Timeform highlight a couple of races where it's worth taking a positive view about the form.

Thursday 9 February Doncaster, 2m½f juvenile hurdle

Several better-than-average Flat performers gave this a look of an informative juvenile and there's every reason to take a positive view of the form, with the winner creating a good impression, the second shaping up well and the third a big eye-catcher on his first start of any description; the winner ensured an even gallop. Sarsons Risk, progressive on the Flat for Ian Williams, looked potentially useful as made a winning start sent hurdling having had a breathing operation in the five months since last seen, providing his trainer with a first winner; travelled powerfully and jumped well in main, disputed lead second, went on fourth, stumbled on landing two out, shaken up flat, in control long way out; he's sure to progress and can defy a penalty in a similar race, though he wouldn't be out of place in the Adonis at Kempton at the end of the month. Ring Of Beara ran his best race, a speedy type and probably improving for getting away from the mud; held up, travelled well, headway four out, went second next, effort two out, stayed on, no match for winner; it'll be interesting to see what happens to his mark of 104 after this, as he'd look very well-in in a handicap on this form. Montregard was badly in need of the experience having his first start of any description up against rivals that all ran on the Flat but very much caught the eye with his finishing effort and is sure to improve, not least once tackling the longer trips he's bred to relish (half-brother to Betfair Chase winner Protektorat); held up, awkward first, met some trouble early final circuit, reminders after fourth, still plenty to do two out, stayed on strongly run-in, went third near finish. Bluegrass, useful on the Flat for Aidan O'Brien if a little laboured towards the end of his time with that yard (sold 50,000 gns), showed aptitude for hurdling after four months off (had been gelded) and should do better; prominent, not fluent fourth, ridden soon after two out, not quicken.

Sanitiser did better with his hurdling debut under his belt without yet looking ready to match his Flat form in this sphere; led until joined second, chased leader from fourth, pushed along before three out, faded. Achnamara, gelded since last seen, failed to progress much from his hurdling debut despite a less error-strewn round of jumping; held up, headway before three out, no further impression. Ghasham ran to just a poor level, again below the standard he reached on his hurdling debut; in touch, ridden before three out, weakened next. Play By The Rules again ran poorly; in touch, off the bridle long way out, lost place before three out, weakened. Choirmaster shaped better than the distance beaten suggests but again didn't find much; held up, headway three out, ridden there, found little. Grifter couldn't even match hurdling debut form; always behind. Tidal Storm went wrong way from hurdling debut; in touch, lost place after four out, weakening when mistake next.

Thursday 9 February Ffos Las, 3m handicap chase A truly-run race and strong-looking form, with the first two both looking well ahead of their BHA marks during their early days for new yards.

Wick Green proved better than ever switched to a thriving yard after nine months off (formerly with Jennifer Mason) and will remain one to be interested in even once reassessed for this; close up from second, jumped on sixth, headed ninth, remained prominent, took over four out, asserted from two out, kept on well. Dentley De Mee added another second place to his collection, though he's progressed a bit with each run for Venetia Williams and this latest reverse was more to do with him bumping into an improved rival than anything else; in touch, took closer order sixth, jumped on ninth, headed four out, still finding when not fluent two out, stayed on. Holdbacktheriver stopped the slide to some extent tried in a tongue strap; in touch, shuffled back early, third when ridden home turn, plugged on but no match for the two principals. Bobmahley wasn't in quite the same form as last time, though appeals as one who'll bounce back quickly; disputed lead until second, lost place fourth, in contention end of back straight, one paced from home turn.

Haut Folin completed this time but continues well below his French form; mid-division, went prominent fourth, led briefly next, lost touch back straight, plodded on. Investment Manager hails from a yard in mixed form (just two wins from 55 runners in past month) and ran no sort of race; soon behind, reminders from early, tailed off when pulled up four out. Ballaquane won a very weak race at Fontwell and found this far too competitive off a higher mark; raced off the pace, bad mistake tenth, never going well after, first beaten. Pilot Show found his run of good form coming to an abrupt halt; disputed lead until second, lost place fifth, not fluent around halfway, left behind from end of back straight.