Timeform highlight a couple of handicap hurdles that are worth viewing positively and should provide form to follow.

Thursday 23 March 2m5f handicap hurdle, Ludlow

A steady gallop shouldn't stop this form from being viewed positively, the unexposed winner always holding one that arrived in good form. Amrons Sage confirmed previous promise, justifying support at the second attempt in a handicap, coping well with the emphasis on speed for one who'll surely get 3m in time; chased leader, quickened to lead 3 out, awkward next, driven out; open to further improvement. Whatsupwithyou again ran well, finding only a less-exposed one too good; waited with, close up entering straight, not fluent 3 out, stayed on from last. Duke Of Moravia ran creditably but would probably have benefited from making it more of a test, tapped for toe as soon as the pace finally lifted; made running, headed 3 out, second when not fluent last, one paced. No No Tango shaped as if still in good form, an error coming just as the race was beginning to take shape; prominent, ridden when bad mistake 3 out, kept on. Your Band, back in headgear, ran no better than on return; held up, slow first, ridden 4 out, left behind early in straight. Spring Meadow, making handicap debut, is going the wrong way and has plenty to prove on the back of this uncooperative display; in rear, looked awkward, behind when pulled up before home turn.

Friday 24 March 3m handicap hurdle, Musselburgh

A valuable prize for a fair contest and it looks solid form, reliable types filling the places with the timefigure adding further substance, though it proved hard to get involved from the rear, the fourth faring easily the best on that front. Curley Finger doubled career tally, relishing the switch to front-running tactics and displaying a willing attitude in first-time cheekpieces, bagging a decent pot for the grade; made running, went with zest, untidy fourth, driven between 3 out and 2 out, not fluent last, joined soon after, dug deep under pressure; he's got the scope for chasing. Faithfulflyer had bumped into a subsequent winner last time and ran well back up in trip, giving his all; in touch, travelled well, ridden 2 out, upsides approaching last, edged left, kept on; likeable type. Ribeye, backed at long odds, deserves credit for consistency and is eligible for much lesser contests than this; ridden closer to pace than usual, untidy seventh, driven entering straight, every chance 2 out, kept on. Lastofthecosmics, who has a good record at this track, shaped well, faring easily the best of those from off the pace; patiently ridden, headway under pressure home turn, took fourth last, never on terms; on a good mark and will remain of plenty of interest, especially in a 0-100. Starlyte, whose stable is going well, wasted no time getting back on track; close up, ridden end of back straight, plugged on.

Lock Down Luke wasn't disgraced, though the handicapper looks in charge for now; mid-division, mistake fourth, smooth headway eleventh, ridden next, weakening when hung right approaching last, not fluent there. Bridge Road ran a typical race; mid-field, driven end of back straight, hung right before 2 out, bad mistake there, hit last, carried head high, never dangerous. Crossing The Bar was let down by jumping having been friendless in the betting; raced off the pace, made mistakes, driven entering straight, never involved. Fortcanyon produced a laboured effort and is probably worth a try in headgear; raced lazily, mistake 2 out, always behind. Shoeshine Boy, well backed, possibly found the race coming too soon 8 days on from a big effort in the mud; raced wide, mid-division, ridden eleventh, dropped away home turn. You Some Boy found it tough going up in grade; raced wide, in touch, hit tenth, driven after next, dropped away early in straight. Red Missile merely underlined inconsistency, seeming to down tools having not been able to get to the front; handy, lost place after fifth, struggling early final circuit, pulled up after tenth. Kadex, back in cheekpieces, found run of good form coming to an abrupt halt; mid-division, slow fourth, bad mistake ninth, ridden end of back straight, lost touch soon after, pulled up. Imperial Sachin's ran even worse; raced wide/off the pace, hit sixth, pulled up end of back straight.