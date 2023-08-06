Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

Timeform highlight two races from Goodwood which look like strong pieces of form and should work out well.

Tuesday, August 1 1m fillies' handicap

A useful fillies' handicap contested mainly by three-year-olds and it contained several relatively interesting types, plenty of whom finished in the first half of the field, but unsurprisingly for a big field around here it was a race where tactics and track position played a part, several meeting trouble towards the inner as the principals swept down the outer from off a strong gallop. CHOISYA had a valid excuse at Royal Ascot and, without the cheekpieces and back under a fully-fledged rider, wasted no time getting back on the up, having no problems with the softest ground she's encountered; mid-field, hampered briefly halfway, smooth headway out wide over 2f out, led around 2f out, shaken up soon after, ridden out; gradually progressive profile should continue to stand her in good stead. NOVUS again ran well, but again looked uncomfortable with the early pace despite stepping back up in trip; in rear, went in snatches, good headway out wide 2f out, every chance over 1f out, kept on, suited by coming from off the pace in a well-run race; this confirms she's still on a workable mark and headgear might be worth a try at some point. (WON AT GOODWOOD ON THURSDAY). ROWAYEH beat a subsequent listed race winner at Sandown and improved again after a seven-week break, sensibly given a more patient ride than previously this year; patiently ridden, shaken up over 2f out, progress soon after, edged right down camber, ran on; she's lightly raced and going the right way, so should have little trouble picking up another handicap or two before the end of the season. ROYAL DRESS confirmed the improvement shown last time and her stamina for this longer trip; held up, raced freely, switched to outer 2f out, good headway final 1f, finished with running left, nearest at the finish.

SHE'S HOT, who'd had a breathing operation during eight-week break, ran well in first-time cheekpieces, backing up her good Newbury effort (strong form), and was a bit better than the distance beaten suggests as well; mid-field, caught behind wall of horses 2f out, got gap over 1f out, ran on late, not knocked about; will prove suited by a return to 9f+. BACK SEE DAA, making handicap debut, ran best race and left the impression she could have more to offer in this sphere; handy, travelled well, had to wait for gap over 2f out and didn't really get space to open up fully until 1f out, kept on, raced closer to pace than ideal. YOUNGEST bounced back from a low-key start to the year, showing improved form and looking better than the distance beaten suggests, also more straightforward than at Royal Ascot; mid-field, pushed along over 3f out, not clear run 2f out, hampered again around 1f out, kept on; she settled better with first-time hood fitted and now looks worth a try at 1¼m. RAJINDRI, making handicap debut, ran creditably, especially as she ended up making her challenge on the far rail when all the principals came down the centre of the track; mid-field, snatched up halfway, denied a run over 2f out, switched approaching final 1f, one paced; she's eligible for weaker races and capable of making a bigger impact off this sort of mark another day. BELHAVEN is probably too high in the weights for a race of this nature, but wasted no time getting back to form; dwelt, in rear, switched final 1f, late headway. LADY MOJITO, upped in trip, wasn't in the same form as last time, but is another who was perhaps unsuited by where she ended up making her challenge; mid-field, switched to far rail at cutaway 2f out, no extra final 1f.

STORMY SEA, after 11 weeks off, failed to meet expectations on handicap bow, seeming unsuited by the track; slowly into stride, patiently ridden, shaken up under 3f out, not quicken; the form of her Haydock win has worked out quite well and she's clearly thought capable of better, so she's not one to write off when back on a more conventional track. ZOUZANNA hasn't kicked on from reappearance win yet, but probably remains best judged on that effort; prominent, loomed up 3f out, pushed along over 2f out, faded final 1f, made effort earlier than ideal. ESPRESSOO failed to confirm previous form, not seen to anything like such good effect with front-running tactics retained; led, headed 2f out, weakened final 1f, went off too hard. GOOD GRACIOUS can have this run ignored; raced very wide, mid-field, went prominent soon after halfway, weakening when slightly hampered 2f out. FLOATING SPIRIT has been handed a stiff-looking mark and never threatened in first-time cheekpieces after 12 weeks off, though did seem unsuited by the track; in rear, pushed along 3f out, hung right over 1f out, never a threat. HI CLARE, in a much better race than she need contest, can have this run overlooked; pressed leader, dropped away from 2f out, went off too hard. PEACE OF MINE was well held, is going the wrong way; prominent, raced freely, ridden 3f out, hung right 2f out, dropped away. SYSTEM, after 12 months off, is best not judged on this run; mid-field, headway 3f out, switched soon after, badly hampered 2f out, lost place, not recover.

