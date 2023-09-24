Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

Timeform highlight a couple of races from last week that are worth viewing positively and should provide strong form to follow.
A good field for a Thirsk novice and the form of a well-run race is worth viewing positively.
ZABRISKIE POINT set a good standard judged on his fourth in the strongest nursery of the season at the Ebor meeting and resumed winning ways back in a novice, as expected benefiting from the step up in trip; chased leader, led under pressure entering final 1f, stayed on; he'll stay 1m and is sure to win more races.
CASTLE IN THE SAND (IRE) built on his debut promise this time, perhaps no coincidence that it came back on softer ground; forced pace, headed entering final 1f, stuck to task; it's not out of the question that he gets into nurseries lightly after this improved effort.
CANDONOMORE (FR) is shaping up well and is going to be a 3-y-o to follow in 2024, this promising effort back from 8 weeks off sure to aid his development; mid-division, shaken up 2f out, every chance approaching final 1f, one paced, not knocked about.
SKY HAWK (67,000Y: by Advertise: fifth foal: half-brother to winner up to 9.5f Noble Lineage (2-y-o 8.6f winner, by Iffraaj) and 1½m winner (stays 2m) Gliding Bay (by Muhaarar): dam winner up to 1¼m (2-y-o 8.6f winner) who stayed 1½m) should learn from the experience; slowly into stride, in rear, ran green, headway over 1f out, kept on, not knocked about; will improve.
NABILOV (IRE) (by Cracksman: first foal: dam 1¼m winner out of smart 9f-10.7f winner Mid Mon Lady) bred for longer trips, was very green; mid-division, pushed along halfway, plugged on; should improve.
GIVITAWHIRL (48,000F, 75,000Y: by Golden Horn: half-brother to several winners, including high-class 1¼m-1½m (including King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes/Prince of Wales's Stakes) winner Poet's Word (by Poet's Voice) and smart winner up to 1m (stayed 10.5f) Malabar (2-y-o 7f winner, by Raven's Pass): dam 9.5f-11f winner) made plenty of appeal on pedigree but looks one for the longer term; held up, weakened under 2f out.
A useful contest and the form has a strong look to it, the winner back on the up at the chief expense of a pair that came into it on the back of career bests; the pace was sound and things got tight for a couple as the leaders came back to them close home.
UNEQUAL LOVE resumed winning ways back in calmer waters, helped by having a sound gallop to aim at back at 6f and going away at the line; dwelt, in rear, effort out wide home turn, quickened to lead well inside final 1f, well on top finish; remains with potential.
MINNETONKA (IRE) confirmed she's back to her very best from a 4 lb higher mark than at Wolverhampton; waited with, good headway 2f out, led final 1f, no extra close home.
HELLO QUEEN (IRE) backed up her improved Doncaster effort, faring best of the pair that forced a sound gallop and looking more straightforward under pressure this time; disputed lead, chased leader halfway, led again over 1f out, headed soon after, no extra only late on.
MERSEA (FR) shaped as if still in good form and is eligible for much lesser contests than this one; dwelt, in touch, effort when met some trouble entering final 1f, kept on.
GLORIOUS ANGEL (IRE) wasn't disgraced, the positive tactics probably overdone a touch; disputed lead, took strong hold, went on around halfway, headed over 1f out, faded.
KITAI (IRE) again wasn't seen to best effect, denied room to work with for much of the straight; slowly into stride, in rear, travelled better than most, headway when not clear run 2f out, ridden when short of room final 1f, not recover.
SHANDY STAR (IRE) failed to come on for recent run; mid-division, left behind early in straight.
