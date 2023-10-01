Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

Timeform highlight a couple of two-year-old races from last week which seem sure to throw up plenty of winners.

Wednesday, 27 September 1m novice, Kempton

The bare form might only be fair but this appeals as a race that will probably work out in the long term, those in the places pulling clear, including a game pair who'd clashed here earlier in the month, the result the other way around this time, even after the runner-up had caused late interference to the improved Hebridean Nomad, and one that came from a bit further back than ideal; a few of the remainder are likely to be of interest when handicapping over longer distances next season, most notably High Point. HEBRIDEAN NOMAD, well backed, confirmed debut promise, overturning form with the runner-up and displaying a fine attitude to do so, even after receiving a bump from that rival late on; raced wide, prominent, ridden entering straight, edged left under 2f out, challenged entering final 1f, battled well to edged ahead close home; not yet the finished article and therefore further improvement is still to come, likely to stay 1¼m, too. DUNSTAN found only one too good for the second start in succession having been easy to back on this occasion, one that he'd defeated last time, the winner making his debut then admittedly, like that rival giving his all; prominent, went with enthusiasm, out wide early, led after 2f, driven over 2f out, tackled entering final 1f, edged left final 50 yards, edged out close home. WILLY CAMPBELL was sent off a huge price but left previous efforts well behind, shaping quite encouragingly in fact considering he came from much further back than the remainder in the frame, though he's rather shown his hand now in terms of an opening mark; mid-field, headway under pressure over 1f out, closed all the way to the line, pulled clear of remainder.

HIGH POINT ran to a similar level to last time, lacking a change of gear, even stepped up in trip and, although he hasn't progressed from debut yet, he does leave the impression that there may be more to come over middle distances next year, certainly possessing the pedigree to suggest so and qualified for handicaps now, too; led first 2f, remained prominent, pushed along home turn, lugged right over 2f out, one paced. BLAKE (22,000F, 10,000Y: by Zoffany: fourth foal: half-brother to 2-y-o 6f winner Special Secret (by Kodiac) and useful 7f winner Hotrocket (by Starspangledbanner): dam, Italian 7f/1m winner, half-sister to smart 1½m-1¾m winner Great Hall), one of only a pair of newcomers, offered something to work on despite being found wanting for know-how; raced wide, close up, pushed along 3f out, ran green early in straight, held when hung left entering final 1f, not unduly punished; seems to possess scope and likely to improve, the yard continuing to go better than for some time. BURLINGTON HOUSE looks to be being brought along gradually and needs another run for a handicap mark, this trip probably short of his optimum (likely to stay at least 1¼m); dwelt, mid-division, ridden when ran green under 2f out, steady headway final 1f, not knocked about, never a threat. PENALTY SHOOTOUT didn't appear to have learnt anything from first time up but the penny was starting to drop come the finish; raced off the pace, off the bridle long way out, hung right straight, progress approaching final 1f, never involved but finished with running left; he's clearly taking after his dam's side of the pedigree (likely to stay middle distances) and is another that will be qualified for a mark after another outing. NO MISCHIEF had split the front pair on debut but went backwards that effort by some margin; in touch, driven over 3f out, weakened over 1f out. SNEAKY BLINDER was still in need of the experience; dwelt, mid-field, driven halfway, left behind approaching final 1f. ARDARA ROSE (€22,000F, €30,000Y: by Churchill: fourth foal: closely related to 9.5f winner Densetsu (by Gleneagles) and half-sister to 7f winner (stays 1¼m) Zabeir (by El Kabeir): dam unraced half-sister to smart 1¼m-1½m winner Zanughan) made some appeal on paper and was very well backed (available at 25/1 earlier in the day) but showed only greenness; very slowly away, soon off bridle, switched soon after start, always behind. MAMIES DREAM continues to show little; always behind.

Thursday, 28 September 1m nursery, Newmarket

A race than unfolded in somewhat typical fashion for the track with those who came to the fore either ridden positively or racing near the stand rail, but it still appeals as potentially strong form, half nursery debutants and a pair from that category split by a fellow improver; the time was the quickest of the 3 races over this trip on the card, which included a 0-80 for older horses. STORMY WAVES, whose stable is going as well now as it has all year, showed much improved form to get off the mark on nursery debut, racing near the possibly favoured stand rail for most of the way but also showing a good attitude; prominent, ridden under 3f out, switched entering final 1f, stayed on to lead final strides; an expensive purchase, there'll be even more to come when upped to 1¼m and he's one to bear in mind again next time. THE CAMDEN COLT, whose rider is good value for claim, showed improved form upped further in trip, seeming to relish the return to front-running tactics and collared only late on after fending off the challenge of the third, albeit having perhaps been at an advantage racing on the stand rail; made running, went with enthusiasm, tackled under 2f out, edged out final strides. LAMBERT, back up in trip, took a step forward switched to a nursery and with Moore on board for the first time, shaping well having been caught a little wider than the pair who beat him, giving way only close home; close up, ridden over 2f out, every chance under 2f out, edged left last ½f, not quicken only late on; will remain of interest. ALFRED, turned out again quickly under a penalty, ran creditably back up in trip, coming from further back than the others in the frame in higher grade than he need contest; held up, headway under pressure 2f out, became slightly unbalanced in the Dip soon after, never on terms. CAELAN ran to a similar level as last time upped in trip despite seeming to not handle the undulations all that well making turf/nursery debut, residual greenness also a factor for all he's already hinted at quirks; raced off the pace, hampered soon after start, driven under 3f out, still plenty to do when hung left under 2f out, kept on final 1f, never landed a blow. BLOWN AWAY had beaten the winner last time but failed to meet expectations switched to a nursery, excuses hard to come by; mid-field, edged right soon after start, effort 2f out, beaten when edged right approaching final 1f. GRANNY BUDGIE, upped to 1m, possibly found this one race too many after what has been a rather intensive start to her career; reared leaving stalls, in touch, met some trouble soon after start, driven 3f out, dropped away under 2f out, eased; type to bounce back quickly. CENTURION DREAM ran no sort of race in a much deeper contest than last time, possibly resenting the fitting of blinkers but a concern all the same that they've been already applied; slowly into stride, carried right soon after start, carried head bit awkwardly, always behind.