Thursday, August 3 1m2f three-year-old handicap

A superb renewal of what is usually a strong event that included no less than six last-time-out winners and, although the favourite was below expectations, it's form to follow for a while yet, the much improved Royal Rhyme looking every inch a pattern performer, powering clear of some likeable and thriving types, those in the frame all bound to be of interest next time and winners seem certain to come from this; as can be the case it proved hard to come from too far back, Baltic Voyage worth a pass on that front, though there were no hard luck stories. ROYAL RHYME had been freshened up by an 11-week break and quickly resumed progress, going through this with ease and soon sealing matters returned to more testing conditions, all three of his successes having been under such, taking his form to a smart level and certainly looking the type that can go on to better things; handy, travelled strongly, led under 2f out, driven clear; pattern races now surely await and he's one to follow granted some ease underfoot. HAVE SECRET, whose stable is going well, is hugely likeable and remains in top form after six weeks off, unlucky to bump into a group performer on this occasion; close up, ridden under 3f out, kept on, no impression on winner; he's contested high-end three-year-old events so far this campaign and is one to look out for against his elders, certainly plenty of opportunities in the North to prove that this sort of mark is still a lenient one. ALSAKIB, on softer ground than previously, wasn't sure to stay this far on pedigree upped further in trip but matched previous form making handicap debut in what looks a strong race; mid-field, headway under pressure over 2f out, took third near line; bred to be at least useful and remains open to improvement. COVERDALE might've had winning run ended in a more competitive contest but shaped well nonetheless, coming from further back than those who beat him having been drawn much higher and giving his all in defeat; waited with, driven over 3f out, denied a run soon after, steady progress from 2f out, switched last ½f (lost third close home); he's another that's well up to defying this sort of mark when back against lesser opposition. CRACK SHOT looked to have been let off lightly by handicapper having been beaten by a good prospect last time and, upped in trip and under more testing conditions, wasn't disgraced in a much higher grade than need be, likely to exploit this mark soon; prominent, ridden under 3f out, led briefly 2f out, edged right 1f out, faded.

GARDEN ROUTE, who sweated up beforehand, failed to meet expectations sent handicapping over a longer trip and on softer ground than previously, seeming to find this coming to soon in his development and likely too have learnt from the experience, though it is worth noting that he is already gelded; in touch, ridden out wide under 3f out, weakening when wandered over 1f out, hung right final 1f. SILVER SWORD arrived on the up but was found out in better company, the return to this trip under more testing conditions perhaps a bit too much of a test; mid-division, took keen hold, effort over 2f out, beaten when carried right over 1f out. THEORYOFEVERYTHING, in first-time cheekpieces, ran below form, the longer trip neither here nor there; raced off the pace, driven early in straight, steady headway 2f out, never dangerous. BALTIC VOYAGE is best not judged on this run back up in grade/against just his own age group, finding himself too far back to ever get remotely involved; in rear, ridden over 3f out, carried right under 3f out, switched under 2f out, merely passed beaten horses. KILLYBEGS WARRIOR wasn't in anywhere near the same form as when winning last time encountering softer ground than previously, that form having not worked out; mid-division, ridden 3f out, left behind under 2f out, hung right soon after. PERFUSE had shaped much better than the result at Royal Ascot, that form franked by the winner in the Gordon Stakes later on the card, but proved to be a disappointment (sweated up beforehand) back down in trip and with Moore on board for the first time; dwelt, raced off the pace, driven over 3f out, never involved (not persevered with); in top hands and is well worth another chance to confirm promise of penultimate run. FINN'S CHARM under more testing conditions after six weeks off, didn't get home over 2f longer trip; led, headed 2f out, dropped away over 1f out. GOLDSBOROUGH looked a hard ride switched to handicaps after six weeks off, impossible to blame the track having already won here, gelding him an option; went in snatches, hung right under 2f out, wandered soon after, always behind. PROMOTER, whose latest start nine weeks earlier has thrown up winners, ran no sort of race; dwelt, mid-field, lost place halfway, struggling when hung right under 2f out. ENTRANCEMENT found this too competitive but isn't one to give up on when returned to her pay grade, the winner of Salisbury race having given the form a timely boost here the previous day; raced wide, close up, driven early in straight, soon beaten.