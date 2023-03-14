Timeform highlight a couple of all-weather handicaps that look like strong form for the grade and should provide form to follow.

Tuesday March 14 5f handicap, Southwell

This is 3-y-o handicap form that should prove strong, the first 3 home all having plenty to recommend them, the winner well on top at the finish despite looking a touch quirky, likely to hold his own in better company if his talent can be channelled the right way. Great State showed much improved form on handicap debut to record a second success, albeit showing some quirks as jinked left and flashed his tail once hitting the front, though far enough in front for it not to matter in the end; mid-field, headway under 2f out, led inside final 1f, in control when hung badly left final 50 yds; his antics are best put down to residual greenness now, though it's worth noting he also flashed his tail when winning at Wolverhampton a couple of starts back, certainly something to keep an eye on for the future, the type to progress through the handicap ranks if his temperament is kept in check. Jer Batt couldn't quite reproduce the form of his C&D here 6 weeks ago, bumping into an improver, while a little too keen himself in the early stages; in touch, took strong hold, led over 1f out, hung left, headed inside final 1f, no extra. The Thames Boatman wasn't seen to best effect and might well have got second had he not met some trouble, certainly enough in this to suggest he's well enough handicapped to strike again; reared leaving stalls, in rear, headway halfway, ridden when not clear run over 1f out, stayed on final 1f; he won't be inconvenienced by going back up to 6f. Match Play, on first outing since leaving Kevin Ryan after 5 months off, shaped with some encouragement while racing away from the main action; bumped start, raced near side, prominent, ridden over 1f out, one paced; he's joined a yard that does well with sprinters and should come on for this.

Dream For Gold looked well enough treated on handicap debut but failed to reproduce his Chelmsford effort, albeit trapped a little wide on the far wing; prominent, every chance over 1f out, weakened final 1f. Dickieburd had no excuses and is yet to reproduce the form of his Chester win last summer; led, headed over 1f out, weakened final 1f. Raven's Up, returning from 6 months off, can have a line put through this run, her rider losing his irons early on; bumped start, raced near side/off the pace, ridden 2f out, never nearer. Rose King, easy to back, looked on a fair mark for handicap debut but ran poorly; prominent, ridden 2f out, weakened over 1f out. Rock Girl, ridden by an inexperienced jockey, probably needed the run on first outing since leaving George Boughey after 5 months off; prominent, ridden over 2f out, weakened, beaten when hung left final 1f. Omniqueen was well held on first outing since leaving David Loughnane after 3 months off; raced off the pace, never involved. Lily In The Jungle, claimer ridden, finished well held after 6 months off; dived right leaving stalls, in touch, weakened from 2f out.

Friday March 17 5f handicap, Newcastle

A strong contest with a pair of formlines that have worked out well, namely the latest races won by Badri and Pockley, well represented, the former coming out on top and running to a useful level in an event in which it proved hard for those off the pace to land a major blow, the latter faring best of those, but it's a race that it should pay to follow. Badri, whose stable is going well, is in the form of his life and justified support to follow up from last time, confirming form with 4 reopposing rivals, ridden closer to the pace than is usually the case, no bad thing on this occasion given how this unfolded; in touch, driven under 2f out, challenged 1f out, edged ahead final 50 yds; can't be hit hard by the handicapper and looks up to completing the hat-trick. Dandy Dinmont, who attracted support, like the winner is in top form at present and found only one too good once more, yet to finish out of the first 2 in 3 starts at this track; chased leader, went with enthusiasm, ridden under 2f out, led briefly last ½f, kept on; eligible for much lesser contests and one to keep on right side. The Bell Conductor confirmed return to form under an aggressive ride; raced clear, went with zest, driven over 1f out, headed last ½f. Nelson Gay, without usual headgear up in grade, has won fresh and ran respectably on first outing since leaving Richard Hughes (36,000 gns) after 6 months off, the yard yet to get off the mark this year; steadied at the start, waited with, ridden halfway, progress over 1f out, never on terms.

Pockley may have failed to make the places at the track for just the second time in 13 starts, though still shaped as if still in good form from effectively an 8 lb higher mark than last time with a fully-fledged rider back in the plate, coming from further back than those who beat him; awkward leaving stalls, patiently ridden, smooth headway under 3f out, driven over 1f out, effort flattened out. Venturous is best not judged on this run having been easy to back; dwelt, raced off the pace, pushed along 2f out, never landed a blow, unsuited by the way race developed. May Sonic fared no better than last time, more to it than a less-than-ideal position; took keen hold, edged left 2f out, always behind. Bergerac, down in grade, probably needed the run having a rare start at a bare 5f after 5 months off, under a claimer having first ride under Rules; handy, pushed along halfway, weakened over 1f out. Water Of Leith, claimer ridden, offered little back down in trip after 5 months off; switched under 2f out, always behind.