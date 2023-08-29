Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

Read Timeform's reports on a couple of strong three-year-old handicaps from the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York.

Friday 25 August 1m three-year-old handicap, York

A smaller field than usual for this valuable 3-y-o contest but the form looks as strong as it is most years, the likeable Silver Sword getting back on the up and scoring with a bit up his sleeve from a fellow improver and a last-time-out scorer, both of whom will remain just as interesting as the winner. SILVER SWORD didn't get home over a longer trip in testing conditions at Goodwood but quickly resumed progress back on much firmer ground, posting a performance that suggested his improvement may not have stalled just yet, impressing with how he went through this valuable contest and also how he was swiftly in the lead when asked, doing just enough once there under hand riding, providing an up-and-coming yard with its biggest success since relocating to these shores; in touch, travelled well, switched over 2f out, quickened to lead soon after, closed down last ½f, had bit in hand; he's entered in the Cambridgeshire and that would look the ideal next port of call were he to get in, likely to go there with every chance with that contest very much suited to 3-y-os on the up. CATCH THE PADDY (IRE), who goes well at this track, was well backed with the yard having a fine week and ran a cracker after 7 weeks off (also had breathing operation), this his first attempt at 1m and seeing it out well which opens up new options; mid-division, took keen hold, driven under 3f out, switched under 2f out, good headway soon after, kept on; it's worth noting that he's yet to tackle his elders and could eke a bit more progress when doing so, very much the sort that will remain of interest. BAJAN BANDIT, back up in trip, has thrived since joining current yard and ran at least as well in defeat as when winning here in a lower grade the time before, typically giving his all; led, headed 2f out, edged right over 1f out, stuck to task; judged on the strength of this form he'd take all the beating in a 0-90, another that is yet to tackle older horses, too. TAFREEJ (IRE), after 6 weeks off, is a reliable sort and typically gave running but also let himself down at the start, something that's becoming a trait, which will mean he may come with risks attached from a betting perspective; patiently ridden, ridden 3f out, headway when switched under 2f out, ran on. GLENFINNAN (IRE), back on firmer ground, took the eye in appearance and took a step back in the right direction returned to a higher grade, but without having any excuses; handy, ridden over 2f out, faded final 1f.

MODESTY (IRE), edgy/sweating, wasn't disgraced on handicap debut but again failed to keep straight and connections may be tempted to geld him soon; raced wide, mid-field, ridden when hung left under 3f out, headway over 1f out, effort flattened out. POWER OF GOLD arrived in good heart but wasn't up to this better company; mid-field, driven 2f out, never dangerous; type to bounce back quickly when returned to his pay grade. ENGLISH OAK, one of the least exposed, looks on a workable opening mark but proved to be a disappointment (easy to back), this possibly coming a bit too soon in his development; steadied at the start, raced off the pace, took strong hold, ridden under 3f out, brief headway under 2f out, no further impression, eased late on; there is certainly plenty to like about him physically (tall sort) and may yet develop into a potentially smart prospect. FINN'S CHARM followed a good run last week with a below-par one; prominent, driven under 2f out, dropped away final 1f, not persevered with once held. ALZAHIR (FR), who sweated up beforehand, ran poorly on first outing since leaving John & Thady Gosden (sold 82.000 gns) after 5 months off and continues to be held back by his exuberance; close up, ridden 3f out, edged left over 1f out, left behind soon after. DEAR MY FRIEND attracted support after 9 weeks off dropped back in trip/into handicap company for the first time but ran badly; dwelt, stumbled after 1f, came wide early in straight, hung left over 1f out, always behind.

