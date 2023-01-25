Timeform highlight a couple of all-weather races that look like strong form for the grade and should work out well.

Wednesday 25 January Southwell, 1¼m handicap Surely a strong piece of form, a pair of prolific recent winners finishing either side of an unexposed one, the gaps between them - as well as back to the rest - reflective of an end-to-end gallop.

Zealot, back down in grade after just two days off, found another jolt of improvement tried beyond a mile for the first time with the claimer of the moment on board, that he fluffed the start once more not a problem in a soundly-run race at this trip; slowly into stride, in rear, headway when switched over two furlongs out, led entering final furlong, stayed on well; he's got plenty more options now that he's proven this trip is no barrier, and it's hard to say where this improvement might end. Crystal Delight, after seven weeks off, improved again switched to a handicap, lots to like about both the way he went through the race and how he stuck at it even when the progressive winner came past; in touch, loomed up three furlongs out, went on soon after, headed entering final furlong, stuck to task, pulled clear of remainder; well up to winning something similar from a mark in the mid-80s. Dream Harder couldn't match his recent levels after just four days off, not that he ran badly at all; held up, progress under four furlongs out, in contention briefly two furlongs out, effort flattened out.

Freak Out ran one of his lesser races; chased leader, shaken up under three furlongs out, not quicken under two furlongs out. Busby is best not judged on this, running in a better race than usual and forcing a sound gallop to boot; led until under three furlongs out, left behind gradually. Society Red ran poorly; held up, effort under three furlongs out, made little impression. Absolute Ruler fared no better in first-time cheekpieces after four months off; in touch, not settle fully, left behind from three furlongs out.

Thursday 26 January Southwell, 1m handicap Brave Emperor was subsequently demoted A three-year-old handicap that saw the placings reversed between the pair who pulled a little way clear, Mohatu looking sure to finish first past the post before late interference, but both are progressive in any case and this feels like form to view positively, the recent winner in third providing more substance.

Brave Emperor, upped in trip, after 11 weeks off, was giving away plenty of weight all round and improved again, only denied a four-timer by the stewards; led, ridden over two furlongs out, hung right over a furlong out, joined final 100 yds and bumped Mohatu soon after, all out to hold on, subsequently demoted to second; this isn't the first time he's edged that way under pressure, but there seemed little wrong with his attitude at the death and he's a well-made type who is unexposed at this trip, so he should continue to give a good account. Mohatu may have required the intervention of the stewards to make amends for his unlucky defeat on handicap debut, but it was the correct decision and he's going the right way; prominent, shaken up entering straight, took a while to pick up but kept on well final furlong, upsides and had more momentum than Brave Emperor when bumped by that rival final 100 yds and just failed; the fitting of first-time cheekpieces and his run style hint at a lazy streak in his make-up, but his profile is clearly one of more positives than negatives and he's a useful prospect.

Gincident, under rider who is good value for claim, ran creditably under a penalty, despite leaving the impression a second run in two days just took the edge off him; pressed leader, took strong hold, pushed along under three furlongs out, no extra final furlong. Look Back Smiling, having a second run in two days, again ran respectably; dwelt, switched under two furlongs out, ran on. Shot Of Love, upped in trip, ran respectably but isn't progressing; in rear, pushed along three furlongs out, ran on; he'll probably benefit from a drop in grade. Dagmar Run was in a deeper race than last time and not in the same form; chased leaders, pushed along early in straight, weakened from two furlongs out.