Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

ZABRISKIE POINT set a good standard judged on his fourth in the strongest nursery of the season at the Ebor meeting and resumed winning ways back in a novice, as expected benefiting from the step up in trip; chased leader, led under pressure entering final 1f, stayed on; he'll stay 1m and is sure to win more races.

CASTLE IN THE SAND (IRE) built on his debut promise this time, perhaps no coincidence that it came back on softer ground; forced pace, headed entering final 1f, stuck to task; it's not out of the question that he gets into nurseries lightly after this improved effort.

CANDONOMORE (FR) is shaping up well and is going to be a 3-y-o to follow in 2024, this promising effort back from 8 weeks off sure to aid his development; mid-division, shaken up 2f out, every chance approaching final 1f, one paced, not knocked about.

SKY HAWK (67,000Y: by Advertise: fifth foal: half-brother to winner up to 9.5f Noble Lineage (2-y-o 8.6f winner, by Iffraaj) and 1½m winner (stays 2m) Gliding Bay (by Muhaarar): dam winner up to 1¼m (2-y-o 8.6f winner) who stayed 1½m) should learn from the experience; slowly into stride, in rear, ran green, headway over 1f out, kept on, not knocked about; will improve.

NABILOV (IRE) (by Cracksman: first foal: dam 1¼m winner out of smart 9f-10.7f winner Mid Mon Lady) bred for longer trips, was very green; mid-division, pushed along halfway, plugged on; should improve.

GIVITAWHIRL (48,000F, 75,000Y: by Golden Horn: half-brother to several winners, including high-class 1¼m-1½m (including King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes/Prince of Wales's Stakes) winner Poet's Word (by Poet's Voice) and smart winner up to 1m (stayed 10.5f) Malabar (2-y-o 7f winner, by Raven's Pass): dam 9.5f-11f winner) made plenty of appeal on pedigree but looks one for the longer term; held up, weakened under 2f out.