Saturday 26 August 1¾m three-year-old handicap, York

Hard if not impossible to better any handicap roll of honour featuring Hamish, Coltrane and Soulcombe in 3 of the last 4 years alone, cementing the Melrose's status as a more informative staying handicap for 3-y-os than even Royal Ascot or Goodwood offer, that Middle Earth could surge clear so decisively of a strung-out field full of lightly-raced improvers marking him out as another potentially high-class winner, a strong gallop having ensured stamina and resolution were tested. MIDDLE EARTH progressed plenty more in line with a well-run race and further step up in trip, making his opening mark look woefully inadequate as he took command of another good Melrose field in a matter of seconds, flourishing as it is as a 3-y-o yet very much built to go on improving well into next year as well; held up, he made good headway out wide over 2f out and quickened to lead over 1f out without his rider having to go for anything like the maximum, staying on well to maintain his lead over the runner-up thereafter as the pair came a little way clear; he's a potential 'Cup' horse provided the lure of likely big offers to move abroad doesn't prove too strong. DENMARK hadn't delivered hiked in class for the Ballysax yet put up a performance verging on pattern-class stepping into a handicap from a lofty mark (conceding 4 lb to winner), doing well to see things out so strongly considering the first-time blinkers had lit him up early on his first run since the spring; mid-field, not settle fully, pushed along 3f out, chased leader over 1f out, kept on well, pulled clear of remainder; still very lightly raced, with all 4 starts so far spaced out, there should be some good races with his name on them assuming he gets a clearer run at racing. FOX JOURNEY duly had no problem at all with the longer trip and, what's more, promises to stay further still, seeing out every yard as he ran into a place from a fair way back faced with likely more suitable ground than at Goodwood (when well adrift of The Goat); held up, pushed along under 4f out, more in front than behind under 2f out but worked into share of fourth 1f out and stayed on to take third on line; he'll remain of interest in handicaps, with hardly a blip on his record so far. LORDSHIP (GER) had his winning run ended, not having the chance the market suggested in this higher-calibre handicap from 9 lb higher but compromised by the start as well, emerging with credit under the circumstances by hitting the frame; missed the break, in rear, still plenty to do over 3f out, stayed on from 2f out, just edged out of third on line. ALHAMBRA PALACE let himself down with the wayward display off the bridle as he failed in his hat-trick bid but not before he'd looked firmly at home in a much higher grade of handicap, his errancy hopefully a one-off tackling ground firmer than good for the first time; not so well drawn as some and soon steadied as a result, travelled fluently but still plenty to do 4f out, headway when hung badly left from 3f out and ended up on far rail, still threatened briefly before no extra only well inside final 1f.

THE GOAT failed to repeat his Goodwood effort faced with vastly different conditions, having handled bottomless ground in rare fashion when ahead of Fox Journey; tracked pace, outpaced 5f out, not quicken straight; he should have a fair few opportunities back in the mud in the autumn, when he'll give a much fairer guide as to whether a 12 lb rise for his preceding rout is indeed potentially generous. VAGUELY ROYAL (IRE), gelded since landing the odds at Doncaster, shaped better than the distance beaten suggests switched to a handicap 9 weeks on, looking fit following his break so presumably just not a dour stayer; broke well and pressed leader briefly early but taken back to race in touch from wide draw (took keen hold), chased leaders approaching straight, threatened under 3f out, effort flattened out. TRUE LEGEND (IRE) again shaped well despite finishing worse than mid-field, already on 3 wins for the year but not done yet, briefly breaking this race apart before that aggressive move told (had been keen to post); led over 1f, chased leader after, led on bridle again straight, kicked on over 3f out, worn down over 1f out, no extra. EDGE OF DARKNESS (IRE) was found out trying to run the finish out of a much higher-quality field from 6 lb higher; soon led, headed straight, left behind gradually. GOLDEN MOVE has suddenly stopped progressing just when it had seemed he was set to climb the handicap ranks; soon steadied, raced freely, pushed along over 4f out, made no impression. GOLDENSTATEWARRIOR (IRE) failed to improve for a new yard right away (formerly with Johnny Murtagh) after 3 months off, the longer trip neither here nor there on the day; tracked pace, pushed along straight, left behind. CHILLHI (IRE) faced a stiffer task in a handicap of this quality; in touch until straight, hung left, carried head bit awkwardly, left behind from 3f out. DAVIDEO ran too badly to be true, consistently inconsistent in his brief career to date; in rear, raced freely, ridden straight, no response, eased off.