip): dam 6f winner) made little appeal on paper and lost all chance at the start.

Friday, October 13 7f minor event, York

A valuable minor event still in its infancy with no fewer than 6 last-time-out winners in attendance, and although a pair of improvers with previous fought this out, it's some of those who finished just outside of the frame that appeal as the best long-term prospects, notably the inexperienced pair Candonomore and African Spirit, the latter having little go right; it was a strongly-run event and both the winner and the well-backed third were suited by how it unfolded, the reliable Nellie Leylax best of those who were on the speed. APIARIST, whose last run is easily excused, showed much improved form to get off the mark under more testing conditions, channelling his energy in a much more efficient manner (despite sweating up beforehand) reverted to patient tactics, suited by the way the race developed but no faulting his attitude in bagging a big pot; steadied at the start, in rear, smooth headway early in straight, ridden when switched under 3f out, every chance when hung left entering final 1f, edged ahead last ½f, proved game. SAILTHISSHIPALONE, back down in trip and on softer ground than previously, had finished ahead of the winner by a narrow margin twice before but found himself on the losing side this time, quickly resuming progress nonetheless, giving his all in defeat; in touch, travelled smoothly, produced to lead over 2f out, wandered soon after, tackled over 1f out, edged out last ½f. GREY CUBAN, strong in the betting with the yard in good form and Doncaster race working out well, ran creditably under more testing conditions, helped by being held up in a strongly-run race on first attempt at 7f and likely to stay further still; raced wide, held up, short of room after 1f, ridden early in straight, good progress over 2f out, kept on. NELLIE LEYLAX is a likeable type and continues in good heart, deserving extra credit after faring best of those ridden prominently; close up, led under 4f out, headed over 2f out, held when edged left approaching final 1f. CANDONOMORE, who'd beaten the first 2 over C&D on debut, ran to a similar level to last time but was still a bit raw and was better than the distance beaten, getting into contention before greenness/weakness found him out, likely to leave this behind as he matures into next season (rangy, good-topped type); mid-field, off the bridle long way out, carried left 4f out, effort on outer flank 3f out, challenged under 2f out, weakened and lost 2 places final 100 yards; handicaps are now a possible option and he remains one to keep on the right side. MR MONACO, on softer ground than previously, improved again after 7 weeks off, not having things go his way early on but putting in some good late work and looking ready for 1m+; mid-division, met some trouble after 2f, lost place entering straight and last at halfway, hung left under 2f out, kept on well, nearest at the finish, suited by the emphasis on stamina. AFRICAN SPIRIT, who'd created a fine impression on debut, wasn't seen to best effect, probably doing well to get involved at all after suffering early interference; raced wide, mid-field, shuffled back after 2f, ridden over 3f out, threatened 2f out, edged left entering final 1f, one paced; bred to be useful, has scope and should still improve. DAYMER BAY had something to find and ran as well as could be expected, suited by the strong pace back down in trip; dwelt, raced off the pace, driven early in straight, progress under 2f out, never a threat. JUNGLE MATE isn't certain to stay this far and, back on softer ground after 7 weeks off, is best not judged on this run; handy, ridden under 3f out, faded final 1f, not persevered with once held, raced closer to pace than ideal. THE COFFEE POD, whose win here last time was franked by the runner-up earlier on the card, is best excused this run having used up plenty of energy early on to get across from a wide draw, more testing conditions also a possible factor in him not getting home on his go at a trip he's not certain to relish; in touch, took strong hold, challenged under 3f out, weakened final 1f; there's plenty to like about him from a physical aspect (robust colt) and he could easily still make a useful 3-y-o. STRAIGHT A, back down in trip, can have a line put through this run; led, headed under 4f out, beaten when hung left over 1f out, ridden too aggressively. FRANCESCO BARACCA, down in trip, wasn't up to this better company; mid-division, ridden under 4f out, struggling when short of room 2f out, edged left soon after. LAMBERT really took the eye in appearance but seemed unsuited by conditions back down in trip; mid-field, brief headway under 3f out, dropped away approaching final 1f (not persevered with); has enjoyed a productive season and is well worth another chance. GONE ROGUE possibly found the race coming too soon on hat-trick bid, having given his all in the mud less than 2 weeks earlier; prominent, ridden 3f out, struggling when hung left under 2f out. SPANISH BLAZE, well backed, was unable to handle conditions but does continue to miss the break, first-time cheekpieces making no difference in that regard; dwelt, raced off the pace, progress halfway, left behind soon after, eased under 2f out. MIGUEL, under more testing conditions, is better judged on previous form; raced wide, close up, soon beaten, raced closer to pace than ideal.